Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
New Elementary School Pays Homage to Local Family
This story originally published online at The 9th Street Journal. On Friday, September 23, as members of the Lyon family took a student-led tour through the halls of Durham’s newest elementary school, some students wondered aloud who the visitors were. The questions forced their teachers to give them a bit of a history lesson.
Hayes Barton Homeowners Protest "Missing Middle" Housing
A small group of wealthy, white homeowners gathered outside the Raleigh city council chambers Tuesday to protest the city’s "missing middle" zoning policy. The policy—a long overdue update to the city’s antiquated zoning rules—allows developers to build duplexes and townhomes in historically single-family neighborhoods. The new rules are designed to increase the supply of homes, particularly lower-priced ones affordable for families entering the market.
Raleigh Mayoral and City Council Candidates to Speak on Affordable Housing
Nearly every candidate for the Raleigh City Council will gather Thursday to discuss affordable housing in a forum hosted by ONE Wake, a community group advocating for property tax relief. The forum, taking place a month before the midterm elections, will include mayoral candidates Mary-Ann Baldwin, Terrance Ruth, and DaQuanta...
Raising a Toast to 21 Years of the Orange County Social Club
About a century ago, Carrboro’s commercial center shifted from Weaver Street to East Main Street, according to an architectural inventory the town published in 1983. By the 1920s, the booming district had all kinds of stores, including a pool parlor, a candy kitchen, and J. C. Merritt’s first hot dog stand. Some of the buildings were new and others had been moved. Almost all were made of wood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh Abortion Clinics Report Escalating Harassment From Protesters
Outside a Raleigh abortion clinic, one of only 14 in the state, anti-abortion protesters are doing everything they can to prevent patients from walking through the front doors. Protesters preach about sin and salvation through loudspeakers, photograph and videotape patients as they come in, and hand out fliers about the...
With Bull City Griot, Paul Scott Is On a Book-Giving Mission
In 1969, my parents purchased a set of World Book encyclopedias that included a dictionary and “year in review.”. It wasn’t just like the world wide web, it was the world wide web, and for a little Black boy growing up in a working-class home, it revealed a world I didn’t even know existed. I spent hours poring over subjects—sports mostly, at first, especially entries about the Black athletes who boycotted the 1968 Olympics. Some days one of my buddies would come over and we would spend the afternoon looking at the colorful pictures of snakes in the S encyclopedia.
Al Strong Set To Direct Durham's Creative Arts In Public Schools Program
One of the Triangle’s most visible and accessible jazz musicians has been selected to direct a program that places artists in the public school system, and throughout the communities. On Monday, Al Strong, trumpet player, composer, recording artist, and educator, will begin his tenure as director of the Durham...
15 Minutes: Eileen Butler, President of the North American Guild of Change Ringers
Change ringing is a style of tower bell ringing that started in England around the end of the 16th century, but the bell that you ring has been around for millennia, right?. Right, and from what I always understood, bells were rung for certain purposes. Either for church service, or to announce the time, or for deaths—nine rings for a man, six for a woman, three for a child. You can look to Fabian Stedman [the “father of change ringing,” who published the first book on change ringing, Tintinnalogia, in 1668. The “Stedman method” is still rung by ringers today].
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Triangle Venues Help Fill In the Gaps for Performing Arts Companies
April Dudash, Ashley Melzer, Jack Reitz, Jonathan Yeomans, Lauren Foster-Lee, and Hillary Yonce of Mettlesome Theater | Photo by Brett Villena. Any stage manager will tell you: the real drama’s always offstage. Such was the case at the start of a roaring fall season here, when 39 separate productions...
Blacktoberfest Comes to Durham
Earlier this month, I stopped by the Rofhiwa Book Cafe in East Durham to chat with Naledi Yaziyo, one of the establishment’s co-owners. While waiting for her to arrive downstairs, I ordered a “Don Dada,” a cardamom-infused stout, that was among the coffees, teas, juices, and brews listed on a chalkboard behind the store's drink and pastry counter.
