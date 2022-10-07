Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Entries due Nov. 1 for ‘NùD: art of the figure’ exhibit at Edmonds’ Graphite Arts Center
Edmonds-based Graphite Arts Center will host “NùD: art of the figure,” a juried exhibit celebrating figurative art, in early 2023. The deadline for artists interested in submitting their work is Nov. 1. The show will run from Jan. 16-March 18, 2023. An opening reception and awards ceremony...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Enjoy LEGO brick building at Lynnwood Library Oct. 13
The Lynnwood Library is inviting all children ages 6 and up to join in a LEGO brick-building hour. On Thursday, Oct. 13 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., the library will provide LEGO blocks for kids to showcase their creativity. Kids are welcome to stop by at anytime during the 60-minute activity session for some fun and snacks.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Save the date: STEM program information night at Mountlake Terrace High School Nov. 9
Edmonds School District seventh- and eighth-grade students and their parents are invited to a STEM program information night from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Mountlake Terrace High School theater. A virtual option is also available via Zoom. Those attending will reeive an overview of the STEM program pathways,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Anna Hauksdottir: Celebration of life Oct. 23 at Edmonds Yacht Club
Anna was born January 9 1933 in Signyjarstodum, Halsahr, Borg Iceland. She was born in a traditional Icelandic sod house on the family farm near Reykholt. When she was a child the family moved to Akureyri in the north of Iceland where her parents build a house near downtown Akureyri. There, she was raised there with her two younger brothers and sister, Stephan, Snorri, and Astridur. Later Stephan and Astridur would move to the Seattle area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lynnwoodtoday.com
South County Fire to host Fire Prevention Week open house Oct. 15
South County Fire will celebrate Fire Prevention Week with a fire station open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Martha Lake Fire Station 21, 16819 13th Ave. W, Lynnwood. This free event includes activities for all ages:. Meet your firefighters. See a fire engine up...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to locate missing man
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating 76-year-old John Andrew Painter. He was last seen on a walk around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in 12700 block of Alexander Road in Everett. Painter suffers from dementia and frequently uses public transit. Family members are concerned for his safety due to his medical conditions and the length of time he has been missing.
Comments / 0