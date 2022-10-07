Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Preparing for the 'big one,' Lebanon residents react to earthquake
LEBANON, Ore. -- Many in Oregon and Washington are still "shaken up" after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Oregon Friday morning. It happened at 5:52 a.m. on October 7. The epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, just east of Sweet Home. Many in Lebanon said they felt the shake.
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
KTVB
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police units downtown respond to armed and masked subjects
Shortly before 2 a.m. on October 9, Eugene Police staffed extra patrol units and the Street Crimes Unit as part of a program to help address issues with violence downtown. Over the last year, the downtown core has seen an increase in gun violence. Three males were observed wearing gloves and masks in the downtown area and at least one male was observed with a handgun. Soon, there were nine individuals with masks and gloves on, and multiple handguns were observed. EPD deployed patrol units to attempt contact with the armed subjects to prevent what could potentially be a shooting incident.
goeasternoregon.com
Earthquake in Linn County
Surveillance footage from Lacomb Grocery during the Oct. 7, 2022, earthquake. It measured 4.4 on the moment magnitude scale. Oregon governor, other West Coast leaders charge forward to go carbon-free. Gov. Kate Brown and three other regional leaders have recommitted the West Coast to action to ease climate change and...
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
Corvallis man arrested in Prineville kidnap try, jailed again after alleged contact with stalking victim
A Crook County judge on Friday set $1 million bail for a 58-year-old Corvallis man accused of trying to lure a 12-year-old girl into his car in Prineville, then later, after his release on bail, allegedly contacting an adult stalking victim. The post Corvallis man arrested in Prineville kidnap try, jailed again after alleged contact with stalking victim appeared first on KTVZ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
uoregon.edu
Expect noise in Huestis Hall basement during demolition work
Campus Planning and Facilities Management has updated its running list of closures and other activities that affect travel, access, and planning on campus. The department broadcasts important campus notifications in a variety of ways to keep the university community informed about building maintenance, emergency management testing, construction and other campus planning and facility projects.
kezi.com
Multiple arrests avert suspected gun incident, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Multiple arrests were made early Sunday morning as police disrupted what appeared to be an impending shooting, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, downtown Eugene has seen an increase in gun violence over the last year, leading police to station extra patrols in the area. Officials say that just before 2 a.m. on October 9, three men were spotted in downtown Eugene wearing masks and gloves. Police say at least one of the men was seen with a handgun. According to police, soon after the initial sighting those three were joined by six more to make nine people with masks, gloves and handguns. The EPD says patrol units were deployed to the scene to avert what seemed to be a developing shooting incident.
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
kezi.com
Springfield Police to award two local citizens for helping to stop child kidnapping in June
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- Springfield Police Department is honoring two local residents who helped to stop an attempted kidnapping back in June. It happened on June 6th in the south of 48th Street near Daisy Road. Neighbors saw what was going on and quickly called 911. They gave police descriptions of Hoover's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
uoregon.edu
Graduate student is awarded prestigious therapy fellowship
Day Hancock-Murphy, a graduate student in the Couples and Family Therapy Program at the College of Education, was awarded the prestigious American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy Minority Fellowship for the upcoming year. The fellowship, which is funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, aims to...
kezi.com
Eugene's rat situation is reportedly improving, experts share advice to keep it that way
EUGENE, Ore. -- Pest control experts are reporting a noticeable improvement in the number of rat sightings in Eugene compared to the last couple of years. "This time last year, we were already experiencing a 40% increase in our calls for rodents from that previous year, so as of right now, we are nowhere near that," said Rhonda Shifflet with Bug Zapper Pest Control.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED AN OFFICER
Roseburg Police jailed a man who allegedly punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said shortly after 1:00 p.m. 30-year old Brendan Flaeschel was contacted by officers in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street due to being a city exclusion violator. Officers attempted to take Flaeschel into custody and during the process he ran before allegedly throwing the punch.
oregontoday.net
Search Warrant, Lane Co., Oct. 7
On 09/08/22 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report at a residence in the Veneta area. During the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate. Deputies learned that a suspect used one of the victim’s stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases following the burglary. They identified the suspect and tracked her to a residence in the 1400blk of Bramblewood Ln. in Eugene. Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence which was executed yesterday afternoon at about 3:45pm. Deputies recovered several items from the burglary, including the victim’s identification, passport, checkbook, and some jewelry. Deputies located additional evidence from at least two other burglaries. The suspect was not at the residence and remains outstanding. Deputies are continuing to investigate this case.
klcc.org
Bad air hovers across eastern Lane County as large wildfire burns
Unhealthy to hazardous air will blanket the south Willamette Valley through Wednesday night, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The Cedar Creek Fire is the prime culprit. Burning away east of Oakridge since August 1, the fire has become increasingly contained. But as Travis Knudsen of LRAPA explained to KLCC, there are still fuels within its perimeter, releasing smoke and particulates as they burn.
focushillsboro.com
Angela Mcanalty, The Only Female Prisoner On Oregon’s Death Row, Was Given A Life Sentence
The lone woman on death row in Oregon has now been given a new sentence of life in prison. On August 3, 2020, the Lane County Circuit Court approved a settlement agreement in which McAnulty agreed to give up her appeals against her murder conviction, and Lane County prosecutors agreed to withdraw their appeal of a 2019 decision that overturned the death sentence imposed on her in February 2011.
kezi.com
Corvallis man arrested in Prineville for stalking, attempted kidnapping and other crimes
PRINEVILLE, Ore.-- A Corvallis man is in Crook County Jail facing multiple charges after police say he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl and stalk multiple women. Prineville Police said this began on October 1 when 58-year-old Ian Goldberg tried to get the 12-year-old girl into his car. This happened...
hh-today.com
What’s up at former Hertz lot? Let’s see
A week or two ago, somebody asked me what was going on at the former site of the Hertz car sales lot on Airport Road in Albany. I had no idea but told him I would try to find out. The bike took me past the place on Saturday afternoon....
Comments / 0