Natchez, MS

KNOE TV8

Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A group in Franklin Parish hosted its first Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro Saturday afternoon at Davis Park. Just Taking Action is a group comprising three foster care workers: Jennifer Goldman, Tonesha Hunter, and Adria’anna Anderson. For the past two years, Just Taking Action has...
WINNSBORO, LA
Natchez Democrat

Balloon race alerts: Click here to sign up for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival text alerts

Know when the balloons will be flying this year! Click here to sign up today. Sign up today for text alerts for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival. On the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival, alerts will be sent out from the balloon pilot briefing directly to your phone describing where, when and if the Natchez skies will be filled with hot-air balloons.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Man says group of women, children assaulted, stabbed him 10 times

NATCHEZ — A man from Baton Rouge said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Natchez apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Natchez Police Department is investigating the incident. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez, MS
Natchez, MS
madisoncountyjournal.com

BLUES AND SOUL SUPER BOWL at the Natchez Trace Bluff

Ardenland and Paradise Entertainment are proud to present the inaugural Blues & Soul Super Bowl on The Natchez Bluff in Natchez, Mississippi. Blues & Soul Super Bowl begins Friday, October 7th with performances from two-time Grammy winners Kool & The Gang, Southern Avenue, and Jarekus Singleton, and concludes Saturday, October 8th with performances from Grammy award-winning artists Patti LaBelle and CeeLo Green, Dorothy Moore, Jamell Richardson, and Bonneville.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Natchez man, 41, dies in four-wheeler accident Saturday night

NATCHEZ — A 41-year-old Natchez man died Saturday after an accident while he was driving a four-wheeler in the Fenwick area. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway and went down an embankment. He was found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: October 11, 2022

NATCHEZ — Guess what, we are 21 days away from halloween. Time sure does fly by during the fall as daylight grows shorter and shorter each day. Temperatures are staying low as well with the high for Tuesday at 84 on a bright and sunny day. There will be an east southeast wind at 5 mph to 10 mph and a partly cloudy sky with a low around 60 in the evening.
NATCHEZ, MS
Joseph Smith
Natchez Democrat

Velma Cowart

Natchez – Services for Velma Cowart, 96, a longtime resident of Natchez, Mississippi, who passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Rebels selected to MAIS All-Stars, Futures game

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School players and a coach were selected to attend the MAIS All-Star game to be played Tuesday, Oct.11 at Madison-Ridgeland Academy. AC senior midfielder Mallory McIlwain will play under head coach Chris Hughes on the MAIS All-Star White team. On the other side of...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

LeMichael Keyon Floyd, 24, 13 Anderson Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set. William Francis Wilkens, 35, 103 Inverness Court, Ocean Springs, on charges of malicious mischief: less than $1,000 and trespassing. No bond set on either charge. Reports — Friday. Two traffic stops on...
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘Cold-blooded murder’: Mississippi police investigating after lone gunman walking down street opens fire with assault-style rifle in targeted killing

One person was killed and another injured in a hail of bullets at a Mississippi convenience store. The Natchez Police Department is investigating the city’s latest homicide after witnesses reported hearing more than 20 gunshots l;ate Saturday night. “This was a targeted homicide. This was not something that was...
NATCHEZ, MS
#Suicide#Triangle#Sunset#Violent Crime#Mlk
Natchez Democrat

Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchez Democrat

Isaac Colenberg, Sr.

FAYETTE – Services for Deacon Isaac Colenberg, Sr., 64, of Fayette, MS who died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Port Gibson, MS will be at Rose Hill #1 Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Elvis Colenberg and Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KNOE TV8

U.S. Marshals arrest Texas man wanted by Concordia Parish officials

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - U.S. marshals have arrested a suspected child predator who was wanted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on June 6, 2022, into an adult suspect. Over the course of several months, the suspect allegedly solicited what he believed to be numerous minors online for sexual purposes, CPSO says.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

Sheriff: Drive-by shooting suspect boasts ‘extensive history’

NATCHEZ — A man who authorities said shot at someone before leading police on a car chase that ended with the man crashing into a light pole has a lengthy arrest record. Gregory Hammett, 29, had been out of jail for less than a year before he was arrested on Friday, Sept. 30, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Kathleen McFadden Huffman

MEADVILLE — Funeral services for Kathleen McFadden Huffman, 75, of Meadville, MS, who died October 5, 2022, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Meadville, MS will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Siloam Baptist Church, Meadville MS, with Bro. Leon officiating, and burial will take place immediately following at the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
MEADVILLE, MS

