RHOBH's Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands With Kathy Hilton Today Amid Lisa Rinna Feud
Watch: Kyle Richards Talks Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna Fallout on RHOBH. For Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion was just as scary as a horror movie. In fact, the Halloween Ends star exclusively told E! News that it was her absolute "least favorite reunion"...
George Clooney Reacts to Julia Roberts Calling Their Kissing Scene "Ridiculous"
Watch: Julia Roberts' Twins Phinnaeus & Hazel Turn 17!. Julia Roberts is spilling the tea on her best friend's wedding kiss. The actress, 54, recently revealed what it was like for her to share an on-screen smooch with BFF George Clooney for their new movie Ticket to Paradise. "It's kind...
Will Lisa Rinna Return For Another Season of RHOBH? Crystal Kung Minkoff Weighs In
Watch: Crystal Kung Minkoff Offers Insight Into RHOBH Drama. Is Lisa Rinna ready to give up her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills diamond?. After all, the longtime cast member has had an explosive season 12 thanks to her drama with Kathy Hilton. Tensions between the two came to a head during the group's Aspen trip, during which Lisa said Kathy had a "meltdown" where she insulted several cast members, including her half-sister, Kyle Richards.
Jamie Lee Curtis Teases Her Surprise Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Cameo
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis on What's Scarier: Real Housewives or Halloween. 2022 is a year of reunions for Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards. In addition to teaming up with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to take down Michael Myers in the new movie Halloween Ends, Jamie Lee will make a brief appearance on RHOBH's season 12 reunion, which begins Oct. 12. And although she previously stopped by the show earlier this season for charity, the actress admitted that she's never actually watched the Bravo series.
Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh Shares BTS Pics as She Wraps Fourth and Final Season
Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Manifest is beginning its final descent. Ahead of the release of season four, star Melissa Roxburgh revealed that the NBC-turned-Netflix drama has wrapped filming on the series' final batch of episodes. In a sweet post, the actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures, which include a number of cast selfies and snaps of Roxburgh hugging co-star Josh Dallas.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See Her Precious Pic With Tom Pelphrey
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Says BF Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways" Kaley Cuoco's baby bump pictures are out of this universe. The Big Bang Theory alum showed off her baby bump on social media for the first time while announcing she is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey.
Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor. Khloe Kardashian is sharing a health update after undergoing an operation. In a series of messages posted to her Instagram Story on Oct. 11, the Kardashians star, 38, explained that she's recently seen "numerous stories" going around about the "ever-evolving bandage" on her face.
Why Regis Philbin's Former Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Won't Be Reading Kelly Ripa's Book
Watch: Why Kathie Lee Gifford WON'T Be Reading Kelly Ripa's Book. Kathie Lee Gifford isn't interested in rewriting her daytime TV history. Last month, Kelly Ripa chose to look back on her complicated relationship with Regis Philbin in her personal book titled Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. The Live! co-host's candor quickly sparked articles and discussions that Kathie Lee doesn't want to be part of.
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Shakira Shares Video of Heart Being Stomped on After Gerard Piqué Split
Watch: Is Shakira Shading Ex Gerard Pique in Her New Music?. After a series of cryptic Instagram posts, Shakira confirmed she was teasing her new collaboration single with Ozuna. The Latin star revealed the news on Oct. 8, posting a black-and-white cartoon of a dagger stabbing a heart with the...
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins
Watch: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!. Clare Crawley has found her happily ever after. The Bachelorette alum is engaged after boyfriend and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins popped the question at the RiSE Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 7, a source confirms to E! News. Per the insider, the romantic proposal went down during the unified lantern release—something that Clare later documented in an Instagram post on Oct. 10.
Scarlett Johansson Recalls Being “Objectified” and “Hypersexualized” as a Young Actress
Watch: Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Naming Her Son Cosmo. Scarlett Johansson is reflecting on her experience of being "hypersexualized" as a young actress in Hollywood. The Black Widow star recently opened up about how being made to appear older in certain films when she was a young actress changed the way people perceived her.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne Ditch His Cane for Slow Dance With Wife Sharon at Her 70th Birthday Party
Watch: Sharon Osbourne's "Heart Breaks" for Husband Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy Osbourne is not letting his health stop him from dancing with his wife Sharon Osbourne. The Black Sabbath singer—who has been dealing with several health ailments in the last few years, including Parkinson's disease—took to the floor Oct. 8 to enjoy a slow dance with his wife at her Great Gatsby-themed 70th birthday party.
Nikki Bella Is a Wedding Day Dream on the Cover of Brides Magazine
Watch: Nikki Bella MARRIES Artem Chigvintsev in Paris. Prepare to add Nikki Bella's latest photoshoot pics to your wedding Pinterest board. Fans will have to wait until next year to see what the WWE star wore for her Aug. 26 wedding to husband Artem Chigvintsev on the E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do. But until then, Nikki showed off her bridal style on The Wedding Fashion Issue cover of Brides Magazine, and E! News has the exclusive first look.
Tia Mowry Sends Love to Ex Cory Hardrict Amid Divorce
Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict. Tia Mowry is ready to start the next chapter of her life. Nearly a week after the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced that she and husband Cory Hardrict are divorcing, she expressed how appreciative she is of the support that she has received from everyone.
How Clare Crawley's Ex-Fiancé Benoît Beauséjour-Savard Reacted to Her Engagement to Ryan Dawkins
Watch: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!. Not all exes stay on thorny terms. Need proof? After Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley announced her engagement to Ryan Dawkins on Oct. 10, her former fiancé Benoît Beauséjour-Savard celebrated the couple. "Congratulations to you two cuties!" he wrote in the...
Actress Eileen Ryan, Sean Penn's Mom, Dead at 94
Hollywood has lost a beloved star. Actress Eileen Ryan—mom to actor Sean Penn, composer Michael Penn and the late Chris Penn—died at her home in Malibu on Oct. 9, her publicist confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death has yet to be revealed for Eileen, whose passing comes just a week before her 95th birthday.
Charlie Puth Says “Nobody Was Really Present” at Ellen DeGeneres’ Music Label
Watch: Did Charlie Puth Use TikTok to Tease His Upcoming Music?!. Charlie Puth is opening up about his experience under Ellen DeGeneres' music label. The "Light Switch" singer, 30, reflected on his time with the former talk show host's now-defunct label, eleveneleven, following remarks by Greyson Chance—who signed with the label in 2010—about being "completely abandoned" by DeGeneres after she oversaw much of his initial career.
Angela Lansbury Dead at 96
Be our guest in paying tribute to the legendary Angela Lansbury. The Oscar winner's family confirmed in a statement to NBC News that the actress died peacefully at her home on Oct. 11 at age 96. Her family noted, "A private family ceremony will be held at a date to...
Keanu Reeves Exits Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese’s Series Devil In the White City
Keanu Reeves on the small screen anytime soon. The actor, who was set to make his television debut in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu and Paramount TV series The Devil in the White City, will no longer appear the series, Entertainment Weekly reported Oct. 7. No reason for his departure was given, and reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to E!'s requests for comment.
