Bisous Pictures Lands Rights To Ali Hazelwood’s ‘The Love Hypothesis’

By Justin Kroll
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Bisous Pictures , the romance label from Elizabeth Cantillon and MRC Film, have partnered with Ali Hazelwood to adapt her best-selling novel The Love Hypothesis , published by Berkley.  The book has been on The New York Times Best Sellers list for 39 weeks.

In the book, an impulsive kiss leads two scientists into a fake relationship, testing their theories about love and each other.

“Bisous Pictures is thrilled to be working with Ali to amplify her voice and bring this magical book to the screen,” said Cantillon.

Hazelwood’s second novel titled Love on the Brain just published in August and was also an instant New York Times bestseller. Love on the Brain has been on the list for four consecutive weeks since it was published.

“It’s a true privilege to have Elizabeth and such a talented and experienced team of people working on adapting The Love Hypothesis, and I’m very excited for this next step in Olive and Adam’s story!” said Hazelwood.

Bisous Pictures’ Persuasion , starring Dakota Johnson, is currently available on Netflix. Bisous Pictures is developing screen adaptations of novels including Photos of You , 28 Summers and The Return .

Hazelwood is represented by the Sandra Dijkstra Literary Agency and UTA, which brokered the deal.

Deadline

Colin Farrell Crashes ‘SNL’ & Saves Brendan Gleeson’s Lackluster Monologue

Brendan Gleeson hosted Saturday Night Live and was saved by his The Banshees of Inisherin co-star after a rough start to a lackluster monologue. Colin Farrell crashed Gleeson’s monologue after he said he was “weird and wonderful,” providing a lighter and funny mood to the opening segment. Gleeson was talking about the premise of his new film that revolves around “two fellas who fall out because one of them is a little too needy.” “I mean, I love Colin to bits, but the story’s not too far from the truth,” he added. Farrell walked in claiming he was “just passing” as he “was...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Austin Stoker Dies: ‘Assault On Precinct 13’ & ‘Roots’ Actor Was 92

Austin Stoker, the Trinidadian-American actor from Assault on Precinct 13 and Roots, has died. His wife Robin Stoker confirmed the actor’s death happened on Friday, October 7, his 92nd birthday. Stoker reportedly died peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones due to renal failure. The actor is survived by his wife of over 40 years, his daughter Tiffany, his son Origen and his two grandsons Marcus and little Austin. Born and raised in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, Stoker began acting at the age of 11. When he was 16, he joined The Whitehall Players and four years later he would travel to NYC when...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68

Nikki Finke, the veteran entertainment journalist who founded Deadline in 2006 and helped grow it into a major player among Hollywood trades, died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, FL after a prolonged illness. She was 68. Related Story R.I.P. Nikki Finke: An Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer Related Story Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter Related Story Liz Shackleton Joins Deadline As Contributing Editor, Asia The famously reclusive Finke founded her site as Deadline Hollywood Daily, the 24/7 Internet version of her long-running print column “Deadline Hollywood” for LA Weekly. She posted firsthand accounts of how she saw the entertainment business...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deadline

‘The Strangers’: ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’ Actor Ema Horvath Joins Lionsgate Remake

EXCLUSIVE: Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) has been tapped to star alongside Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez and Gabriel Basso in Lionsgate’s remake of the 2008 horror The Strangers, which is in production in Slovakia. The original film, written and directed by Bryan Bertino, starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as a couple contending with a terrifying home invasion. It registered as a sleeper hit upon its May 2008 release via Universal Pictures and came to be appreciated in the years following as a cult classic, with the sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night being...
MOVIES
Deadline

Nick Nolte & Jacqueline Bisset Reteam For Jake Weber’s Directorial Debut ‘Shelter Me’; Oliver Masucci Also Set

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Nolte (Graves) and Jacqueline Bisset (Birds of Paradise) will star alongside Oliver Masucci (Fantastic Bests: The Secrets of Dumbledore) in Shelter Me, a pandemic-set psychological drama marking the directorial debut of actor Jake Weber (Those Who Wish Me Dead, Dawn of the Dead). The film will be Nolte and Bisset’s third together, on the heels of Peter Yates’ 1977 treasure-hunter adventure The Deep, based on Peter Benchley’s 1976 novel of the same name, and Til Schweiger’s 2018 Alzheimer’s dramedy, Head Full of Honey. Shelter Me is an anthology of storylines set against the international backdrop of Covid-19. Masucci portrays Jon...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Amsterdam’ Stands To Lose Nearly $100 Million: What This Means For Upscale Movies

While tentpoles resuscitated moviegoing this past summer with pics like Top Gun: Maverick, it’s true that more adult-skewing fare is having a much harder time now. Nowhere was this more true than with David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, which rivals believed had a shot at opening to $12 million-$15 million this past weekend based on the absurdist period comedy’s glossy ensemble of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, Michael Shannon (the list doesn’t stop). But that did not happen: With a $6.5M opening at 3,005 theaters, boosted by Imax and PLF...
MOVIES
Deadline

The Plight Of A Purple Dinosaur: ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Unpacks Barney’s Rise And The Vicious Backlash

Pity the purple dinosaur. He came to spread a message of love, and got the stuffing knocked out of him. I Love You, You Hate Me, the two-part documentary series premiering on Peacock on Wednesday, explores the way Barney became a runaway hit with tots, and how the tubby T-Rex ignited one of the most devastating backlashes in pop culture history. Director Tommy Avallone admits that as a kid, he too partook in Barney bashing. “As a teenager, for one of my birthdays I asked my aunt to make me a Barney costume, so my friends and I could beat him up on...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Whale’ Rides Wave Of Enthusiasm Into Europe With Warm LFF Standing Ovation

Director Darren Aronofsky embraced Brendan Fraser as the lights came up, the credits rolled, and applause rang through the auditorium at the UK premiere of their latest film, The Whale, at the London Film Festival Tuesday evening. We were in the crowd. The pair were joined by screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter as the film received a lengthy and raucous standing ovation from the festival audience. The applause continued for an extended period and Fraser left the pews of the Royal Festival Hall and climbed onstage to thank the festival audience. He was briefly joined on stage by Hunter and Aronofsky....
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

