Cat travels 7,000 miles to reunite with Ukrainian girl thanks to kind strangers in five countries

It was the perfect first date. They wandered around the exhibits at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, enthusiastically chatting about their favorite artists before heading off for lunch. "It turned out to be a very good lunch," Ralph Insinger told Insider . His path crossing with that of his now-wife, Roz Lewy, had been serendipity at its finest. They may have never met if not for Lewy's daughter Karen inviting her to tag along for lunch with her charismatic white-haired client while the retired English teacher was visiting from her hometown of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to spend time with her close family.



"She said that he reminded her of her father," recalled Lewy, who was then a 77-year-old widow. Lewy felt the same when she shook hands with Insinger, a widower who was six years her senior. As for him, he admitted his "heart was beating faster" when he first laid eyes on her. That day marked the beginning of a beautiful friendship that would soon bloom into romance and a commitment to spend the rest of their lives together. Despite living 1,500 miles apart at the time, the pair got to know each other better by exchanging hundreds of witty and poetic emails.

Now, more than 200 of their digital love letters have been immortalized in the recently published book Beyond Beyond: A Chance Encounter, an Online Courtship, and the Language of Love . According to Insinger, the first part of their book title was inspired by a catchphrase of Lewy's. "When she is happy or excited about something, she'll say, 'It's beyond beyond,'" he said, revealing that she would frequently use it in their correspondence. Over the course of their courtship, the pair shared everything from a step-by-step guide to "tape" TV shows to their hobbies and the cultural interests they had in common.

"I would come home in the evening and the first thing I'd do was get out my computer," shared Insinger, a former architect. "I'd look at my inbox and see what Roz had written for the day." In February 2019, he flew to Florida for a brief visit. "We went to places, eating out together, and simply chatting," Insinger said. "It was such a warm experience that, after I left, I realized that there was more there than just friendship." Over time, the emails began to get a little flirty, coming up with nicknames for each other like Presch—short for precious—Gadfly, Patriot and Squeaky Clean.

"I had spent my widowhood feeling that I was independent and didn't really need to seek another mate," Lewy said. However, it was undeniable that there was "chemistry between us," she added. "Ralph is romantic and poetical. He absolutely won me over very quickly." Lewy admitted she was charmed when Insinger mailed her a still-life sketch that he'd done for her. "I am awash with your creativity and thoughtfulness that leaves me speechless," she wrote in her next email. "Deep sighs seem to be the only elicited sounds in this beautiful silence."

Soon after acknowledging their love, the couple decided "to spend the time they had left together." They had a low-key commitment ceremony in September 2020, attended only by close family members, and now divide their time between Massachusetts and Florida. Lewy revealed that their book came to be after she showed some of their emails to a friend, who was charmed by the content and contacted a publisher. "We hope that our story inspires not only the older generation but the younger generation," said Lewy, who is now 81. "It shows that you can find love in every chapter of your life."

The first time he traveled by airplane was an experience Justin Mutawassim could never forget. Five years old at the time, he was invited to explore the cockpit "and I was just absolutely enamored," he told The Washington Post . "I remember sitting there and being fascinated by all the buttons. From there, I just caught the bug." By the time he turned 6, Mutawassim had decided that he would become a pilot when he grew up. Over the years, this dream grew stronger, but he couldn't find a clear path toward making this life goal come true. At 19, Mutawassim began working as a ramp agent, so he could at least be close to the planes he loved.

This spring, however, his dedication and love for aviation bore fruit as he finally became a Delta Air Lines pilot. "It feels incredibly surreal still," said Mutawassim, who is now 26 and based in New York City. His journey to realizing this dream was far from easy. Mutawassim, who wears glasses, was crushed when his middle school teacher—who was in the United States Air Force—wrongly informed him that perfect vision was a requirement to become a pilot. "When I heard that, I was really defeated," he said. "I didn't really have the ability to fact-check that."

