Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Authorities ask for public’s help identifying pair of burglary suspects
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two burglary suspects. SPD says in the early morning hours of one July day, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the 10000 block of Palladium Mine Drive for a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drug roundup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a prescription drug roundup event. The event will be hosted at various locations around Reno and Sparks on Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those locations are as follows:. Reno:. Raley’s. 18144 Wedge Parkway. 1630...
2news.com
Placer County Deputy Makes Arrest after Suspect Reaches for Fake Firearm
The Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) detained and arrested a 37-year-old from Kings Beach during a traffic stop in September. On September 26, 2022, a deputy with PCSO conducted a traffic stop near the Colfax Market. The deputy contacted the driver who shortly after began to reach for an item or the floorboard.
2news.com
Man reported missing from Pyramid Lake Paitue Tribe found safe
------------------- The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
51-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident In Nevada County (Nevada County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Nevada County. Officials confirmed that a 51 year old man died due to the motor vehicle accident.
2news.com
Coroner Identifies Deadly Shooting Victim Near Downtown Reno
The Washoe County coroner has identified the man killed in a shooting near downtown Reno early Sunday. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Just after midnight, police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived, they found Manning's body near Museum Drive...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
2news.com
Washoe County investigating reports of strong smells at Swan Lake
Staff at Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) have been fielding complaints regarding odors from Swan Lake over the past week. WCHD Environmental Health Services (EHS) staff conducted an inspection of the lake at various points...
IN THIS ARTICLE
goldcountrymedia.com
Kings Beach man arrested with pellet gun following Colfax traffic stop
A Kings Beach man was arrested Sept. 26 on suspicion of resisting a peace officer in Colfax. A Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop near the Colfax Market at 10 p.m. and, according to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver began reaching for an item on the floorboard.
2news.com
Sparks Police Say Missing Teen Found Safe
Sparks Police have confirmed a missing teenage was found on the night of October 8, 2022 after being missing for 5 days. They say she was safely returned to her family. Vania is described as 17-years-old, 5'4 with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green pants,...
2news.com
Sparks Police need help locating missing teen
Sparks Police are seeking help from the public in locating a teenager last seen earlier this month. Vania Mendoza was last seen in Sparks on October 3, 2022. Vania is described as 17-years-old, 5'4 with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green pants, white shoes and...
2news.com
Teen suffers minor injuries in apartment shooting on Mira Loma Dr.
Reno Police say a teenager suffered minor injuries after being shot at an apartment complex Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Mira Loma Drive at around 8:40 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but police say the victim went to a nearby...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
PCSO: Man arrested for burglarizing several homes, possession of suspected fentanyl
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after burglarizing several homes and being in possession of suspected fentanyl. On September 14, 2022, at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis, for a report of suspicious circumstances.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian killed in Carson City hit and run; more info sought
CARSON CITY , Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Stewart Street and Little Lane in Carson City and investigators ask the public if it has any information. The driver was later found and arrested following the crash at about 5:11 p.m. The...
2news.com
Police Investigating After Man Found Dead in Downtown Reno
Just after midnight on October 9, 2022, Reno Police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived to the area of Museum Drive and the riverwalk path, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity will not be released until his next of...
2news.com
Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks
The Sparks City Attorney’s Office has announced that Jonathan Gomez-Gomez has been convicted of one count of Domestic Battery, 1st Offense. On the morning November 15, 2020, Sparks Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in Sparks related to a call for service regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon...
2news.com
Human remains of missing man from Fernley found
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Deputies in Storey County have recovered human remains of a man who was reported missing. Buddy Yoscovitch was last seen on September 23 in Fernley and his vehicle was located near Patrick. The next of kin has been notified and the Storey County...
2news.com
Suspect arrested after fatal hit & run crash in Carson City
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stewart St. and Little Lane around 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. It's unknown what led up to the crash but the sheriff's office says...
2news.com
'Secure Your ID' Day This Saturday in Reno
This weekend you can get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News will be teaming up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event which will be held at the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot from 9:00 a.m....
Lassen County News
Traffic stop leads to Susanville man’s arrest
A midnight traffic stop Friday, Oct. 7 led to the arrest of a Susanville man. Ryan Anthony Bock, 31, of Susanville, was arrested on charges of possession of narcotics/controlled substances for sales; possession of a controlled substance; felon in possession of a stun gun and a felony warrant from Plumas County.
Comments / 0