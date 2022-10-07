ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Cooper to extend task force addressing racial inequity in NC criminal justice system

By Chloe Rafferty
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOqWN_0iQMWtEo00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday that he plans to extend the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice.

In June 2020, the governor signed an executive order to create the task force , which was set to expire this December.

NC racial equity task force recommends decriminalizing marijuana, mandating body cameras

“I’m glad to share with you today that I’ll be extending the task force for Racial Equity and Criminal Justice,” the governor said during the task force’s meeting Friday.

He said he plans to sign an executive order next month to extend the task force’s final work into 2023 and 2024.

“Your work has been too important to let this process end, especially when there’s more work to do,” Gov. Cooper said.

It comes as President Biden announced Thursday he will pardon everyone in the U.S. who has been convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law.

PREVIOUS: Biden to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

In Friday’s meeting, Governor Cooper addressed the president’s announcement, commending the task force’s efforts to meet the issue head-on by recommending in their report last year that simple possession of a small amount of marijuana should not be a crime.

“Law enforcement and the criminal justice system are under-resourced right now, and they should be focused on stopping violent crime, drug trafficking and other threats to safe communities,” the governor said in the meeting. “We also know that a conviction of simple possession can mar people’s records for life, and maybe even prevent them from getting a job.”

The governor said although the General Assembly didn’t pass the task force’s recommendations during the last session, he believes they should.

“North Carolina should take steps to end this stigma,” Cooper said.

Cooper said he has asked lawyers to examine North Carolina law regarding simple possession of marijuana convictions and pardons to determine if there are any actions he and the task force can take.

“In the meantime, while we work to make sure our criminal justice system is fair, we must be laser focused on stopping the true criminals — those who are committing violent crime, and particularly gun violence in our communities,” the governor said. “It has to stop.”

Cooper says he is working with Attorney General Josh Stein, North Carolina Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe and staff to tackle the surge of gun violence.

Now that he has extended the task force, Governor Cooper says it will focus on four main areas in their next phase of work:

  • Violence prevention
  • Local law enforcement practices and accountability
  • Judicial system policies and practices that result in racially inequitable outcomes
  • Collection analysis in public display of criminal justice system data

“I know you’ll continue to make a real impact,” Governor Cooper said to the task force. “There’s no single strategy, but bringing people together will be an important part of the work ahead, and you guys are very good at that.”

On Friday, Governor Cooper also released the following statement addressing President Biden’s pardon:

“Keeping people safe from violent crime while making the criminal justice system fairer is the right thing to do. The President’s actions are in line with North Carolina’s Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice I appointed that recommended decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana. While the General Assembly has not yet acted on this, I believe it should. We need to end this stigma that can keep people from getting jobs and make sure law enforcement keeps its focus on fighting violent crime, drug traffickers and other threats to safe communities. I have also asked our lawyers to examine North Carolina law regarding simple possession of marijuana convictions and pardons to determine if there is action we can and should take.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Supreme Court: Gay marriage case video can be made public

WASHINGTON (AP) — Video of a landmark 2010 trial that cleared the way for gay marriage in California can be made public, the culmination of a years-long legal fight. The Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it would not intervene in the dispute over the recordings, leaving in place lower court rulings permitting the video’s release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WAVY News 10

Winsome Earle-Sears making three stops in Norfolk Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has three stops planned in Hampton Roads on Monday, Oct. 10. According to her public schedule, all of the local events are in Norfolk. The day begins at 1 p.m. with a tour of the Port of Virginia. Then, it’s...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Senator: Dems back reparations for those who ‘do the crime’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville asserted that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”. The first-term Alabama Republican spoke at a Saturday evening rally in Nevada featuring former President Donald Trump, a...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Racism#Raleigh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy