Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
homenewspa.com
Looking Back | Concrete Busters, Part 1 of 2
Recently, Ms. Chris Damore, a 1965 graduate of Northampton High School, visited the Atlas Cement Company Memorial Museum and presented a rare football program from 1946 to Larry Oberly and this writer, who was her teacher in 1965. It was an opening-day program between the Allentown Buccaneers and the Northampton...
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 11, 2006
A delegation from the Diligence Fire Company No. 1, Summit Hill, returned home from Emmitsburg, Md., after participating in the 25th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service held there at the national shrine. The delegation’s trip was aimed at returning the favor of honoring the families of 107 firemen who...
Times News
Caring Hearts volunteers join to host two free weddings
One vision, some volunteers and a whole lot of caring hearts - this describes perfectly how a free wedding was able to take place at Victory Park in Slatington at the hands of the Caring Hearts. Caring Hearts, located in Slatington, is a nonprofit organization established in 2016 that focuses...
Times News
Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb
Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Smokey Bear convention to be held in Bethlehem
Smokey Bear Association Convention is celebrating its 25th Anniversary at the Lehigh Valley Hoteland Conference Center, 300 Gateway Drive, Bethlehem. This is a national organization, formerly Hot Foot Teddy Collectors Association, that meets every two years with a mission to promote, protect and preserve the image of Smokey Bear. Previous...
The Pennsylvania Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
A Pennsylvania town was just named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the ENTIRE nation by a major national publication. And I have to admit... I am not surprised. Sure, it's a little early to have this conversation, but the Christmas season moves TOO quickly. There are SO many sites to see and places to visit so I don't want to miss the chance to do the best of the best.
Times News
Residents enjoy heritage festival in Tamaqua
Dave Jarrett brought a lawn chair to the Tamaqua Area Historical Society’s 38th Annual Heritage Festival and propped it on a West Broad Street sidewalk. “I’m here to listen to Polka Joe Manjack,” the Mahanoy City man said of the Magic 105.5/WMGH radio personality, who delivered his “Magic Polka Machine” live from the festival.
Times News
Bowmanstown Borough Council
Bowmanstown Borough Council on a 4-0 vote took the following action last week:. • Agreed to pay $60,985 to Lehigh Asphalt for final application for payment, including the inlet top unit change order for the White Street HOP inlets. • Agreed to pay $38,562 to Asphalt Maintenance Solutions for material...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Council hears request to not be billed for garbage
A model railroad group says it shouldn’t have to pay garbage fees in Bowmanstown. Garry Mack, president of the Carbon Model Railroad Society, 529 Ore St., told borough council on Tuesday the organization doesn’t use the services. “We still don’t put garbage out, and we’re being charged,” Mack...
Pennsylvania dynamite truck explosion sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown from the scene to a […]
Times News
A drop in the boot for fire companies
Cynthia Matsago, a volunteer firefighter with Hauto Fire Company, collects money during a boot drop on Sunday in Nesquehoning. The borough council, as well as all three Nesquehoning fire companies, held the boot drop at various locations in town over the weekend. In total, $5,100 was collected and split between the three departments. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
Police: Dogs found dumped in mineshaft
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A typical dog rescue quickly turned into a nightmare for Dana Smithmansell, a humane police officer for the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville. “It's gruesome, it was a gruesome scene to come upon, '' said Smithmansell. “Never have I ever come across anything like that here, never.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Jim Thorpe woman questions blight decision
A Jim Thorpe property owner accused borough council members Thursday night of “not caring about her family” one month after diverting grant funds away from a blight remediation project on Center Avenue. Judy Williams, owner of 206 Center Ave., where her son resides in a duplex home with...
Times News
Dogs attack man in Penn Forest
State police at Fern Ridge reported on a incident involving dogs attacking an individual at a site in Carbon County. Troopers said on Oct. 10 at 9:06 a.m. they responded to Parker Trail in Penn Forest Township for a report of two dogs attacking a man. The 40-year-old resident from...
‘Our own league of nations’: Razed Bethlehem neighborhood gets historical marker (PHOTOS)
A true melting pot of 20th century America was remembered Saturday, as the South Bethlehem Historical Society unveiled a marker commemorating the former Northampton Heights neighborhood. The Heights along Southside Bethlehem’s East Fourth Street was incorporated as a borough in 1901, then consolidated with West Bethlehem and South Bethlehem in...
Times News
Carbon dog shelter has new entrance
Carbon County’s animal shelter has a new visitor entrance. Earlier this month, Commissioner Rocky Ahner announced that the county completed a renovation project of the former garage area of the shelter, located on the Broad Mountain in Nesquehoning, to create a waiting area for those who want to meet a dog.
Times News
State police at Frackville - crashes
State police at Frackville reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Schuylkill County:. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 4:39 p.m. on Oct. 2 along Route 924 in East Union Township. Troopers said Lilia A. Sanchez Perez, 33, of Mahanoy City, was driving a 2010 Nissan Sentra...
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? If your answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Below you will find a list of four great restaurants in Pennsylvania that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places, that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
Times News
Train ride, foliage draw crowds to Jim Thorpe
It’s all about the fall foliage in Jim Thorpe. Because of a dry summer, the leaves started changing colors earlier this year, some noticeable in early September. With October comes the four-weekend Fall Foliage Festival in Jim Thorpe. There are vendors with a variety of foods. Crystal View Carriages...
Times News
Slatington adopts multi-municipal plan
The Slatington borough council adopted the Northern Lehigh Multi-Municipal Comprehensive Plan by a unanimous vote at Monday night’s meeting. The plan includes Slatington, and Weisenberg, Washington, Lynn, Lowhill and Heidelberg townships. It is the result of three years of work by representatives of each municipality to update the first...
Comments / 0