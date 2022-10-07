Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
WESH
16-year-old in critical condition after Brevard County shooting
MIMS, Fla. — A 16-year-old was seriously hurt Monday in a Brevard County shooting. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Cypress Avenue in Mims around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found the teen victim, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. "The...
click orlando
16-year-old boy critically injured in Mims shooting, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot by two people in Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened Monday around 9 p.m. near Cypress Avenue. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile...
spacecoastdaily.com
Mims Teen Critically Injured After Shooting on Cypress Avenue, Suspect Wanted
BREVARD COUNTY • MIMS, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night in Mims. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to Cypress Avenue around 9 p.m. in about a report of a shooting in the area. When deputies arrived, they...
click orlando
Grandpa left toddler inside returned rental car in hot Volusia parking lot, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A grandfather faces a charge of child neglect after Volusia County deputies said he left his granddaughter, who is younger than 2, inside a hot car when he returned the rental vehicle. David Towner, 62, was arrested on Monday. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man...
spacecoastdaily.com
HOOK ‘EM and BOOK ‘EM: Brevard Sheriff’s Office ‘Fishing for Fugitives’ Seeks Lenora Evette West
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect Lenora Evette West in the latest edition of “Fishing for Fugitives.”. West has a warrant for violation of probation in reference to the sale, manufacture, or delivery of cocaine. She was last seen in the Titusville...
click orlando
Man accused of handcuffing, robbing couple during violent Volusia County home invasion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A violent home invasion where a couple was handcuffed and threatened with a gun led to the arrest of a Kissimmee man, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Carmelo Cruz, 44, was arrested Monday. Deputies said the attack occurred on Sept. 23 when...
WESH
Daytona Beach rental car workers discover toddler left in hot vehicle for nearly an hour
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A grandfather is facing charges after Volusia County Sheriff's officials said a toddler was left in the backseat of a returned rental car. Sixty-two-year-old David Towner appeared before a judge at the Volusia County jail Tuesday on one charge of child neglect. Deputies say he...
WESH
Dr. Phillips High School lockdown lifted after police investigate threat
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dr. Phillips High School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning due to a potential threat. Around noon, the lockdown was lifted. District police said they searched the school and nothing was found. "This is being investigated as a false report at this time. We...
treasurecoast.com
FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?
FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?. The Fort Pierce Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the pictured subject regarding a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. 25th Street. If you have any information that could lead to the identification of the subject, please...
fox35orlando.com
75-year-old Orange County man dies after falling off ladder trying to clean Hurricane Ian debris
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County is reporting its first Hurricane Ian-related death. Mayor Jerry Demings made the announcement on Monday that a 75-year-old man fell off a ladder while cleaning storm debris from his roof. "He later succumbed to his injuries and so to that family, our prayers certainly...
spacecoastdaily.com
Rockledge Woman Involved in Deadly Collision With Bicyclist in Saint Cloud
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist on Nova Road west of Gator Branch Road in Saint Cloud, Osceola County. The bicyclist was struck and killed around 6:32 A.M by a 49-year-old woman from Rockledge, who was...
Florida Man On Bicycle Attempts To Escape On-Foot Deputy
A Florida man, riding a bicycle, is behind bars after attempting to flee an on-foot deputy for probation violations. According to court records, Tomarius James Wagner, 24, is awaiting trial for various drug possession, concealed weapons charges, and drug distribution charges when the deputy chased
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando
Orlando chiropractor molested patient; more victims possible, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately. Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive, according to investigators. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Police Department Honors Longtime Volunteer Peg Rutledge With VCOP Spotlight
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The Palm Bay Police Department recognized longtime volunteer Peg Rutledge with October’s VCOP Spotlight. When you have five members of law enforcement in your family, it gets in your blood, so to speak. That’s why volunteering for the Palm Bay...
click orlando
42 pounds of cannabis, THC among drugs found during Orlando traffic stop, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced Monday that Parramore bike officers found multiple drugs, a loaded firearm and cash during a traffic stop on West Church Street. During the traffic stop, police said a K-9 detected drugs on the vehicle and a subsequent search found the loaded firearm, 17.2 pounds of cannabis, 25 pounds of THC, 133 grams of psilocybin, ecstasy pills, and over $5,000 in cash.
cbs12.com
Three-vehicle crash causes delays in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-vehicle crash in Indian River County is causing significant delays, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the crash occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 510. Drivers are encouraged to take detours...
fox13news.com
Florida K9 captures accused kidnapper hiding under laundry, trash
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida K9 took a bite out of crime when he helped capture a wanted man hiding underneath a pile of laundry and trash. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, David Hallaman who was wanted for, among other things, false imprisonment and kidnappings, hid from deputies under a pile of clothes and garbage in a laundry room to avoid going to jail.
wflx.com
Man found dead after Indian River County house fire
A man was found dead inside an Indian River County home following a house fire early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Officials said dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. from a man at a home located in the 800 block of 27th Avenue near Vero Beach.
