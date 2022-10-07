Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
‘One of the best we’ve done here’: Blues and Soul festival draws thousands to Natchez
NATCHEZ — It may not have made money, but this weekend’s Blues and Soul Super Bowl was a success in every other way. “It was fantastic!” said Arden Barnett of Ardenland, an entertainment company that has produced most concerts and festivals in Natchez in recent years. “It...
KNOE TV8
Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A group in Franklin Parish hosted its first Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro Saturday afternoon at Davis Park. Just Taking Action is a group comprising three foster care workers: Jennifer Goldman, Tonesha Hunter, and Adria’anna Anderson. For the past two years, Just Taking Action has...
Natchez Democrat
Balloon race alerts: Click here to sign up for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival text alerts
Know when the balloons will be flying this year! Click here to sign up today. Sign up today for text alerts for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival. On the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival, alerts will be sent out from the balloon pilot briefing directly to your phone describing where, when and if the Natchez skies will be filled with hot-air balloons.
Natchez Democrat
Man says group of women, children assaulted, stabbed him 10 times
NATCHEZ — A man from Baton Rouge said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Natchez apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Natchez Police Department is investigating the incident. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother...
madisoncountyjournal.com
BLUES AND SOUL SUPER BOWL at the Natchez Trace Bluff
Ardenland and Paradise Entertainment are proud to present the inaugural Blues & Soul Super Bowl on The Natchez Bluff in Natchez, Mississippi. Blues & Soul Super Bowl begins Friday, October 7th with performances from two-time Grammy winners Kool & The Gang, Southern Avenue, and Jarekus Singleton, and concludes Saturday, October 8th with performances from Grammy award-winning artists Patti LaBelle and CeeLo Green, Dorothy Moore, Jamell Richardson, and Bonneville.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man, 41, dies in four-wheeler accident Saturday night
NATCHEZ — A 41-year-old Natchez man died Saturday after an accident while he was driving a four-wheeler in the Fenwick area. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway and went down an embankment. He was found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported...
Natchez Democrat
Mayor breaks tie as Natchez council gives nearly $20K in pay raises to three employees
NATCHEZ — Ward 2 Alderman Billie Joe Frazier said the city’s aldermen need a pay increase, and he made a motion to that end at Tuesday’s meeting of the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen. However, Frazier’s motion died for lack of a second. Frazier’s motion...
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: October 11, 2022
NATCHEZ — Guess what, we are 21 days away from halloween. Time sure does fly by during the fall as daylight grows shorter and shorter each day. Temperatures are staying low as well with the high for Tuesday at 84 on a bright and sunny day. There will be an east southeast wind at 5 mph to 10 mph and a partly cloudy sky with a low around 60 in the evening.
Natchez Democrat
Velma Cowart
Natchez – Services for Velma Cowart, 96, a longtime resident of Natchez, Mississippi, who passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction...
Natchez Democrat
Rebels selected to MAIS All-Stars, Futures game
NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School players and a coach were selected to attend the MAIS All-Star game to be played Tuesday, Oct.11 at Madison-Ridgeland Academy. AC senior midfielder Mallory McIlwain will play under head coach Chris Hughes on the MAIS All-Star White team. On the other side of...
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022
LeMichael Keyon Floyd, 24, 13 Anderson Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set. William Francis Wilkens, 35, 103 Inverness Court, Ocean Springs, on charges of malicious mischief: less than $1,000 and trespassing. No bond set on either charge. Reports — Friday. Two traffic stops on...
‘Cold-blooded murder’: Mississippi police investigating after lone gunman walking down street opens fire with assault-style rifle in targeted killing
One person was killed and another injured in a hail of bullets at a Mississippi convenience store. The Natchez Police Department is investigating the city’s latest homicide after witnesses reported hearing more than 20 gunshots l;ate Saturday night. “This was a targeted homicide. This was not something that was...
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
Natchez Democrat
Police Chief offers reward for information leading to capture of ‘Tankaman,’ linked to multiple shootings in Ferriday
FERRIDAY, La. — A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, according to a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page. In the post, Police Chief Sam King asks anyone with information to contact...
Natchez Democrat
Isaac Colenberg, Sr.
FAYETTE – Services for Deacon Isaac Colenberg, Sr., 64, of Fayette, MS who died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Port Gibson, MS will be at Rose Hill #1 Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Elvis Colenberg and Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
WLBT
‘Cold-blooded murder’: Man shot multiple times inside vehicle near convenience store in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed inside a vehicle near a convenience store in Natchez on Saturday night. According to Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, the shooting was cold-blooded murder. Chief Daughtry says that the suspect walked down the street with an assault rifle and opened...
KNOE TV8
U.S. Marshals arrest Texas man wanted by Concordia Parish officials
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - U.S. marshals have arrested a suspected child predator who was wanted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on June 6, 2022, into an adult suspect. Over the course of several months, the suspect allegedly solicited what he believed to be numerous minors online for sexual purposes, CPSO says.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Police chief offering reward for shooting suspect; considered armed, dangerous
FERRIDAY, La. — A reward is being offered by Ferriday Police Chief Sam King for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, King said. In a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page, King asks anyone with information to contact...
Natchez Democrat
Sheriff: Drive-by shooting suspect boasts ‘extensive history’
NATCHEZ — A man who authorities said shot at someone before leading police on a car chase that ended with the man crashing into a light pole has a lengthy arrest record. Gregory Hammett, 29, had been out of jail for less than a year before he was arrested on Friday, Sept. 30, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
Natchez Democrat
Kathleen McFadden Huffman
MEADVILLE — Funeral services for Kathleen McFadden Huffman, 75, of Meadville, MS, who died October 5, 2022, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Meadville, MS will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Siloam Baptist Church, Meadville MS, with Bro. Leon officiating, and burial will take place immediately following at the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
