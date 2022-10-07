Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Centre Daily
Steelers Lose Two CBs to Injuries in Bills Game
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense continues to take a beating by the injury bug. Entering Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, the team was down Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello Witherspoon, now they'll add two more cornerbacks to that list. Late in the second quarter, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and James...
Centre Daily
NFC South Coach Fired: Falcons Rival Panthers Dismiss Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that. Rhule - given enormous power to run the Panthers - was fired on Monday after a 37-15 home loss to the 49ers that featured a lot of Carolina fans not bothering to show up.
Centre Daily
Dalton Schultz Knee Injury: Cowboys Sign Another TE Ahead of Eagles Game
FRISCO - Everything is not exactly "OK'' for the Dallas Cowboys at tight end, though Dalton Schultz plans to play Sunday in the showdown at Philadelphia despite having "re-aggravated his sprained PCL" during the team's Week 5 victory at the Los Angeles Rams, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero,. The franchise-tagged...
Centre Daily
Texans Offering Buyback of Ex QB Deshaun Watson Jerseys?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans announced on Monday that the team is offering fans the opportunity to exchange jerseys of former players throughout the bye week. Fans will be able to exchange player jerseys at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium for 44 percent off a new jersey. Select NFL licensed player jerseys eligible for exchange will include players who the Texans acquired from 2017 - 2021 who are no longer on the roster.
Centre Daily
49ers 37, Panthers 15: Grades
CHARLOTTE -- The 49ers just beat the Carolina Panthers 37-15. Here are the 49ers' grades. He was excellent in the first quarter when he completed 8 of 10 passes including some big-time throws downfield, then he cooled off and completed just 10 of 20 passes after the first quarter. To be fair, his receivers dropped a few passes, but the Panthers also dropped a couple easy interceptions, too. The 49ers won because when Baker Mayfield gave them interception opportunities, Emmanuel Moseley picked him off and scored a touchdown. That was the difference in the game. Mayfield and Garoppolo are extremely similar -- Garoppolo simply has a better team around him. And even though he hasn't thrown an interception in two consecutive games, he has thrown multiple passes that should have been picked off, which means he has been lucky. Let's see if his luck continues.
Centre Daily
Patriots BREAKING: WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey Cut; Next Move?
FOXBORO — In a somewhat surprising move, the New England Patriots are parting ways with wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, as confirmed by the NFL’s transaction wire. Humphrey, 24, initially signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in June. Despite a strong showing during training camp, he was waived during final roster cutdowns, and subsequently signed to New England’s practice squad the next day.
Centre Daily
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again
Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Centre Daily
Kirk Cousins Breaks Vikings Record for Consecutive Completions
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has broken Tommy Kramer's franchise record for consecutive completions, starting 17 for 17 against the Bears in the first half on Sunday. Kramer held the record for over 40 years, throwing 16 straight completions in 1979. Cousins and head coach Kevin O'Connell absolutely torched the Bears...
Centre Daily
‘Clueless!’: Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Speaks on Tom Brady Penalty, Kick for First Time
The biggest storyline out of the Atlanta Falcons' 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday was the controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. On 3rd-and-5 with three minutes to play, Jarrett performed what appeared to be a routine sack on Buccaneers quarterback...
Centre Daily
Broncos Promote WR Kendall Hinton to 53-Man Roster
The Denver Broncos announced a series of transactions Monday, placing left tackle Garett Bolles (leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (knee) on season-ending injured reserve while promoting wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad to the active roster. The team also signed linebacker Harvey Langi to the taxi squad and,...
Centre Daily
Shockingly, Packers Really Do Miss Davante Adams
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Remember that time when the Green Bay Packers were 7-0 without Davante Adams? Remember that time when the offense potentially would be even better without Adams?. That seems like ancient history. The Packers have struggled through the first five games of the season. They are...
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons Rips NFL: ‘It Sucks!’ Cowboys Star Says of Bias
FRISCO - Micah Parsons leads the NFL in doing damages to offenses. And now the second-year Dallas Cowboys star is taking the lead in trying to do damage to what he believes is the league's bias against defensive players. "I told you!'' Parsons tweeted on Monday night after the end...
Centre Daily
Bears Defense Not Shorthanded in Short Work Week
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith didn't mind making his feelings known about getting cornerback Jaylon Johnson in the lineup again. "It's big," Smith said. "I wish we'd have had him last week. But you know that's over with now. It'll be a great opportunity for him to get back out there."
Centre Daily
Seahawks Add Backfield Depth, Claim RB Tony Jones Jr. Off Waivers From Saints
Moving quickly to replace injured running back Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers on Monday. As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle was awarded Jones, who New Orleans released on Saturday in a last-minute roster move. He appeared in two games earlier this year, rushing twice for eight yards and playing six snaps on special teams.
Centre Daily
Geno Smith Era: Why Seahawks Should Skip On Bryce Young, Other Top QBs In Next Year’s Draft
Many fans and media have assumed the Seattle Seahawks will be taking a top quarterback talent in next year's NFL Draft ever since the team traded away Russell Wilson. Currently, Seattle is projected to be taking a top quarterback talent like Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud in most 2023 NFL Draft mock drafts.
Centre Daily
MNF: Raiders and Chiefs Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
First place meets last place in a Monday night AFC West showdown in Kansas City. The Chiefs (3-1) host the Raiders (1-3) in a prime-time spot, and the home team is favored by more than a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes is 7-1 against the Raiders in his career and Kansas City...
Centre Daily
Jets’ Rookie Class Continues to Shine: ‘We Have So Much Potential’
At one point during the Jets' drubbing of the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, New York's rookie class got together on the sideline. "We were like 'bro, we're so good. We have so much potential to be so good," running back Breece Hall told reporters, thinking back to that special moment. "We just gotta keep chipping away at it."
Centre Daily
Predictions: Lions-Patriots
The Detroit Lions have one of the league's best offenses and coincidentally, the league's worst defense. Facing a rookie quarterback in Bailey Zappe, barring anything unforeseen, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s mettle will be tested. Without D’Andre Swift, the Lions will be leaning heavily on Jamaal Williams in the...
