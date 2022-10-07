Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Soccer Sectional draw: MT boys, girls No. 11, WCH No. 15
Both the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams at Miami Trace drew the 11-seed in Sunday’s Sectional tournament draw, while the Lady Lions of Washington drew the 15-seed. All three Fayette County teams are in the DII SE District. For the boys, Miami Trace (5-6-3) will travel to...
Esper wins pumpkin pie eating contest
The 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship was held at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville on Sunday. A total of 12 participants from all over the world competed in this event, with the winner receiving $2,000 and a trophy for their efforts. A large crowd gathered in the parking lot as...
The long road steering Honda into Fayette Co.
It is not by luck or accident that Honda announced it will be building a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio. And, it’s not by luck or accident that the county will be getting the 2,200 well-paying jobs that come with the new facility. It is because of almost two decades of hard work, planning, determination, and foresight.
Cemetery tour set for this Saturday
The fourth-annual Washington Cemetery Tour will be held on Sat., Oct. 15. Beth McCane, lifestyle specialist with Carriage Court of Washington Court House, recently spoke with the Record-Herald about the event. “This is not a scary event and is very kid-friendly,” she said. “I think a lot of people in...
Fayette Co. Retired Teachers install new officers
Fayette County Retired Teachers met recently with great attendance and great joy at gathering together to visit, share a wonderful Grace United Methodist lunch and attend an informative meeting. Outgoing president Karen Bernard introduced Karen Butt, who spoke about ORTA happenings. Members were encouraged to invite non-member retired teachers to...
Trick-or-Treat Shop Hop ‘a great success’
Main Street Fayette’s Downtown Trick-Or-Treat Shop Hop on Saturday was a success. This event is one of the many that MSF has planned for the community. Mckenna Brown, MSF president/director, was extremely pleased with the turnout for the event in downtown Washington Court House. “This event was a great success and the community turnout was phenomenal,” she said.
Prevention Coalition holds annual youth leadership conference
On Sept. 24 and 25, the annual Youth Leadership Conference took place at the Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center. This conference is sponsored by the Fayette County Prevention Coalition through grant funding. Local youth work on substance use prevention education and learn ways to take prevention into their community....
