Plumas County, CA

KOLO TV Reno

Authorities ask for public’s help identifying pair of burglary suspects

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two burglary suspects. SPD says in the early morning hours of one July day, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the 10000 block of Palladium Mine Drive for a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Man reported missing from Pyramid Lake Paitue Tribe found safe

------------------- The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Coroner Identifies Deadly Shooting Victim Near Downtown Reno

The Washoe County coroner has identified the man killed in a shooting near downtown Reno early Sunday. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Just after midnight, police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived, they found Manning's body near Museum Drive...
RENO, NV
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Washoe County investigating reports of strong smells at Swan Lake

Staff at Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) have been fielding complaints regarding odors from Swan Lake over the past week. WCHD Environmental Health Services (EHS) staff conducted an inspection of the lake at various points...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police Say Missing Teen Found Safe

Sparks Police have confirmed a missing teenage was found on the night of October 8, 2022 after being missing for 5 days. They say she was safely returned to her family. Vania is described as 17-years-old, 5'4 with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green pants,...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police need help locating missing teen

Sparks Police are seeking help from the public in locating a teenager last seen earlier this month. Vania Mendoza was last seen in Sparks on October 3, 2022. Vania is described as 17-years-old, 5'4 with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green pants, white shoes and...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Teen suffers minor injuries in apartment shooting on Mira Loma Dr.

Reno Police say a teenager suffered minor injuries after being shot at an apartment complex Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Mira Loma Drive at around 8:40 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but police say the victim went to a nearby...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian killed in Carson City hit and run; more info sought

CARSON CITY , Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Stewart Street and Little Lane in Carson City and investigators ask the public if it has any information. The driver was later found and arrested following the crash at about 5:11 p.m. The...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Police Investigating After Man Found Dead in Downtown Reno

Just after midnight on October 9, 2022, Reno Police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived to the area of Museum Drive and the riverwalk path, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity will not be released until his next of...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks

The Sparks City Attorney’s Office has announced that Jonathan Gomez-Gomez has been convicted of one count of Domestic Battery, 1st Offense. On the morning November 15, 2020, Sparks Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in Sparks related to a call for service regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Human remains of missing man from Fernley found

According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Deputies in Storey County have recovered human remains of a man who was reported missing. Buddy Yoscovitch was last seen on September 23 in Fernley and his vehicle was located near Patrick. The next of kin has been notified and the Storey County...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Suspect arrested after fatal hit & run crash in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stewart St. and Little Lane around 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. It's unknown what led up to the crash but the sheriff's office says...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

'Secure Your ID' Day This Saturday in Reno

This weekend you can get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News will be teaming up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event which will be held at the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot from 9:00 a.m....
RENO, NV
Lassen County News

Traffic stop leads to Susanville man’s arrest

A midnight traffic stop Friday, Oct. 7 led to the arrest of a Susanville man. Ryan Anthony Bock, 31, of Susanville, was arrested on charges of possession of narcotics/controlled substances for sales; possession of a controlled substance; felon in possession of a stun gun and a felony warrant from Plumas County.
SUSANVILLE, CA

