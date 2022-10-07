Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
College football predictions for playoff, national title from 538
We're halfway through the college football season and think we know enough about the major trends concerning the top teams to make some confident projections about where things are headed. Naturally, all of that can change week to week, especially this season with its upsets on the field and changes...
Centre Daily
The What-Ifs Surrounding Captains for Alabama and Tennessee: Three-and-Out
Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports. Check out the above video as the panel discusses...
WKRG News 5
Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week: Zach Golson, Mary G. Montgomery
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Mary G. Montgomery High School head coach Zach Golson for winning Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week for the eighth week of Friday Night Football Fever! Golson is in his first season coaching the the Vikings and has coached his team to a 4-4 record through eight weeks after starting the season with […]
Centre Daily
SEC Round-Up: Tennessee No Longer Considered Worthy of Being Called Rival to AlabamaDraft SharePreviewPublish
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As rivalries go this one was all but extinguished. Sure, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee still had the Third Saturday in October name, and the the players and coaches still light up... We've reached the midway point of the 2022 college football regular season and...
Centre Daily
DeBoer Says Penix Injury History Briefly Passed Through His Mind
Michael Penix Jr. lay in pain near the goal line at Sun Devil Stadium, the worst sight imaginable for the nation's then-leading passer. University of Washington coach Kalen DeBoer hustled out on to the field in Tempe to check on the immobilized junior quarterback, not sure what he would find.
Centre Daily
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield OUT vs. Rams With Ankle Injury
OCTOBER 10 - PANTHERS LOSE MAYFIELD. The Carolina Panthers look to be without their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield next against the Los Angeles Rams, with Mayfield set to miss the game due to a high-ankle sprain. it is unclear how much time Mayfield will miss. In place of Mayfield, the...
Centre Daily
The downfall of Matt Rhule: How and why he got fired by the Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has often said, when referring to his attempts to rebuild the team into a playoff-caliber squad, that “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”. But Tepper abruptly decided Monday that Matt Rhule wasn’t the right head contractor to build the shining city that the owner envisions but has never been able to make happen. Tepper fired Rhule Monday morning, just before a team meeting and less than a third of the way through the coach’s third season as the Panthers’ head coach. Steve Wilks will serve as the team’s interim head coach for the rest of the 2022 season.
Centre Daily
Report: NFL to Discuss Roughing the Passer Penalties
After not one, but two highly controversial roughing the passer calls in Week 5, the NFL’s owners plans to discuss the matter when they meet in New York this upcoming week, a source told the Associated Press. The individual reportedly told the AP that the league is not considering...
Centre Daily
Texans Offering Buyback of Ex QB Deshaun Watson Jerseys?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans announced on Monday that the team is offering fans the opportunity to exchange jerseys of former players throughout the bye week. Fans will be able to exchange player jerseys at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium for 44 percent off a new jersey. Select NFL licensed player jerseys eligible for exchange will include players who the Texans acquired from 2017 - 2021 who are no longer on the roster.
Centre Daily
Putting Thompson’s Performance in Perspective
Skylar Thompson's NFL debut was pretty underwhelming when it comes to his statistics, but a more thorough and nuanced look at his performance suggests he actually did pretty well in his first regular season appearance for the Miami Dolphins. Thompson was put in a tough spot when he had to...
Centre Daily
Tony Romo, Tommy Morrison team up to qualify for 2023 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo teamed with Tommy Morrison, a 17-year-old University of Texas commit, to qualify for the 2023 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship slated for May 20-24 at Kiawah’s Ocean Course. The duo combined to shoot a best-ball score of 9-under-par 63...
Centre Daily
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again
Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons Rips NFL: ‘It Sucks!’ Cowboys Star Says of Bias
FRISCO - Micah Parsons leads the NFL in doing damages to offenses. And now the second-year Dallas Cowboys star is taking the lead in trying to do damage to what he believes is the league's bias against defensive players. "I told you!'' Parsons tweeted on Monday night after the end...
Centre Daily
‘Clueless!’: Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Speaks on Tom Brady Penalty, Kick for First Time
The biggest storyline out of the Atlanta Falcons' 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday was the controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. On 3rd-and-5 with three minutes to play, Jarrett performed what appeared to be a routine sack on Buccaneers quarterback...
Centre Daily
Bengals Waive Veteran Defensive End Khalid Kareem
CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived defensive end Khalid Kareem on Tuesday afternoon. The 24-year-old didn't play in a game this season due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals took Kareem in the fifth-round (147th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He had one career sack and 28 tackles in 23 career games.
Centre Daily
Broncos Promote WR Kendall Hinton to 53-Man Roster
The Denver Broncos announced a series of transactions Monday, placing left tackle Garett Bolles (leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (knee) on season-ending injured reserve while promoting wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad to the active roster. The team also signed linebacker Harvey Langi to the taxi squad and,...
Centre Daily
Predictions: Lions-Patriots
The Detroit Lions have one of the league's best offenses and coincidentally, the league's worst defense. Facing a rookie quarterback in Bailey Zappe, barring anything unforeseen, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s mettle will be tested. Without D’Andre Swift, the Lions will be leaning heavily on Jamaal Williams in the...
Centre Daily
MNF: Raiders and Chiefs Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
First place meets last place in a Monday night AFC West showdown in Kansas City. The Chiefs (3-1) host the Raiders (1-3) in a prime-time spot, and the home team is favored by more than a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes is 7-1 against the Raiders in his career and Kansas City...
Centre Daily
Seahawks Add Backfield Depth, Claim RB Tony Jones Jr. Off Waivers From Saints
Moving quickly to replace injured running back Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers on Monday. As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle was awarded Jones, who New Orleans released on Saturday in a last-minute roster move. He appeared in two games earlier this year, rushing twice for eight yards and playing six snaps on special teams.
Centre Daily
Jets’ Rookie Class Continues to Shine: ‘We Have So Much Potential’
At one point during the Jets' drubbing of the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, New York's rookie class got together on the sideline. "We were like 'bro, we're so good. We have so much potential to be so good," running back Breece Hall told reporters, thinking back to that special moment. "We just gotta keep chipping away at it."
