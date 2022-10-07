Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The physical weight of EVs is becoming increasingly challenging to manage, so says haulers across the United States. That’s because, thanks to the heavier batteries, EVs already outweigh conventional combustion cars in most instances, meaning car haulers are pushing the weight limits set by the government. Individual tractor-trailers are currently restricted to an 80,000 lbs (36,287 kg) gross weight, a limit that was set in 1975. If that doesn’t change, the industry says, it will lead to further supply line disruptions once EVs arrive.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO