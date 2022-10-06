ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Steelers who deserve to lose their jobs after blowlout loss to Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. These three individuals did not do themselves any favors. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season on a high — defeating the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime. Since then, the team lost to the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets. The Steelers did try to change their luck by benching quarterback Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett against the Jets and gave him his first career start in Week 5. The problem was, it was against the Buffalo Bills.
T.J. Watt's return to Steelers delayed due to knee surgery, sources say

T.J. Watt recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that is expected to delay his return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, sources told ESPN. Watt, who already was recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, had the knee surgery to clean up a preseason injury that lingered into the regular season, according to sources. The star pass-rusher initially was expected to miss six weeks because of the pectoral injury suffered in Pittsburgh's season opener, setting up a potential return Oct. 30 against the Eagles.
Giants' Brian Daboll on Daniel Jones: 'Glad he's our quarterback'

When Brian Daboll was hired to be the next head coach of the New York Giants, his praise for quarterback Daniel Jones was clear in his opening press conference. Now, five weeks into the season, Daboll and his coaching staff have the Giants gutting out wins, leading them to a surprising 4-1 record. Given the amount of injuries the team has endured and the lack of talent on the roster, Daboll and his staff has deserve a ton of credit for the Giants record thus far.
