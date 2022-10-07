ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

homenewspa.com

Looking Back | Concrete Busters, Part 1 of 2

Recently, Ms. Chris Damore, a 1965 graduate of Northampton High School, visited the Atlas Cement Company Memorial Museum and presented a rare football program from 1946 to Larry Oberly and this writer, who was her teacher in 1965. It was an opening-day program between the Allentown Buccaneers and the Northampton...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 11, 2006

A delegation from the Diligence Fire Company No. 1, Summit Hill, returned home from Emmitsburg, Md., after participating in the 25th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service held there at the national shrine. The delegation’s trip was aimed at returning the favor of honoring the families of 107 firemen who...
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Times News

Caring Hearts volunteers join to host two free weddings

One vision, some volunteers and a whole lot of caring hearts - this describes perfectly how a free wedding was able to take place at Victory Park in Slatington at the hands of the Caring Hearts. Caring Hearts, located in Slatington, is a nonprofit organization established in 2016 that focuses...
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb

Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Smokey Bear convention to be held in Bethlehem

Smokey Bear Association Convention is celebrating its 25th Anniversary at the Lehigh Valley Hoteland Conference Center, 300 Gateway Drive, Bethlehem. This is a national organization, formerly Hot Foot Teddy Collectors Association, that meets every two years with a mission to promote, protect and preserve the image of Smokey Bear. Previous...
BETHLEHEM, PA
94.5 PST

The Pennsylvania Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

A Pennsylvania town was just named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the ENTIRE nation by a major national publication. And I have to admit... I am not surprised. Sure, it's a little early to have this conversation, but the Christmas season moves TOO quickly. There are SO many sites to see and places to visit so I don't want to miss the chance to do the best of the best.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Residents enjoy heritage festival in Tamaqua

Dave Jarrett brought a lawn chair to the Tamaqua Area Historical Society’s 38th Annual Heritage Festival and propped it on a West Broad Street sidewalk. “I’m here to listen to Polka Joe Manjack,” the Mahanoy City man said of the Magic 105.5/WMGH radio personality, who delivered his “Magic Polka Machine” live from the festival.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Bowmanstown Borough Council

Bowmanstown Borough Council on a 4-0 vote took the following action last week:. • Agreed to pay $60,985 to Lehigh Asphalt for final application for payment, including the inlet top unit change order for the White Street HOP inlets. • Agreed to pay $38,562 to Asphalt Maintenance Solutions for material...
BOWMANSTOWN, PA
Times News

Council hears request to not be billed for garbage

A model railroad group says it shouldn’t have to pay garbage fees in Bowmanstown. Garry Mack, president of the Carbon Model Railroad Society, 529 Ore St., told borough council on Tuesday the organization doesn’t use the services. “We still don’t put garbage out, and we’re being charged,” Mack...
BOWMANSTOWN, PA
Times News

A drop in the boot for fire companies

Cynthia Matsago, a volunteer firefighter with Hauto Fire Company, collects money during a boot drop on Sunday in Nesquehoning. The borough council, as well as all three Nesquehoning fire companies, held the boot drop at various locations in town over the weekend. In total, $5,100 was collected and split between the three departments. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
NESQUEHONING, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Dogs found dumped in mineshaft

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A typical dog rescue quickly turned into a nightmare for Dana Smithmansell, a humane police officer for the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville. “It's gruesome, it was a gruesome scene to come upon, '' said Smithmansell. “Never have I ever come across anything like that here, never.”
POTTSVILLE, PA
Times News

Jim Thorpe woman questions blight decision

A Jim Thorpe property owner accused borough council members Thursday night of “not caring about her family” one month after diverting grant funds away from a blight remediation project on Center Avenue. Judy Williams, owner of 206 Center Ave., where her son resides in a duplex home with...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Dogs attack man in Penn Forest

State police at Fern Ridge reported on a incident involving dogs attacking an individual at a site in Carbon County. Troopers said on Oct. 10 at 9:06 a.m. they responded to Parker Trail in Penn Forest Township for a report of two dogs attacking a man. The 40-year-old resident from...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon dog shelter has new entrance

Carbon County’s animal shelter has a new visitor entrance. Earlier this month, Commissioner Rocky Ahner announced that the county completed a renovation project of the former garage area of the shelter, located on the Broad Mountain in Nesquehoning, to create a waiting area for those who want to meet a dog.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

State police at Frackville - crashes

State police at Frackville reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Schuylkill County:. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 4:39 p.m. on Oct. 2 along Route 924 in East Union Township. Troopers said Lilia A. Sanchez Perez, 33, of Mahanoy City, was driving a 2010 Nissan Sentra...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? If your answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Below you will find a list of four great restaurants in Pennsylvania that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places, that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Train ride, foliage draw crowds to Jim Thorpe

It’s all about the fall foliage in Jim Thorpe. Because of a dry summer, the leaves started changing colors earlier this year, some noticeable in early September. With October comes the four-weekend Fall Foliage Festival in Jim Thorpe. There are vendors with a variety of foods. Crystal View Carriages...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Slatington adopts multi-municipal plan

The Slatington borough council adopted the Northern Lehigh Multi-Municipal Comprehensive Plan by a unanimous vote at Monday night’s meeting. The plan includes Slatington, and Weisenberg, Washington, Lynn, Lowhill and Heidelberg townships. It is the result of three years of work by representatives of each municipality to update the first...
SLATINGTON, PA

