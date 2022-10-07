ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Enjoy LEGO brick building at Lynnwood Library Oct. 13

The Lynnwood Library is inviting all children ages 6 and up to join in a LEGO brick-building hour. On Thursday, Oct. 13 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., the library will provide LEGO blocks for kids to showcase their creativity. Kids are welcome to stop by at anytime during the 60-minute activity session for some fun and snacks.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Anna Hauksdottir: Celebration of life Oct. 23 at Edmonds Yacht Club

Anna was born January 9 1933 in Signyjarstodum, Halsahr, Borg Iceland. She was born in a traditional Icelandic sod house on the family farm near Reykholt. When she was a child the family moved to Akureyri in the north of Iceland where her parents build a house near downtown Akureyri. There, she was raised there with her two younger brothers and sister, Stephan, Snorri, and Astridur. Later Stephan and Astridur would move to the Seattle area.
EDMONDS, WA
South County Fire to host Fire Prevention Week open house Oct. 15

South County Fire will celebrate Fire Prevention Week with a fire station open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Martha Lake Fire Station 21, 16819 13th Ave. W, Lynnwood. This free event includes activities for all ages:. Meet your firefighters. See a fire engine up...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to locate missing man

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating 76-year-old John Andrew Painter. He was last seen on a walk around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in 12700 block of Alexander Road in Everett. Painter suffers from dementia and frequently uses public transit. Family members are concerned for his safety due to his medical conditions and the length of time he has been missing.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

