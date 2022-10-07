Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Jim Thorpe woman questions blight decision
A Jim Thorpe property owner accused borough council members Thursday night of “not caring about her family” one month after diverting grant funds away from a blight remediation project on Center Avenue. Judy Williams, owner of 206 Center Ave., where her son resides in a duplex home with...
Times News
Residents enjoy heritage festival in Tamaqua
Dave Jarrett brought a lawn chair to the Tamaqua Area Historical Society’s 38th Annual Heritage Festival and propped it on a West Broad Street sidewalk. “I’m here to listen to Polka Joe Manjack,” the Mahanoy City man said of the Magic 105.5/WMGH radio personality, who delivered his “Magic Polka Machine” live from the festival.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Michael J. Delese III to Aura A. Gil, Hazleton, property at 58 Broad St., $80,000. Alaina M. Hanzl to Robert R. Berhel III, 1954 E. Lizard Creek Road, Lehighton, property at 1954 E. Lizard Creek Road, $1. Jim Thorpe. Brian J. Barnes to Nadine D. Barnes, 27 E. Third St.,...
Times News
Train ride, foliage draw crowds to Jim Thorpe
It’s all about the fall foliage in Jim Thorpe. Because of a dry summer, the leaves started changing colors earlier this year, some noticeable in early September. With October comes the four-weekend Fall Foliage Festival in Jim Thorpe. There are vendors with a variety of foods. Crystal View Carriages...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville are investigating the following incidents in Schuylkill County:. • Troopers said Pinecrest Tree Farm, located along Little Mountain Road at Summer Valley Road, in East Brunswick Township, New Ringgold, reported it sold 336 pine trees to JBK LLC of Minnesota for a total of $17,808. The business check deposited from JBK to pay for the trees was returned for insufficient funds. To date, JBK has failed to pay in full. The investigation is continuing.
Times News
Carbon County court — DUI
Three defendants, who previously entered guilty pleas to driving under the influence charges, were sentenced on Thursday afternoon in Carbon County court. Judge Joseph J. Matika presided. Allison L. Redline, 29, of Springbrook Township, Lackawanna County, and formerly of Bushkill, was placed in the Restrictive Conditions of Probation program (house...
Times News
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY SENTENCINGS
An Andreas man had 22 charges, including rape of a child and related charges, dropped in a plea deal. Jesse Lee Lorah, 38, will serve 24 months of probation on the sole remaining charge, simple assault, to which he pleaded no contest. Schuylkill County Judge Christina E. Hale said the...
Times News
Lehighton OKs new spot for Wine on the River
A fundraiser for the revitalization of downtown Lehighton will be at a different venue next year. On a 3-1 vote, borough council last week approved a request from the Lehighton Downtown Partnership to hold the event at Baer Memorial Park. Councilman Donnie Rehrig, who cast the sole vote in opposition,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. • Nesquehoning, Route 93 drainage between Route 209 and Quakake Road, 7...
Times News
Carbon Co. inmate dies
A male inmate at the Carbon County Correctional Facility has died. Schuylkill County Corner Dr. David J. Moylan III said Monday morning that the incident occurred one day last week. “Apparently, the inmate was alive when they found him (in the prison),” Moylan said. Moylan said that from there,...
Times News
Dogs attack man in Penn Forest
State police at Fern Ridge reported on a incident involving dogs attacking an individual at a site in Carbon County. Troopers said on Oct. 10 at 9:06 a.m. they responded to Parker Trail in Penn Forest Township for a report of two dogs attacking a man. The 40-year-old resident from...
Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Carbon dog shelter has new entrance
Carbon County’s animal shelter has a new visitor entrance. Earlier this month, Commissioner Rocky Ahner announced that the county completed a renovation project of the former garage area of the shelter, located on the Broad Mountain in Nesquehoning, to create a waiting area for those who want to meet a dog.
Times News
Weekly food pantry open
Above: Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, a weekly food pantry, is open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. From left, volunteer Rich Reimer, Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, and volunteer Charlie Snyder load up this vehicle Monday afternoon. The pantry served 140 families in 30 minutes. Friends Helping Neighbors is sponsored by the Carbon County Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Donations can be made to the Carbon County Community Foundation, 160 S. 2nd St #3b, Lehighton, Pa., 18235. No donations accepted at the pantry. They are always in need of volunteers.
Easton Area School District mourns death of longtime teacher
The Easton Area School District is mourning the death of a longtime teacher. Peter McCabe of Forks Township died on Oct. 3, according to his obituary. He was 37. A 2003 Easton Area High School graduate, he returned to the district to start a teaching career in 2009, according to a statement from the school district. McCabe taught at both Easton Area Middle School and Easton Area High School, most recently serving as an American literature teacher, the statement says.
Times News
State police at Lehighton - crashes
State police at the Lehighton released information on crashes investigated by troopers:. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 1:16 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Canal Street in Franklin Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Nathan A. Kemmerer, 22, of Lehighton, was driving a 2002 Ford F-350 truck eastbound when he lost control in a left curve. The truck crossed into the westbound lane and onto the berm, where it struck a retaining wall before coming to rest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time, but no one was injured. The cause...
Fire in old black powder facility in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — Fire officials in Lackawanna County say an old powder magazine burned Tuesday morning. Cameras on the roof of WNEP-TV caught the flames near the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International airport around 6 a.m. The building was 300 yards from the airport property. Crews are tearing down what is left...
Fire ignites near Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport
MOOSIC, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were battling smoke and flames in the woods outside of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP). Officials say the call came in around 6:00 a.m., Tuesday morning. First responders on the scene included the AVP Crash fire team, Pittston Township Fire Department, and Moosic Fire Department. The Moosic Fire […]
Times News
QR codes coming to lake
Visitors to Mauch Chunk Lake Park will see QR codes that will help get them more information of events taking place in the Pocono Mountains. On Thursday, the Carbon County board of commissioners approved a sponsorship agreement with the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau to provide $50,000 each year for three years in exchange for QR code placement that will link the park to PMVB’s website.
Comments / 0