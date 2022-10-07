Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
New scholarship paying full tuition for in-state students at Mississippi College
A new scholarship at Mississippi College, named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the Magnolia State who...
WAPT
Mississippi College scholarship offers full tuition for Mississippi residents
CLINTON, Miss. — A full-tuition scholarship to Mississippi College is available for any undergraduate student admitted from the state of Mississippi. The Leland Speed scholarship is named in honor of the longest-serving board member in MC's history. Speed, who died in 2021, was CEO of East Group Properties and Parkway Properties. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour.
Vicksburg Post
LaToya Williams receives Marguerite Prather Felder Memorial Nursing Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Among those recognized LaToya Williams of Vicksburg, who received the Marguerite Prather Felder Memorial Nursing Scholarship. With her was Richard Henley of Brandon,...
Vicksburg Post
Game Plan
The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event. Alcorn State Foundation golf tournament. The Alcorn State University Alumni Foundation will host its 12th annual Purple and Gold Benefit...
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Oct. 8, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Rudolph Valentino stars in...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court
Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
Vicksburg Post
McDonald, Underwood and Cagnolatti win Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational
Tanner McDonald, Peyton Underwood and Dale Cagnolatti were behind heading into the final round of the Sixth Annual Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational. They didn’t end that way. The trio shot the low round in Sunday’s shamble format, 127, to easily wipe out a one-stroke deficit and win the...
Vicksburg Post
How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players
A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools:. • Alcorn State wide receiver Malik Shelley (Vicksburg High) assisted on one tackle in a 30-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State. • Mississippi Valley State linebacker Tommy Curtis III (Vicksburg High) assisted on one tackle in the...
Campbell’s Bakery hosts Down Syndrome Society fundraiser
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of National Down Syndrome Awareness Month, Campbell’s Bakery will host a Down Syndrome Society fundraiser. Organizers hope to raise awareness for individuals with Down Syndrome by benefitting the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society. Mary Sanders Cavicchi, co-owner of Campbell’s Bakery, said Holly Ann and her son, Henry, are part […]
nypressnews.com
Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson Named One of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23
Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson has been named one of Mississippi’s 12 Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our Magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” Hudson said. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the talented students, faculty, and staff of Jackson State University. Our collective efforts shine a spotlight on the great advancements happening in Mississippi and I’m proud to be a part of that movement.”
Vicksburg Post
Four Down Territory: WC finds points on defense; Alcorn’s Smith scores a big TD; Rogers sets a record; SWAC coaches beef
You’re in Four Down Territory, where each week we’ll look at four notes, stats and trends from the weekend that was in Mississippi high school football, college football and the NFL. 1. Warren Central has long prided itself on having a defense that keeps opponents from scoring points.
theclintoncourier.net
Questions raised about resignations as Lang leaves
For the second time in just over a year, the City of Clinton is in the market for an economic development director. Daniel Lang resigned to take a similar position with more pay in Flowood. And that’s becoming a familiar refrain in Clinton—department heads leaving for positions in other cities, state government or private business.
Vicksburg Post
Lee Thomas Darden Jr.
Lee Thomas Darden Jr. passed away on October 7, 2022, in Vicksburg. He was 61. Graveside services will be at noon on Saturday, October 15 at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 2 until 7 p. m. with the family present from 6 until 7 p.m.
vicksburgnews.com
Jones continues to chase her dreams in the business world
Vicksburg native Shemekia Jones is continuing to make boss-moves as a entrepreneur who continues to add to her brand. Born and raised in Vicksburg, Jones always had a passion for being her own boss. “I always wanted to work for myself and make my own money because I grew up...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg board sets meeting on grant to clean rubber recycling plant
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen has set a Nov. 3 community meeting at the Robert M. Walker Building, 1415 Walnut St., to hear comments from residents concerning a proposed Brownfield Grant application to clean the U.S. Rubber Reclaiming facility at 2000 Rubber Way. Brownfield Grant funds involve money...
Vicksburg Post
Letter to the Editor: Thank You for another successful Bricks and Spokes ride
As the sponsor of the 12th Annual Bricks and Spokes, the Vicksburg Main Street Program wishes to recognize several organizations and individuals who helped make our 12th Bricks and Spokes bicycle ride a huge success. The long-term goal for the event Bricks and Spokes is to raise money for the...
What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Monday, October 10. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 Ride Specials: $30 Ride Survivor Day from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Scheduled Activities […]
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders’ son trolls Alabama State on social media
The college football world was taken aback watching the tense scene between Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. after the Tigers’ 26-12 win over the Hornets Saturday. Robinson caused a scene at the end of the game by not wanting to shake...
How Eddie Robinson Jr.’s Beef With Deion Sanders Could Actually Help The SWAC—And HBCU Football
Alabama State University's football coach Eddie Robinson Jr. snubbing Jackson State University coach Deion Sanders may not be all bad. The post How Eddie Robinson Jr.’s Beef With Deion Sanders Could Actually Help The SWAC—And HBCU Football appeared first on NewsOne.
Vicksburg Post
Tallulah Academy gears up for stretch run by routing Discovery Christian
Tallulah Academy prepared for two difficult and important games by rolling through an opponent who offered little resistance. Seven different players scored a touchdown as Tallulah Academy hammered hapless Discovery Christian 54-14 on Friday night. The Trojans (6-1) rolled up 454 rushing yards and 516 yards of total offense on...