Los Primos Supermarket, Community Staple in East Durham, Forced to Close After Twenty Years
A man waits with his groceries for the number two D.A.T.A. bus outside of Los Primos supermarket at the corner of Main Street and Alston Avenue in Durham | Photo by DL Anderson. For 20 years, Los Primos Supermarket has sat at 1109 East Main Street, anchoring Alston Avenue and...
Cleaning Up Ellerbe Creek
On Saturday, a handful of volunteers in matching blue tee-shirts hike through winding trails. They arrive in pairs at a five-acre patch of lush green filled with twittering cardinals and buzzing honeybees—an oasis from the urban hubbub of downtown Durham. Armed with mismatched shovels and buckets, they make their way to the base of a bubbling creek that cuts through the overgrown foliage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amid an Uptick in Local Theater Companies, a Venue Shortage Is Causing Concern
The numbers have looked encouraging: no less than 18 separate shows running, simultaneously, on stages across the area as we’ve headed into the largest regional theater and dance season in years. That metric, along with the five new companies we reported on in preview coverage of the fall season,...
'Godfather of Environmental Justice' Reflects on Movement's Four Decades
It was exactly four decades ago this month that Rev. Ben Chavis, while sitting in a Warren County jail for driving too slow, came up with the term “environmental racism.”. Chavis ended up in the hoosegow for driving down a road to lead Warren County residents who were protesting the dumping of deadly toxins in their community.
Quickbait: Equity in Higher Education
It's no secret that UNC-Chapel Hill has become less attractive to Black professors following the Nikole Hannah-Jones debacle, but how are the other two big universities in the Triangle doing?. Data from 2020, the most recent available, shows that Duke and NC State fall below state and national averages when...
Op-Ed: Durham Food Bank's Double Bucks Program Needs Continued Funding
As the manager of the Durham Farmers’ Market, I have had the privilege of meeting and talking with the many families utilizing our Double Bucks Program. The Double Bucks Program incentivizes the purchase of local food by doubling SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps) and Farmers Market Nutrition Program benefits as well as providing cash for WIC recipients (Special Supplemental Program for Women, Infants, and Children) and Durham Housing Authority residents at locations such as farmers’ markets. This is a huge benefit for many individuals and families in our community, especially as food costs continue to rise.
Brian Horton's Last Song
Brian Horton looked like a jazzman. He cradled the tenor saxophone like it was a lover, closed his eyes to press the keys and caress it. Horton was a consummate reedman who gave it his all, always intent on blowing breaths of love and life, heaven, and hell, into his instrument.
Raleigh City Council Approves Seaboard Station Rezoning
A request to rezone and redevelop Raleigh's historic Seaboard Train Station was approved by the city council in a 6-1 vote Tuesday. The city council approved the rezoning—which would allow developers to build up to 20 stories on what is now Logan's Garden Shop—after more than a year of negotiation between community members and the real estate company.
City of Durham and Durham Housing Authority Receive $40 Million Grant
A new grant from the federal government is giving hope to Hayti residents and business owners, but it comes with some skepticism. Last week, congressman David Price announced in a press release that the City of Durham and the Durham Housing Authority are the recipients of a $40 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant. The grant comes as part of $200 million in funds awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and will be aimed at augmenting ‘Forever Home, Durham,’ an ongoing partner-centric program creating affordable opportunities for renters and homeowners through new construction, property repairs, and essential housing services.
Study: More Green Space, Less Crime
On a sunny midafternoon this week, Hillside Park’s heavy tree canopy offered a welcome respite from the day’s rising temperatures. Largely owing to gentrification and a housing inventory shortage, the traditionally Black community is becoming increasingly diversified. An older white woman walked her two small dogs around a sidewalk that encircles the park’s baseball field.
indyweeknc
NC
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hillhttps://indyweek.com
Comments / 0