After the 2021-22 season saw the NHL's return to ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports is set for its second season airing the league. Hockey was brought back to the channel last year as the NHL signed a seven-year deal to broadcast a majority of its games on ESPN and its platform, with the rest on Turner Sports and TNT. The network was the home for a ton of regular season games and about half of the playoff matchups, including all of the Stanley Cup Final.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO