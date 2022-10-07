Read full article on original website
Sporting News
What NHL games are on ESPN this season? Full list of 2022-23 matchups on the network
After the 2021-22 season saw the NHL's return to ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports is set for its second season airing the league. Hockey was brought back to the channel last year as the NHL signed a seven-year deal to broadcast a majority of its games on ESPN and its platform, with the rest on Turner Sports and TNT. The network was the home for a ton of regular season games and about half of the playoff matchups, including all of the Stanley Cup Final.
NHL・
Sporting News
Who is Steve Wilks? What to know about interim Panthers coach replacing fired Matt Rhule
The Panthers on Monday made the long-awaited decision to fire third-year coach Matt Rhule. His Carolina team dropped to 1-4 this season with a 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, dropping his career NFL record to 11-27. In announcing Rhule's firing, the Panthers also named their interim coach for...
NFL・
Sporting News
How the Mariners made MLB history with a huge comeback vs. the Blue Jays in WCS Game 2
The Mariners are heading to the ALDS to take on the Astros. They took a wild ride to get there. After dominating the Blue Jays in Game 1 of their AL Wild Card Series, it looked as if the M's were going to be run out of Rogers Centre in Game 2. Toronto jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind a pair of Teoscar Hernandez home runs off Seattle starter Robbie Ray, who lasted just three-plus innings. Toronto's lead ballooned to 8-1 by the fifth. Things looked ugly.
