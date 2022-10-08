ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police look for man who sexually abused a girl walking home from school in Washington Park

By Charlie De Mar
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28aak2_0iQMTtCb00

11-year-old girl assaulted by man after walking home from school 02:11

CHICAGO (CBS) – An 11-year-old Chicago girl was the victim of a terrifying attack this week – she was grabbed and pulled int an alley on her way home from school.

The girl's mother told her story to CBS 2's Charlie De Mar Friday night.

The details are disturbing. That 11-year-old wasn't able to sleep Thursday night after escaping her attacker — but her mom says she is proud that her daughter not only got away, but was able to provide police with a good description of the person responsible.

"He grabbed her from behind and pulled her toward like the alley where ComEd is, behind the house," said the girl's mother, Lissy Wakefield.

Wakefield said her daughter was walking home from school Thursday when a man covered the girl's mouth from behind and brought her into a secluded alley behind Indiana at 62nd Street in the Washington Park neighborhood.

"He took her clothes off – grabbed her breasts," Wakefield said.

The man pushed the victim to the ground and began to unfasten his pants when the victim kicked the offender and ran away, police said.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Police said the man had graying hair and a mustache or a goatee. He was also wearing a black shirt which has a rip on the right sleeve, black jeans with a silver belt buckle. and black beat-up work boots.

After the 11-year-old girl kicked her attacker, she was able to escape home to her mom – who called 911.

"He proceeded to take his belt off, but his phone rang, and he answered it – and she kicked him and ran off," Wakefield said. "She ran home with her bra on, no shoes, school pants, no shirt."

Chicago Police Officer Spotwell, who worked the case, returned Friday with a new backpack filled with supplies for the brave girl.

"It means a lot because some people still care," Wakefield said. "I just hope they catch him."

Police are hopeful that an area POD camera and cameras attached to a ComEd facility near the alley where this happened will help them in this case.

Meanwhile, police also have some advice on what you can do:

  • Call 911 to report any suspicious persons or activity in the area.
  • Always be aware of your surroundings.
  • Instruct children to walk in pairs or small groups.
  • Instruct children to report any suspicious activity to an adult immediately.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call the Special Investigation Unit at 312-492-3810. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com .

CHICAGO, IL
