Jersey City, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Proposed firearms ban in Bayonne public buildings back on the table

Bayonne’s proposed gun ban in public buildings, and other areas controlled by the city, is back on the table. An ordinance establishing the ban was initially set to be introduced in August. However, it was pulled from the agenda by the City Council at the August 17 meeting over questions of which law enforcement would still be able to carry firearms under the prohibition.
BAYONNE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Video of Trenton, NJ, H.S. Violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Nutley holds welcome event for ON3 students and staff

NUTLEY, NJ — The township of Nutley hosted the “Welcome to Nutley ON3” event at Nichols Park on the afternoon of Sept. 21. The annual event invited students, staff members and supporters from the ON3 project to meet and greet representatives from local businesses. “This event allows...
NUTLEY, NJ
insidernj.com

Pro-Choice Advocates Rally in Montclair Ahead of Midterm Election

MONTCLAIR – Alert to the coming November 8th election and the implications of a Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade, pro-choice advocates this morning rallied here in front of City Hall. Sponsored by Blue Wave NJ, the “March to ROEvember” for women’s reproductive rights featured a coalition of more than 35 organizations including the People’s Organization For Progress.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break

Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
montclairnjusa.org

State of Emergency Declaration

To all the citizens and persons within the municipality of Montclair, New Jersey and to all departments, divisions and bureaus of the municipal government of Montclair, New Jersey:. WHEREAS, pursuant to the powers vested in me by (Chapter 251 of the Laws of 1942 as amended and supplemented, N.J.S.A. App....
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NBC New York

NJ Water Main Break Problems Continue, 2 Towns Declare Emergency

A disastrous midweek water main break continues to cause headaches for many in New Jersey. Officials said water had been gushing out of the 74-inch water main in Nutley after its break on Wednesday, prompting flooding concerns and boil water advisories by the weekend. The pipe burst at Bloomfield Avenue...
NUTLEY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

West New York to hold food drive at DPW Garage

West New York will hold a food drive for residents on October 11. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners continue to take steps to help ensure residents have access to the food they need. In conjunction with the Hudson Country Department of...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Vigilante Ensnares Jersey City Educator Hoping to Meet Underage Boy

A Jersey City educator was arrested today on a sex-related charge after being lured into what he believed would be a nighttime meeting with a 14-year-old boy in Harrison. Instead of meeting the young man he thought he had met on the internet, St. Benedict’s Preparatory School dean Didier Jean-Baptiste was confronted by “Hunter XK,” an adult and self-styled “predator catcher” who filmed the encounter and posted it to Facebook and Youtube.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Dog owner who was KO’d by Jersey City police officer in 2017 will receive $925K settlement

It was a rough four-month stretch for the Jersey City Police Department, and now the City Council is writing out another check to pay for it. A city man who suffered multiple facial fractures when he was punched by a police officer in May 2017 over his unleashed dog will receive $925,000 from the city to end his federal lawsuit, the second six-figure police brutality lawsuit settlement in two weeks.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
