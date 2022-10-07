Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx busAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
NYC Mayor has announced that he expects migrant crisis cost will exceed one billion dollars this yearPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Proposed firearms ban in Bayonne public buildings back on the table
Bayonne’s proposed gun ban in public buildings, and other areas controlled by the city, is back on the table. An ordinance establishing the ban was initially set to be introduced in August. However, it was pulled from the agenda by the City Council at the August 17 meeting over questions of which law enforcement would still be able to carry firearms under the prohibition.
Toms River School District students have school for first time this holiday; change causing controversy
Students in the Toms River School District are heading into school for the first time this holiday.
Counties, towns weigh withdrawal from state health plan
Rate hikes of more than 20% approved last month for county and local workers are pushing local officials to consider other insurers. The post Counties, towns weigh withdrawal from state health plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
This teacher keeps an empty chair in his N.J. classroom. Here’s why other schools are doing the same.
To truly appreciate what Daniel Gill has done in his 53 years of teaching in Montclair, one must look beyond the accumulated clutter in his Social Studies classroom at Glenfield Middle School — past the pictures of Washington and Lincoln, the timeline of historic events tacked to the wall and the stacks of books and papers.
Video of Trenton, NJ, H.S. Violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
New Jersey Globe
Peace activist David Frost, who ran for U.S. Senate in N.J. in 1966 and vice president in 1968, dies at 96
Dr. David Frost, a peace activist who sought the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in New Jersey in 1966 and then ran as comedian Dick Gregory’s vice presidential candidate on the Peace and Freedom ticket in 1968, died on September 28. He was 96. Frost died at his home...
Rallygoers call for protection of Caven Point at Liberty State Park
On a cool and breezy morning in Jersey City, hints of the fall season were settling in Liberty State Park. A few leaves had fallen from their trees, a few of which started showing small shades of orange, while boats and birds were floating along the waters of the Hudson River.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley holds welcome event for ON3 students and staff
NUTLEY, NJ — The township of Nutley hosted the “Welcome to Nutley ON3” event at Nichols Park on the afternoon of Sept. 21. The annual event invited students, staff members and supporters from the ON3 project to meet and greet representatives from local businesses. “This event allows...
insidernj.com
Pro-Choice Advocates Rally in Montclair Ahead of Midterm Election
MONTCLAIR – Alert to the coming November 8th election and the implications of a Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade, pro-choice advocates this morning rallied here in front of City Hall. Sponsored by Blue Wave NJ, the “March to ROEvember” for women’s reproductive rights featured a coalition of more than 35 organizations including the People’s Organization For Progress.
Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break
Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
montclairnjusa.org
State of Emergency Declaration
To all the citizens and persons within the municipality of Montclair, New Jersey and to all departments, divisions and bureaus of the municipal government of Montclair, New Jersey:. WHEREAS, pursuant to the powers vested in me by (Chapter 251 of the Laws of 1942 as amended and supplemented, N.J.S.A. App....
Mayor Adams Declared a State of Emergency that Includes a $1 Billion Price Tag
Mayor Eric Adams declares a state of emergencyScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing migrants to other cities this past April. Chicago declared an emergency proclamation on September 24 after migrants started arriving at the beginning of the month. Washington D.C. declared a public emergency in September as well.
NBC New York
NJ Water Main Break Problems Continue, 2 Towns Declare Emergency
A disastrous midweek water main break continues to cause headaches for many in New Jersey. Officials said water had been gushing out of the 74-inch water main in Nutley after its break on Wednesday, prompting flooding concerns and boil water advisories by the weekend. The pipe burst at Bloomfield Avenue...
Montclair, Glen Ridge declare water emergency after massive water main break
Two communities in New Jersey have declared water emergencies following a massive 74-inch water main break in Nutley last Wednesday.
Tenants in Hudson County may get some free backup in legal disputes with landlords
Anyone charged with a crime in the United States has a right to an attorney as they go through the court system. Tenants facing evictions? Most of the time they’re on their own. Hudson County is looking to the change that by developing plans to directly fund full-time attorneys...
West New York to hold food drive at DPW Garage
West New York will hold a food drive for residents on October 11. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners continue to take steps to help ensure residents have access to the food they need. In conjunction with the Hudson Country Department of...
jcitytimes.com
Vigilante Ensnares Jersey City Educator Hoping to Meet Underage Boy
A Jersey City educator was arrested today on a sex-related charge after being lured into what he believed would be a nighttime meeting with a 14-year-old boy in Harrison. Instead of meeting the young man he thought he had met on the internet, St. Benedict’s Preparatory School dean Didier Jean-Baptiste was confronted by “Hunter XK,” an adult and self-styled “predator catcher” who filmed the encounter and posted it to Facebook and Youtube.
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
Dog owner who was KO’d by Jersey City police officer in 2017 will receive $925K settlement
It was a rough four-month stretch for the Jersey City Police Department, and now the City Council is writing out another check to pay for it. A city man who suffered multiple facial fractures when he was punched by a police officer in May 2017 over his unleashed dog will receive $925,000 from the city to end his federal lawsuit, the second six-figure police brutality lawsuit settlement in two weeks.
