Centre Daily
NFC South Coach Fired: Falcons Rival Panthers Dismiss Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that. Rhule - given enormous power to run the Panthers - was fired on Monday after a 37-15 home loss to the 49ers that featured a lot of Carolina fans not bothering to show up.
Centre Daily
Richard Sherman: Seahawks ‘Have to Keep’ QB Geno Smith Following Hot Start
The Seattle Seahawks find themselves seemingly at a crossroads as we near the halfway point of the season. With a rebuild underway, the process of determining who is a part of the future will be a season-long task, but some players are already making their name known as potential franchise cornerstones.
Centre Daily
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield OUT vs. Rams With Ankle Injury
OCTOBER 10 - PANTHERS LOSE MAYFIELD. The Carolina Panthers look to be without their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield next against the Los Angeles Rams, with Mayfield set to miss the game due to a high-ankle sprain. it is unclear how much time Mayfield will miss. In place of Mayfield, the...
Centre Daily
Broncos Promote WR Kendall Hinton to 53-Man Roster
The Denver Broncos announced a series of transactions Monday, placing left tackle Garett Bolles (leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (knee) on season-ending injured reserve while promoting wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad to the active roster. The team also signed linebacker Harvey Langi to the taxi squad and,...
Centre Daily
Kirk Cousins Breaks Vikings Record for Consecutive Completions
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has broken Tommy Kramer's franchise record for consecutive completions, starting 17 for 17 against the Bears in the first half on Sunday. Kramer held the record for over 40 years, throwing 16 straight completions in 1979. Cousins and head coach Kevin O'Connell absolutely torched the Bears...
Centre Daily
Pete Carroll Impressed With Seahawks Offense Despite Losses
Since their dreadful showing against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, the Seattle Seahawks offense has been one of the most explosive units in the NFL. In fact, over the last three weeks, Seattle has averaged 457 yards and 34.3 points per game. However, despite that offensive improvement, Seattle...
Centre Daily
49ers 37, Panthers 15: Grades
CHARLOTTE -- The 49ers just beat the Carolina Panthers 37-15. Here are the 49ers' grades. He was excellent in the first quarter when he completed 8 of 10 passes including some big-time throws downfield, then he cooled off and completed just 10 of 20 passes after the first quarter. To be fair, his receivers dropped a few passes, but the Panthers also dropped a couple easy interceptions, too. The 49ers won because when Baker Mayfield gave them interception opportunities, Emmanuel Moseley picked him off and scored a touchdown. That was the difference in the game. Mayfield and Garoppolo are extremely similar -- Garoppolo simply has a better team around him. And even though he hasn't thrown an interception in two consecutive games, he has thrown multiple passes that should have been picked off, which means he has been lucky. Let's see if his luck continues.
Centre Daily
Report: NFL to Discuss Roughing the Passer Penalties
After not one, but two highly controversial roughing the passer calls in Week 5, the NFL’s owners plans to discuss the matter when they meet in New York this upcoming week, a source told the Associated Press. The individual reportedly told the AP that the league is not considering...
Centre Daily
Bengals Waive Veteran Defensive End Khalid Kareem
CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived defensive end Khalid Kareem on Tuesday afternoon. The 24-year-old didn't play in a game this season due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals took Kareem in the fifth-round (147th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He had one career sack and 28 tackles in 23 career games.
Centre Daily
‘Clueless!’: Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Speaks on Tom Brady Penalty, Kick for First Time
The biggest storyline out of the Atlanta Falcons' 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday was the controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. On 3rd-and-5 with three minutes to play, Jarrett performed what appeared to be a routine sack on Buccaneers quarterback...
Centre Daily
Texans Offering Buyback of Ex QB Deshaun Watson Jerseys?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans announced on Monday that the team is offering fans the opportunity to exchange jerseys of former players throughout the bye week. Fans will be able to exchange player jerseys at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium for 44 percent off a new jersey. Select NFL licensed player jerseys eligible for exchange will include players who the Texans acquired from 2017 - 2021 who are no longer on the roster.
Centre Daily
Protestor Tackled by Rams’ Bobby Wagner Suffered Concussion
The protesting fan tackled by Rams’ Bobby Wagner suffered multiple injuries, including a concussion, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. The individual went to the police department on the afternoon of Oct. 4, a day after the Monday Night Football game. Injuries listed on the report also included a headache and a burn on the inner bicep of his right arm, but it is unclear if that is due to Wagner’s tackle or the pink smoke flare the protestor was carrying.
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons Rips NFL: ‘It Sucks!’ Cowboys Star Says of Bias
FRISCO - Micah Parsons leads the NFL in doing damages to offenses. And now the second-year Dallas Cowboys star is taking the lead in trying to do damage to what he believes is the league's bias against defensive players. "I told you!'' Parsons tweeted on Monday night after the end...
Centre Daily
Putting Thompson’s Performance in Perspective
Skylar Thompson's NFL debut was pretty underwhelming when it comes to his statistics, but a more thorough and nuanced look at his performance suggests he actually did pretty well in his first regular season appearance for the Miami Dolphins. Thompson was put in a tough spot when he had to...
Centre Daily
The downfall of Matt Rhule: How and why he got fired by the Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has often said, when referring to his attempts to rebuild the team into a playoff-caliber squad, that “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”. But Tepper abruptly decided Monday that Matt Rhule wasn’t the right head contractor to build the shining city that the owner envisions but has never been able to make happen. Tepper fired Rhule Monday morning, just before a team meeting and less than a third of the way through the coach’s third season as the Panthers’ head coach. Steve Wilks will serve as the team’s interim head coach for the rest of the 2022 season.
Centre Daily
Seahawks Add Backfield Depth, Claim RB Tony Jones Jr. Off Waivers From Saints
Moving quickly to replace injured running back Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers on Monday. As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle was awarded Jones, who New Orleans released on Saturday in a last-minute roster move. He appeared in two games earlier this year, rushing twice for eight yards and playing six snaps on special teams.
Centre Daily
Latest on Jaylon Johnson’s Health and Vikings ‘Flop’
Looks like Matt Eberflus picked the wrong week to talk about possibly picking up intensity at the start of practices as a way to avoid slow defensive starts to games. You have to have practice first before you can pick up intensity. The schedule for practices has been altered this...
Centre Daily
Geno Smith Era: Why Seahawks Should Skip On Bryce Young, Other Top QBs In Next Year’s Draft
Many fans and media have assumed the Seattle Seahawks will be taking a top quarterback talent in next year's NFL Draft ever since the team traded away Russell Wilson. Currently, Seattle is projected to be taking a top quarterback talent like Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud in most 2023 NFL Draft mock drafts.
Centre Daily
MNF: Raiders and Chiefs Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
First place meets last place in a Monday night AFC West showdown in Kansas City. The Chiefs (3-1) host the Raiders (1-3) in a prime-time spot, and the home team is favored by more than a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes is 7-1 against the Raiders in his career and Kansas City...
Centre Daily
DeBoer Says Penix Injury History Briefly Passed Through His Mind
Michael Penix Jr. lay in pain near the goal line at Sun Devil Stadium, the worst sight imaginable for the nation's then-leading passer. University of Washington coach Kalen DeBoer hustled out on to the field in Tempe to check on the immobilized junior quarterback, not sure what he would find.
