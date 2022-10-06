Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Tomlin uses perfect one-liner to describe how bad Bills beat his Steelers
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills pulled their starters in the fourth quarter of a 38-3 blowout win at home on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s defense couldn’t stop Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense and his offense, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, were shut down by the Bills’ no. 1-ranked overall defense.
3 Steelers who deserve to lose their jobs after blowlout loss to Bills
The Pittsburgh Steelers got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. These three individuals did not do themselves any favors. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season on a high — defeating the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime. Since then, the team lost to the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets. The Steelers did try to change their luck by benching quarterback Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett against the Jets and gave him his first career start in Week 5. The problem was, it was against the Buffalo Bills.
Steelers fans want Mike Tomlin fired before halftime of Bills blowout
Pittsburgh Steelers fans were furious at head coach Mike Tomlin, as his team looked unprepared to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. For those who pay attention to happenings in Vegas, the Bills were favored by over two touchdowns against the Steelers this week, which was a low point for the Pittsburgh franchise.
Odell Beckham Jr. Sets Timeline for Signing With Team, per Report
The veteran wide receiver is currently a free agent rehabbing from a knee injury.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jaylen Warren promoted to Steelers’ 3rd-down back, plays more snaps than Najee Harris vs. Bills
That Jaylen Warren played more snaps at running back Sunday than Najee Harris is not necessarily a sign Warren is beginning to siphon away Harris’ playing time. But an unofficial official designation bestowed upon Warren by the coaches is. Warren’s role is as the Steelers’ third-down back was one...
Andre Drummond says he'll let three-pointers fly this season
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond has shocked the NBA world by announcing that he plans to start shooting threes this upcoming season.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
ESPN
T.J. Watt's return to Steelers delayed due to knee surgery, sources say
T.J. Watt recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that is expected to delay his return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, sources told ESPN. Watt, who already was recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, had the knee surgery to clean up a preseason injury that lingered into the regular season, according to sources. The star pass-rusher initially was expected to miss six weeks because of the pectoral injury suffered in Pittsburgh's season opener, setting up a potential return Oct. 30 against the Eagles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Giants' Brian Daboll on Daniel Jones: 'Glad he's our quarterback'
When Brian Daboll was hired to be the next head coach of the New York Giants, his praise for quarterback Daniel Jones was clear in his opening press conference. Now, five weeks into the season, Daboll and his coaching staff have the Giants gutting out wins, leading them to a surprising 4-1 record. Given the amount of injuries the team has endured and the lack of talent on the roster, Daboll and his staff has deserve a ton of credit for the Giants record thus far.
NFL・
NBA preseason: Detroit Pistons game score vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Time, TV, more info
Detroit Pistons (0-2) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) What: Pistons' third NBA preseason game. When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. ...
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson gets petty over disgruntled fans
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is having a tough Monday. Johnson spoke to the media the day after the Steelers had their biggest loss under the tenure of head coach Mike Tomlin. Johnson did his team no favors against the Buffalo Bills when he left a couple of big plays on the field.
Comments / 0