After graduating from high school in 2014, Mutawassim pursued a career in broadcasting while working part-time as a technical director for a few minor league sports teams. Although he enjoyed broadcasting, he explained, it didn't fulfill him the way he knew aviation would. About a year into his studies, in December 2014, Mutawassim decided to drop out. "I didn't want to waste my time or my money on something I wasn't truly invested in," he said. He took a semester off school and got a job as a ramp agent hauling bags for Delta Air Lines. "Next thing you know, it turned into a year and a half of an awesome job," Mutawassim said, revealing that he quickly progressed from agent to supervisor, and later, instructor. "I just absolutely fell in love with the technical aspect of aviation."

"It was physically the hardest job I've ever done," he admitted. "Manual labor is no joke." Although his desire to pursue a career in aviation grew stronger during this time, he didn't have the confidence to make it happen, Mutawassim shared. But in 2016 his life took a turn when he met Ivor Martin, a pilot for Virgin America at the time and now a captain for Alaska Airlines, who became his mentor. Mutawassim struck up a conversation with Martin while riding an employee bus that transported staff from the parking lot to Dallas Love Field Airport and told him about his hope to one day become a pilot.

"Justin, come over to my house. We're going to sit down and talk about it," Martin told him at the time. When they did, the experienced pilot sketched out a path Mutawassim could take to become a pilot. "I set out everything that he had to do, and he followed it to a T," Martin shared, adding that it was difficult to find relatable role models in the industry as a Black person. "I didn't really have anyone to mentor me when I was going through the process. When I was coming up, I didn't see hardly anybody that looked like me." Martin helped Mutawassim prepare for written tests and apply for flight school, and he discussed the financial aspect of it with Mutawassim's parents and urged his mother to co-sign a loan so her son could pay for the degree.

Mutawassim breezed through the curriculum at ATP Flight School in Dallas and was able to complete the necessary licenses in 11 months. He earned the 1,500 hours of flight time required to become a commercial pilot by working as a flight instructor and was also able to co-pilot some private flights. In 2018, he was hired as a pilot for a regional airline, Republic Airways, where he worked for three years. Last year, Mutawassim moved to the start-up airline Breeze Airways and spent six months as a pilot there. In spring 2022, after learning that Delta dropped the college degree requirement for pilots, he eagerly applied for a position and was offered the job.

Mutawassim is now paying Martin's kindness forward by volunteering as a mentor for Professional Pilots of Tomorrow, which offers networking and mentorship opportunities for pilots. "It's been really rewarding for me to start giving back to the community, and educating people about the profession," he said.

Kayla Acevedo had just announced that she was getting a divorce when someone left an unsolicited comment on TikTok predicting what her life would be like as a divorced mom. "Someone made a comment on my page that I was going to regret it because no one wants to date someone with kids," Acevedo, a massage practitioner on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, told TODAY . "I was like, 'Who is this person to assume I'm just waiting around for Mr. Right?'" In response, she came up with a now-viral "Sad Single Mom" video series where she hilariously tackles this stereotype and shows what the life of a happily divorced mom is really like.

"A day in the life of a sad single mom," Acevedo begins in a somber voice in the first video of the series, which she posted in May this year. "First I wake up in my big queen bed without anyone poking me with their frisky eggplant. I make my way to the washroom, where the toilet seat is down, and I have to sit on a seat that's not covered in urine splashes." She goes on to highlight the best parts of being a single parent including the fact that when she walks into the kitchen, there's still coffee in the pot.



"I head to a nice clean fridge where I find a full container of creamer. I then water my plants, and think about buying another one because there’s no one to tell me I have too many," Acevedo says in her video. "It's a sad life, I know. But maybe one day if I'm super lucky, I can have a third adult child to take care of all on my own." In another video from her "Sad Single Mom" series, she describes what it's like to go on vacation as a single mom. "Since I didn't have a man to vacation with, I settled for going with my girlfriends who wanted to do all the same things I did," she says . Here is another gem from the viral series: "I started my morning with a load of laundry—but when I went to move it to the dryer, I realized the dryer was empty. I wish I lived with a man who would keep all his dry laundry in the dryer for a week."

"Today I bought some new throw pillows for the couch, but no one was here to realize these weren't for their sweaty bald head," Acevedo says in another video . "I got some takeout wondering if I'll ever find a man who will tell me that we have food at home that he has no intention of cooking. How will I go on knowing that my leftovers in the fridge are still going to be there tomorrow?" she asks in another video . Acevedo revealed that she and her ex-husband Freddy, with whom she shares her 3-year-old daughter, Atlas, remain good friends and that Freddy even gets a kick out of the videos.

"Listen, being a single mom isn't always easy. It can be difficult of course. But there are some really amazing parts," she said. "There’s this notion that single women are incomplete — and I think that comes from men. I think it really bothers men that we might not need them as much as they think that we do."

Nature documentaries give us a glimpse into the habitats and behaviors of wildlife that we have never seen. These beautiful documentaries are calming and often teach us facts about various species on our planet. In a documentary narrated by David Attenborough, we get to see the courtship between two albatrosses. The new episode of "Frozen Planet II" features two male birds engaging in courtship behavior. Albatrosses are spectacular birds that have the biggest wing span among the species. Their wings can span up to 11 feet, giving them their classic majestic look, according to National Geographic . They use their wings to effortlessly fly over oceans and they sometimes can rest for hours in the air without flapping their wings. These birds are rarely seen on land but when they are sighted, it's a feast for the eyes.

Through the use of "ritualized dances," pairs of these birds develop bonds over a number of years and last for the duration of their entire life, according to Comic Sands . Two male albatrosses were seen bonding with these dances and a clip of this beautiful and rare moment was posted on BBC's YouTube channel. The sub-Antarctic islands become prospective breeding grounds for albatrosses in the spring because of the longer days, according to Metro UK . The episode described the process of albatross mating rituals after a female seabird caught the attention of a male bird. In one scene, a male who was 14 years old and now old enough to choose a mate, performed a complex courtship ritual that included sky-pointing, a double head bob and coordinated wing-spreading.

His attempts to woo the female, however, were unsuccessful as another male flew in, followed by a number of others. They all started flexing their own wings to see whose was broader because, as David points out, the wider the span, the more appealing they will look. The female albatross became flummoxed by all the attention and took off into the sky. However, the young albatross found a new companion in another male bird that swooped in for his attention.

David said in his narration, "This could still be the one with whom he will share the rest of his life," as albatrosses sometimes have the same partner for over 50 years. Due to the fact that there are currently three times as many male albatrosses as females, the biologist noted that same-sex relationships are becoming "increasingly common" among albatrosses.

People were completely delighted to see this queer relationship in the most beautiful seabird on the planet. A user wrote on Twitter , "Didn’t think I’d have tears in my eyes over two gay albatross’s this weekend but here we are." Another said , "those cute little gay albatross’ on #FrozenPlanetII made my Sunday evening. #loveislove even in the world of seabirds." Some people even joked about how seabirds have found love even when they aren't able to. One person wrote , "Pretty pissed off that even gay albatrosses can find a partner for life, and here’s me — 38 and single!" Another commented, "Not gay albatross finding it easier to get a partner than me."

When people grow up they often have regrets about certain things that happened earlier in their life. As we get older, we may realize there are things we wish we could have told our younger selves. Reddit user u/curiouspercy asked fellow Reddit users the question , "What is something you wish you HAD done when you were younger?" following it up with, "I'm just curious. It can be anything. Something you could have done but didn't and wish you had, something you just never did because you never thought of it at the time, anything. Leave a response below!"

On the Reddit thread , people shared several relatable things that many of us may wish we had done when we were younger. Here are 10 of the responses.

1. The eternal question of money

This would definitely be a lot of people's answer if you asked them what they would have done. Most people would definitely wish that they had saved money.

2. This answer feels like a warm hug

Mental health is often a rarity, and resources and awareness pertinent to one's mental health are only now accessible. User TheRealGongoozler shares facts when they say it is exhausting to deal with mental health later in one's life.

Image Source: Reddit

3. Go on that dream holiday

Oh! Everyone wishes they'd have utilized their vacation days properly! Thankfully, at least one good thing to come out of the pandemic was that it explained toxic work culture to many people.

Image Source: Reddit

4. Technologically challenged

This senior expressed difficulty with learning computers at their age.

Image Source: Reddit

5. The pressure of coming out

There's a lot of pressure associated with coming out, especially in high school with kids being extreme bullies. One would definitely empathize with u/GeebusNZ when they say this!

Image Source: Reddit

6. The urge to just pack a bag

Image Source: Reddit

7. Another warm-hug response

u/drunken_monkey summarizes most of our feelings about holding on to anger against the world. It is definitely a weight lifted off when we let go of that anger.

Image Source: Reddit

8. The workaholic

Image Source: Reddit

Don't all of us wish we had logged off and not missed out on an important event? Progressing at work and shaping your career is wonderful, but we should know how to strike the perfect work-life balance.

9. Self-love is everything

Many users will agree that we've all been in places where we should have cut ourselves slack, been more forgiving and loved ourselves a bit more. u/Nailz30, we all agree with you.

Image Source: Reddit

10. The ex-husband

This woman wishes she had stood up for herself when her husband humiliated her on her WEDDING DAY!

Image Source: Reddit

In a hilarious incident, a runner encountered a flock of sheep and what happened afterward is going viral on social media. Eleanor Scholz traveled to France with her boyfriend from California. She went for a short trek in the nearby countryside near Puy de Dôme, according to Bored Panda . And suddenly she heard a familiar sound and turned around to see a flock of sheep walking and baaing along the trail. The sheep moved toward her and seemed to be following a woman dressed in running clothes. She told The Dodo , "It took me a moment to understand what I was seeing. At first, I thought maybe she was a shepherd, but she wasn’t dressed like any shepherd I’d ever seen, and it seemed unusual that a shepherd would be running."

Eleanor moved off the trail and stood behind a tree while yelling for the runner out of concern for the woman's safety. When the runner noticed Eleanor, she stopped to talk to her. Eleanor explained, "When she stopped to talk with me, all of the sheep stopped and waited for her, and that’s when I realized that something truly whimsical was happening."

The woman explained that she was running by when the sheep, who appeared to be lost, decided to follow her. They chose her as their involuntary shepherd and followed her along the hiking trail. Some of the sheep became intrigued and came up to Eleanor while the women were talking. She said, "Some of them immediately walked over to me, and I was worried they’d start following me instead."

Image Source: Getty Images/coolbiere photograph

"But they stood there patiently while she and I talked. They didn’t seem stressed or particularly winded, it was the funniest thing." However, the runner wasn't worried instead she wanted to lead the sheep back to their home. She came up with a quick strategy for how she would move the sheep. She would rush back in the direction she came in the hopes that their real owner would call them back because she remembered seeing some pastures. As soon as the runner started moving, the sheep followed her along.

Image Source: Getty Images/Peter M. Fisher

Given that each sheep has a painted mark identifying them, it would be simple to find out who owned them by asking around. "She seemed resigned to her new role as a shepherdess and left me with the impression that she would figure it out and find somewhere safe for them," said Eleanor.

She continued, "The few sheep who had been checking me out as a possible new shepherd changed their minds when they saw their friends start to leave—ultimately the whole flock stuck together and followed the runner off down the trail." Eleanor doesn't know what happened next but she said she would love to know if the runner was successful in leading the sheep back home.

Image Source: Getty Images/ John Duncan / EyeEm

"I’d love to know the whole story, but I only got a brief glimpse of her wild sheep encounter and am happy just to have been able to witness it." She shared a video of the encounter on Instagram which quickly went viral and has gathered over 30 million views. She wrote in the caption, "One of the best things I’ve seen. Do you think they’re still chasing her?" People were extremely delighted to see this encounter. One Instagram user wrote in the comments, "I am so glad you captured this. This made me laugh for a solid five minutes. I can’t imagine having to stop and explain to everyone you pass that you also don’t really know why a whole herd of sheep is following you."

"Legend has it that she and the sheep are still running," wrote another.

A young hero who jumped to action when a classmate began choking during a recent lunchtime meal has been recognized for his heroic effort. Speaking to Good Morning America , Jordan Nguyen, a music teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Norman, Oklahoma, recounted the unforgettable incident that unfolded in a matter of seconds. "It was chicken nugget day and the kids absolutely love it. But during that lunch, a teacher's and parent's worst nightmare happened," Nguyen said. Cashton York, a third grader at Lakeview, "took a bite and started choking," she revealed. "He couldn't breathe."



"Immediately, the boys around him stood up and started screaming for help from me, who was the adult in the room at the time," Nguyen said, adding that Cashton had been facing away from her. "I was on the other side of the cafeteria and when I heard them scream, I ran to the students. However, there was one student, Garrett, who went way above and beyond just shouting for help." Garrett Brown, who is also a third grader, immediately started performing the Heimlich maneuver on his classmate. "Instead of shouting, he jumped to the other side of the table, went behind Cashton, and did a couple of thrusts of the Heimlich maneuver, and it only took about two thrusts and he was able to dislodge the food," Nguyen recounted. "By the time I reached Cashton, the food had already dislodged and he was breathing again."

Speaking to ABC News Oklahoma City affiliate KOCO , Garrett revealed that he learned the Heimlich maneuver from his father. "When it was done, we all took a breath and thought, 'Did that just happen? Was that for real? Did this really just happen?' And we had to go back and watch the security footage just to be sure that 'Oh, that is what happened. Oh, my goodness,'" Nguyen recalled. "It was pretty mind-blowing."

A frightened Cashton was immediately taken to see their school nurse, who examined him and notified his parents. Although the boy was initially upset and crying, it was determined that he was "perfectly fine." About 15 minutes later, Cashton returned to the cafeteria to eat a new plate of chicken nuggets, Nguyen said.

Cashton's mother, Tiffany Smith, expressed gratitude to Garrett for springing into action when her son started choking. "That was extremely scary to know that in a matter of seconds, my child could have choked to death on food at school when you're not around," Smith said. "There's not enough words to be grateful for saving him." At a school assembly last Friday, Nguyen presented Garrett with a special "Hero Award" certificate on behalf of Lakeview Elementary for his timely actions. "We surprised Garrett. He did not realize that he was getting that award that day," she said. "The Norman fire department and police department came out to also congratulate him and it was funny, both departments told Garrett that they have a job lined up for him whenever he gets older... he was so proud and so excited. I think he definitely has a future in some sort of life-saving career."

In light of the incident, the staff at Lakeview plan to hold first aid courses for students at the school. "We're starting to do extra classes, life skills sort of things, and one of the classes that we plan to offer is a basic, kid-friendly first aid class," Nguyen said. "That way, if they are out somewhere or if they're home alone, or if they're home with their siblings and something does happen, they'll know what to do."

Dolly Parton is known for going out of her way to help others. While it is common knowledge that she has helped many people, a lot of it goes under the radar. Michael Harriot, journalist and writer, recently revealed that Parton has been sponsoring the uniforms in several Black high schools for years. The author of "Black AF History" wrote in a tweet , "Here’s a quietly wonderful thing I noticed: If you talk to someone who was in choir or band at a majority Black HS, you’ll eventually discuss those annoying fundraisers for uniforms, instruments, etc. & a SURPRISING number will casually say: 'Oh, Dolly Parton paid for ours.'"

A student from one of those schools commented on Harriot's tweet and wrote, "30+ years ago I was in high school marching band in East Tennessee. One year we played Sevier County High School...and DANG that band was equipped — uniforms, instruments, flags, everything. Mountain area, much poverty. Paid for by Dolly Parton. That woman is a national treasure."

Another person who was a student at the time shared their own experience , writing, "Around the same time period, Pigeon Forge was growing. Middle School bursting at the seams and 2+ kids sharing lockers. She called up the BOE told them to replace the lockers so we all had our own and to send her the bill. She's amazing."

