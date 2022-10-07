A few years ago, we wrote about the dream, dating back almost 50 years, that artists Leonard Fisher and Burt Chernow had to establish a Westport Art Museum. A committee of artists, hosted by the now defunct Westport Arts Center, and led by Leonard Fisher, was formed, and over the next two years this esteemed group curated a group of works by renowned Westport artists from the past, and an exciting exhibition was planned. Fisher created a video showing the importance these artists had in making Westport into a community that became nationally recognized as an esteemed art town. Fisher’s video also addressed many of the contemporary artists who continue to keep Westport at the forefront of the arts.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO