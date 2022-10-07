Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Novitec’s Ferrari SF90 Spider Receives Carbon-Fiber Treatment And Power Bump To 1,094 Hp
Novitec presented their tuning package for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale just a few months ago, and now the company is following up with a similar kit for the Ferrari SF90 Spider. This includes a carbon-fiber bodykit, a new set of 21-inch wheels, lowered suspension, and a power increase for the plug-in hybrid setup.
Carscoops
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Driven, Ex-Koenigsegg Head Designer Interviewed, And 2025 Fiat 500X Render: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The physical weight of EVs is becoming increasingly challenging to manage, so says haulers across the United States. That’s because, thanks to the heavier batteries, EVs already outweigh conventional combustion cars in most instances, meaning car haulers are pushing the weight limits set by the government. Individual tractor-trailers are currently restricted to an 80,000 lbs (36,287 kg) gross weight, a limit that was set in 1975. If that doesn’t change, the industry says, it will lead to further supply line disruptions once EVs arrive.
Carscoops
What’s With All Of These Crazy Nissan Z Dealer Markups?
The new Nissan Z is finally arriving at dealer lots across the nation. From the looks of it though buyers are having a tough time getting those cars from the dealer and into their garage at home without paying way over the sticker price. Here’s a quick rundown of what we’ve seen so far including why one dealer says it turned down an $85,000 offer on a Z Proto.
Carscoops
2023 Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 Years Celebrates Potent SUV, Capped At 555 Units
This is the new Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 years, created to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the performance-focused SUV. Alterations made to the car start with the exterior where a new finish dubbed metallic Chronos Gray adorns the SUV and is restricted to this limited-run model. Customers will be able to opt for Dew Silver matte should they prefer, although it is available on all standard RS Q3 models.
Carscoops
Porsche Testing Vibrating Car To Make EVs More Aerodynamic
As the automotive industry’s transition to electric propulsion accelerates, automakers are looking for ways to make their cars more and more aerodynamic. And that has led to some fascinating and, sometimes, weird solutions. Porsche recently admitted that, among the methods being tested to make vehicles slice through the air...
Carscoops
2024 Audi A4 Avant Goes For A Ring Run, Promises To Be A Slick Grocery Getter
The 2024 Audi A4 Avant has been spied stretching its legs on the Nürburgring, ahead of an expected unveiling next year. Dressed in swirly camouflage, the wagon has an evolutionary design that is instantly recognizable. However, there are plenty of changes including a wider and shorter singleframe grille. The...
Carscoops
Ferrari 458 Driver Hits A Wall After Spinning Out And Seemingly Forgetting That The Brake Pedal Exists
A recently-posted video on Instagram demonstrates why learning to drive is such an important skill. One driver in a bright red Ferrari 458 Italia is still honing their skills after a recent incident. After spinning out in front of a crowd of people recording their actions it seems that the driver forgot about the brake pedal and subsequently caused thousands of dollars to the supercar.
Carscoops
Neo-Classic Or Neo-WTH? You Decide With This 2011 Zimmer Golden Spirit Coupe
The history of the Zimmer Motorcars (also known as the Art Zimmer Neo-Classic Motor Car Company) stretches back to the late ’70s, which means that its original vehicles could be considered actual classics. You might not have been aware, though, that the company has continued making cars well into this millennium.
Carscoops
Jaguar F-Type Riding Into The Sunset, Getting 75 Edition As A Final Sendoff
It’s the end of an era at Jaguar as the company has announced plans to phase out the F-Type, and wave goodbye to ICE-powered sports cars in the process. To celebrate the car’s final model year and the 75th anniversary of Jaguar sports cars, the company will offer F-Type 75 and F-Type R 75 special editions.
Carscoops
The 2023 BMW M2 Shakes Off Conservative Design, Retains Driver-Oriented Focus
The all-new 2023 BMW M2 has officially been unveiled, breaking with tradition and injecting a whole lot of shock and awe into what was once a restrained mold for the performance coupe. However, with a 453-hp TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine, rear-wheel drive, and a standard 6-speed manual gearbox or...
Carscoops
New 2023 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Costs $4,000 More Than Outgoing Model
Kia announced today that the 2023 Niro Plug-in Hybrid will start at $33,740 plus a $1,295 destination fee, which brings the price up to $35,035. That’s considerably more than the model it replaces, but it is also improved over the 2022 in a number of ways. While the 2022...
Carscoops
Australia Getting 180 Units Of Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition
Hyundai Australia has confirmed that 180 examples of the special i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition will be available to local customers. The South Korean car manufacturer is building just 800 examples of the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition for the global market and build numbers 620 through to 799 will be allocated to Australia.
Carscoops
Limited-Run Jaguar F-Pace And F-Type Special Editions Launch In Japan
Jaguar has just announced limited edition variants of the F-Pace and F-Type for the Japanese market. The first of the two is dubbed the Jaguar F-Pace R-Dynamic Black Curated for Japan and will be capped at just 55 units. It is based on the F-Pace R-Dynamic Black P250 and comes standard with popular options including a fixed panoramic roof with privacy glass, a heated steering wheel, Auto High Beam Assist, 12-way electric front seats, wireless device charging, the cold climate pack and a set of 20-inch gloss black wheels.
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Versa Puts On A New Face And Gains A Newly Available 8-Inch Infotainment System
Miami is known for its beaches and nightlife, but Nissan is using the city’s auto show to introduce the facelifted Versa. Set to go on sale this fall, the 2023 Versa has a new front fascia and a radically different take on the company’s V-motion grille. The latter is significantly wider and taller than before, while also losing its prominent frame.
Carscoops
2024 BMW X2 Drops The Hatchback-Like Design And Now Looks Like A Proper Crossover Coupe
The original BMW X2 was a swing and a miss – as was the identification of this prototype. While the camouflaged tester seen here was originally, mistakenly believed to be the next-generation X4, a closer inspection revealed that the crossover coupe shares a number of similarities to the 2023 X1, including the wheelbase and the distance between the front door and the wheel arches, so this means it’s actually the redesigned X2.
Carscoops
2023 Lexus UX 300e Gains New Battery For 280-Mile Range Alongside Interior And Tech Upgrades
Lexus announced a series of updates for the fully electric UX 300e, with the most important being the addition of a new battery, extending the range by more than 40 percent compared to the outgoing model. The UX 300e also benefits from the chassis improvements, the new infotainment, and the expanded safety kit of the recently updated hybrid UX range.
Carscoops
Apollo G2J Electric Sportscar Prototype Previews Brand’s Future EVs
Apollo Future Mobility Group presented a vehicle that is quite different from its limited production hypercars. The Apolo G2J, described as an advanced rolling engineering prototype, is a fully electric sportscar, serving as a preview for the design and technology of future Apollo products. Apollo has been working on the...
Carscoops
Mercedes-Benz E-Class And CLS Have Batteries That Could Come Loose In A Crash
Almost 20,000 Mercedes-Benz CLS and E-Class models have been recalled in the United States. An investigation from the car manufacturer has revealed that the 12-volt battery could move in the spare wheel well in the event of a crash. If this were to occur, the electrical connections from the battery could be dislodged, meaning important post-crash functions such as eCall, electric seat adjustment, hazard warning lights, and automatic door unlocking may not function.
Carscoops
Bentley Opens Heritage Garage In The Middle Of Its Present-Day Factory
Bentley today announced that it has officially opened the Heritage Garage, a new space designed to house 22 classic cars from its 103-year history. The new garage will, therefore, be home to a significant chunk of Bentley’s Heritage Collection. The space now contains cars that date back to as...
Carscoops
Watch A BMW Driver T-Bone Toyota In The Bronx And Make A Run For It
Dashcam footage has captured the moment that the driver of a BMW sedan crashed into the side of a Toyota Highlander in the Bronx, New York. The video starts off by showing the driver of the Highlander making a left-turn onto a highway entry ramp and at the same time, a silver BMW 3-Series can be seen approaching in the opposite direction, making a right-turn onto the highway entry ramp.