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The news doesn't come as a surprise to Parton's fans, considering how she is known for doing charity work without caring about publicity. She has constantly worked on donating to schools, especially in her hometown, Sevier County. In 1988, she started a program called Buddy Contract, in which she pledged to give $1000 to every paired student in 7th and 8th grade upon graduation, per Chicago Tribune . The only conditions of her program were that they don't drop out of school and help each other with issues that might lead them into leaving school. These students were also asked to write to Parton herself with any issues that they weren't able to solve.

She also founded the Imagination Library , "dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age five." The library has been running for almost 27 years in her home county. The foundation also partnered with Penguin Random House this year to provide free books to 200 refugee children in London, per The Guardian .

The singer is paying the full tuition of all her employees at Dollywood who are going to college, per The Guardian . She is also funding 100% of their additional fees and sourcebooks. This offer includes almost all 11,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees that are working at 25 amusement and theme parks under her company.

In another aid to her community, the singer gave almost $12.5 million dollars to families affected by the devastating fires in the town of Gatlinburg, Tennessee in 2018. She gave $1000 per month to about 900 families impacted by the fire for about six months. When the donation requests increased, her foundation amped up the donation to $5000 for each family for the last month, per BPR News .

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Parton has contributed to the medical field as well. As the world battled the coronavirus pandemic and the Covid vaccine was rushed through trials, Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. They were working with Moderna to develop the first Covid-19 vaccine to be authorized in the United States, per New York Times . Dr. Mark Denison, the leader of the clinical trials, said that even though the federal government later invested $1 billion, Parton's contribution funded their initial stages.

She is also a staunch supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. She said in an interview with Billboard in 2020, "Of course, Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No."Dolly Parton has continued to give back to her community at every possible opportunity. One Twitter user said it best, "Dolly may be the closest thing to a saint on our planet. She doesn’t want her good works publicized and goes about her work quietly."

It's difficult to ignore the double standards faced by men and women, especially in daily life situations that occur frequently. This includes instances related to appearance, childcare roles or even something as basic as expressing anger. With this in mind, Reddit user @u/killywayx posed the question , "What is something that is considered ‘normal’ for a man to do, but if a woman does it then they will receive backlash?" Here are some of the responses from the thread.

1. The underarm

Women have to continually take care of body hair so they won't be perceived as dirty and careless, while the same is not really an issue for men.

Image Source: Reddit

2. Assertion

When it comes to careers, women who are strong leaders and value proper work ethics are considered cold and emotionless, while men who have the same traits are seen as respectable bosses.

Image Source: Reddit

3. The mustache

Women are often told that facial hair is undesirable and that they should pay to have it removed - or tweaked into shape - regularly. Facilitating this expensive and painful gender norm, hair removal products are a multi-billion dollar industry with creams, wax strips, razors, and epilators aimed at women who can afford to pay for them.

Image Source: Reddit

4. Be Angry

u/LatterBlood addresses a very important point, which is the mocking of anger expressed by women. Women expressing any normal emotion is frowned upon, especially in workplaces, with the constant assumption that anger = PMS. u/Irohsgranddaughter responds with a reaction used way too often to shut women up when they express rightful, valid anger about something, "YoUr'E eMoTiOnAl."

Image Source: Reddit

5. Caregiving for children

The expectation for women to just have maternal instincts is extremely overbearing. u/pseudonymous13 added onto this, saying, "Phew! This is fact. The stigma is insane around me not having primary custody of my kiddo. But after the divorce, my ex was more financially secure and could provide better. It’s been two years and I’m just barely getting on my feet. Kiddo is better off with dad right now. It’s in kiddo’s best interest. But I’m the bad guy? Bananas."

Image Source: Reddit

6. Last name

It's considered customary for women to take their husbands' last names post-marriage, but many want to keep their maiden names. In such cases, women are actively shamed. A user u/asian_egg added to this, saying, "This!!!! My last name is super important to me and my EX boyfriend gave me a huge speech on how it would be super disrespectful to keep it if we got married because it shows everyone I don't want to be part of his family"

Image Source: Reddit

7. Childfree Women

Women are expected to change their minds about having babies, while it's extremely common and normal for men to not want to have children. u/recalcitrants uses the perfect analogy, saying, "I also don't like olives. Big deal."

