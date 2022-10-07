Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Bobby Witt, Jr. steps in for Bill Self as drum honoree for Chiefs game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When you need a pinch-hitter, why not call on a baseball player?. Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self had been scheduled to be the honoree for the pregame drum ceremony Monday evening but scheduling wouldn’t permit him to make it. So star Royals...
Group’s ‘Bench Bad Behavior’ campaign underway amid referee resignations
National Federation of State High School Associations launches "Bench Bad Behavior" campaign as referees resign over bad sportsmanship.
KCTV 5
Local Lawrence businesses react to Kansas football stadium renovation plans
Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Brrr! Kansas City is going to be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning!. Jayhawks fans camp out for prime College Gameday position Saturday morning. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. University of Kansas students braved the chilly temperatures at...
fox4kc.com
FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
KCTV 5
Family in Gardner, Kansas, fights to stay together
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) – John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
fox4kc.com
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
fox4kc.com
Showers and storms coming to Kansas City metro this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The growing weather story has been about the ongoing drought. Starting in June of this year, our monthly rainfall totals have come in below average every month. October is looking dry overall as well. The drought monitor has only grown more colorful with time this summer and fall.
Two people shot at Kansas City, Kansas park Friday evening
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park.
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of popular gorilla
The Kansas City Zoo mourns the death of a popular gorilla names Curtis. The gorilla had "groundbreaking" care in an attempt to save his life.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS
Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
republic-online.com
Rogers, third-generation pipefitter, wins national welding competition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cole Rogers, a Paola graduate, was born to be a pipefitter. Rogers, a third-generation pipefitter with the Pipefitters Local #533 in Kansas City, Mo., won the 2022 United Association Welding Championship in August.
Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
livingnewdeal.org
Highland Park High School Stadium – Topeka KS
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built the Highland Park High School Stadium in Topeka KS. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location Info. 2424 SE California. Topeka, KS 66605. Coordinates: 39.02431, -95.64898. Leave a Reply. Before leaving a comment, please...
Former Kansas bus driver shares why he quit his job
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Daniel Meredith first sat behind the wheel of a school bus in 2018. Over the last couple of years Meredith says a shortage of bus drivers caused his routes to be extended — sometimes reaching an hour longer than normal – but his pay stayed the same. He says his contract with […]
WIBW
DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.
Six taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-435
Six people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County.
Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother
PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for a report of a stabbing. They discovered two […]
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Kansas City 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Kansas City 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Kansas City, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Kansas City as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
