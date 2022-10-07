Authorities arrested an potentially armed suspect who barricaded himself inside of a warehouse in Costa Mesa after a nearly nine-hour long standoff Wednesday. The incident began at around 11 a.m. when Costa Mesa police were dispatched to the scene of an industrial complex in the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue. They were sent to the area to assist special agents with the California Attorney General’s bureau of firearms, who were serving a search warrant at the time.

