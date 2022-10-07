ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

fox35orlando.com

16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
WESH

16-year-old in critical condition after Brevard County shooting

MIMS, Fla. — A 16-year-old was seriously hurt Monday in a Brevard County shooting. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Cypress Avenue in Mims around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found the teen victim, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. "The...
click orlando

16-year-old boy critically injured in Mims shooting, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot by two people in Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened Monday around 9 p.m. near Cypress Avenue. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile...
treasurecoast.com

FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?

FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?. The Fort Pierce Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the pictured subject regarding a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. 25th Street. If you have any information that could lead to the identification of the subject, please...
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man On Bicycle Attempts To Escape On-Foot Deputy

A Florida man, riding a bicycle, is behind bars after attempting to flee an on-foot deputy for probation violations. According to court records, Tomarius James Wagner, 24, is awaiting trial for various drug possession, concealed weapons charges, and drug distribution charges when the deputy chased
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando

Orlando chiropractor molested patient; more victims possible, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately. Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive, according to investigators. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising...
click orlando

42 pounds of cannabis, THC among drugs found during Orlando traffic stop, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced Monday that Parramore bike officers found multiple drugs, a loaded firearm and cash during a traffic stop on West Church Street. During the traffic stop, police said a K-9 detected drugs on the vehicle and a subsequent search found the loaded firearm, 17.2 pounds of cannabis, 25 pounds of THC, 133 grams of psilocybin, ecstasy pills, and over $5,000 in cash.
cbs12.com

Three-vehicle crash causes delays in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-vehicle crash in Indian River County is causing significant delays, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the crash occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 510. Drivers are encouraged to take detours...
fox13news.com

Florida K9 captures accused kidnapper hiding under laundry, trash

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida K9 took a bite out of crime when he helped capture a wanted man hiding underneath a pile of laundry and trash. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, David Hallaman who was wanted for, among other things, false imprisonment and kidnappings, hid from deputies under a pile of clothes and garbage in a laundry room to avoid going to jail.
wflx.com

Man found dead after Indian River County house fire

A man was found dead inside an Indian River County home following a house fire early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Officials said dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. from a man at a home located in the 800 block of 27th Avenue near Vero Beach.
