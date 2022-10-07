ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County Zoo pulls some birds off of exhibit due to bird flu risk

By Wil Day
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo is pulling some of its birds out of public exhibit due to concerns over potential Avian Flu exposure.

Several cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), commonly referred to as bird flu, have been reported in Kansas this week. While the infection often occurs naturally in wild birds who often are unaffected by the virus, it can be fatal in some birds, especially domesticated birds like chickens, ducks, and turkeys.

Until further notice, the Sedgwick County Zoo is taking flamingos, farm birds, and pelicans off exhibit to prevent possible exposure to wild waterfowl that can carry the virus.

KSN News

