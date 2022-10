Three college freshmen were driving to watch the sunrise at the Grand Canyon when a wrong-way driver fatally struck the car they were in, the Arizona university said. Abriauna Brook Hoffman and Magdalyn “Maggie” Louise Ogden, both 18 and from Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii, died in the crash, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Grand Canyon University said. They lived in the same suite in one of the school’s residence halls.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO