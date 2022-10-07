Read full article on original website
Few people in Florida had flood insurance before Hurricane Ian. Now, they fear they'll have to pay the price
Residents forced out by Hurricane Ian were allowed to return to Fort Myers Beach over the weekend — but the complicated process of figuring out what insurance might cover has just begun. "I don't really think a lot of this is covered. And that's, like, our biggest concern and...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS - Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian over the weekend with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower...
Hurricane Ian: Witnessing the aftermath on Sanibel Island and Florida’s southwest coast | 60 Minutes
Bill Whitaker travels to the Florida shoreline where Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm.
Florida surgeon general recommends men of a certain age should avoid COVID vaccine
Dr. Joseph Ladapo said it poses an increased risk of cardiac-related death in men 18 - 39. The CDC says that is not true.
Look At This: Lake Balboa Park
A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park
WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
Races in Wisconsin and Michigan narrow as Bernie Sanders warns Democrats on midterms strategy
CBS News' Battleground Tracker shows razor-thin margins in Wisconsin's top races. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders has a warning for Democrats on the party's midterms strategy. CBS News' congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has the latest on these and the Michigan governor's race.
Transcript: Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial candidate, on "Face the Nation," Oct. 9, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, that aired on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Now to the race for governor of Arizona. Our latest poll shows Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake tied at 49%. The two candidates have not scheduled a debate but they are here to answer our questions. Each candidate will have about eight and a half minutes, we intend to cover the same issues with each candidate. issues identified by our own polling as of leading concern to Arizona voters. Our ability to cover this ground, of course, will be influenced in no small measure by the length of the candidates answers. First Republican Carrie Lake, who joins us from Phoenix. Good morning, and welcome to FACE THE NATION.
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate declines to debate opponent, says "our schedule is pretty much set"
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, has declined to debate her opponent Kari Lake, saying it will become a "circus." Hobbs talks to "Face the Nation" about immigration, abortion and the other big issues faces Arizona voters.
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate says "we have a crisis on our border"
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican running for governor, said that if elected, she will team up with other border state governors to tackle immigraiton. She talks to "Face the Nation" about immigraiton, abortion, the 2020 election and other major issues facing Arizona voters.