Image Source: Reddit

8. Putting on weight

The fat ugly friend in movies is such a trope, and u/CrispSandwichMuncher summarizes the burden for women to never put on weight perfectly in their comment.

Image Source: Reddit

9. Competing

Image Source: Reddit

10. Going Shirtless

Going topless is considered a very normal thing for cis men, but the same cannot be said of others. In fact, many would recall being shamed or oversexualized from a very young age over something like that. u/Impossible_Radio4257 shares a very vivid story about this from when they were very young, writing, “I have a vivid memory of being 10 or 11 during a very hot summer afternoon. It was right after school and the boys popped their shirts off, so I did too. I was so confused when they all gave me sh*t and told me to put my shirt back on; we looked the same.”

Image Source: Reddit

Some responses are extremely hilarious, with a sarcastic spin mocking men for the things they do that the world considers to be normal.

Image Source: Reddit

Image Source: Reddit

Image Source: Reddit

Thanks to an incredible international rescue effort, a heartbroken 10-year-old Ukrainian refugee has been reunited with her beloved cat. Young Agnessa and her family had to flee their hometown of Odesa when Russian forces swept across the border into Ukraine, reports KRON . The family left just about everything behind, including Agnessa's beloved cat Arsenii.

"There was no room for any animal we have," said Maria Bezhenar, the girl's mother. After spending a few weeks in Romania, the family was allowed to enter the United States. It was on their way to San Francisco that they made acquaintance with Dee Harnish, a flight attendant, who would ultimately launch efforts to reunite Agnessa with her furry friend.

"I once left Germany and I know what it's like to go to another country and not know anyone or anywhere and I just felt this sense of connection with her," Harnish explained. She stayed in touch with the family after they arrived in the Bay Area. "I messaged her and said, 'So how are you? How's America treating you, is everything ok?' And she said, 'Yes, everything is good. Except my youngest daughter wants to go home. She cries every day because she's missing her cat,'" Harnish recalled. "She missed sleeping with her cat and she missed hugging him, she missed everything about the cat because she had grown up with him," Bezhenar explained.

Wanting to help the little girl feel better, Harnish shared the news with another flight attendant, Caroline Viola, who rescues animals. "She just sent me a text and asked if there was anything I could do to help with that huge request," Viola shared. "And all I could think of was 'My God, we got a war-torn country here, and you want me to get a cat out of Ukraine?'" Despite the seemingly impossible challenge ahead of her, Viola started working on the rescue plan from her home in Hawaii. She got in touch with Angelica Chavez-Etchechury, an animal rescuer in Houston.



"And I said, 'Well if you get that cat out of Ukraine, that's a piece of cake.' You know, get that cat back. The issue was to get him out of Ukraine," said Chavez-Etchechury. Driven by the glimmer of hope that had presented itself, Bezhenar's brother-in-law—who was watching the cat in Ukraine—laid the groundwork for the rescue. He took Arsenii on his motorcycle across the Ukraine border to Moldova where he passed the feline to a driver, who took him and a refugee family to Romania. Arsenii spent about a month with a family in Bucharest while the rest of the rescue plan fell into place. It was at this point that Agnessa was finally informed she might soon be reunited with her beloved cat. "So I say, 'Ok, let's pray but I cannot promise that it can happen,'" Bezhenar recounted. "She was happy and she says, 'He will come. He will definitely come. Just believe.'"

Animal rescuer Mimi Kate, who was on vacation in Greece, cut her trip short to pick up Arsenii in Bucharest and bring him home. However, his Ukrainian documents wouldn't allow Arsenii on a flight from Romania. "All the documents must be checked for him in Romania because he just, moved from the country which is not European Union," Bezhenar said. Finally, a tuk-tuk driver volunteered to help and after getting his documents in order, the cat finally made his way to Athens, followed by Montreal and then Kate's home in Seattle before he reunited with Agnessa at San Francisco International Airport late last month. "When Arsenii is with us, it's like home is with us. Like part of our home is with us," said Bezhenar.