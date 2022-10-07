ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

James Hawkins
4d ago

how about when someone alledges domestic violence against someone that the D.A. office and police department actually do something about it rather than saying iam sorry after finding a body in a ditch somewhere it's absolutely ridiculous no apologies will bring a loved one back only action taken by the D.A. and police department will lead to real change in accordance to domestic violence.

alfred barrington
4d ago

I have no respect for men who physically hurt women, especially if they were in a relationship. Y some men can't let go is beyond me. Now he's powerless & may even loose his life. That is nothing more than stupidity.

Michelle Mayfield
4d ago

nowadays this is alot of people's minds but this is sad she had to live miserable and abused and die trying to really get away cause hpd is no help in Houston unless you're physically hurt otherwise they don't care have witnessed this

Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder suicide on Rain Willow Ct, family was present

HOUSTON - More information has been shared on the murder-suicide that occurred on Sunday in southwest Houston. Officials report that around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 9, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at 4115 Rain Willow Ct. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Tamara Sawyer and her ex-boyfriend, 22, dead from gunshot wounds.
Execution date set for former Missouri City police officer convicted in wife’s 1994 murder-for-hire death

HOUSTON – An execution date has been set for a former Missouri City police officer who has been behind bars for more than 25 years after orchestrating his wife’s death. Robert Alan Fratta, 65, is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023. He shall remain in custody at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution in Huntsville until then, according to his execution order.
Man found shot to death in vehicle in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was shot multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle in southwest Houston Sunday, police said. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 12800 block of Dunlap Street around 9:47 p.m. When police arrived at...
Small child found wandering streets alone in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a small child was found walking the streets alone in southwest Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. The child was reportedly found in the 11700 block of Beechnut Street around 2:45 a.m. According to HPD, the child was transported...
