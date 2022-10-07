ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marfa, TX

Judd Foundation Alleges Art Dealers Caused ‘Irreversible’ Damage to Artwork in New Lawsuit

By Angelica Villa
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8ZxG_0iQMRrMj00

The Judd Foundation , which focuses on preserving the legacy of Donald Judd and manages the late artist’s two former studios in New York and Marfa, Texas, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against two galleries, alleging that they had caused irreparable damage to one of Judd’s works while it was their care.

In its complaint, filed with Manhattan Supreme Court, the foundation claims that New York–based Tina Kim Gallery and Kukje Gallery, which has locations in Seoul and Busan, South Korea, violated a consignment contract by leaving fingerprints on a 1991 untitled work by Judd made in aluminum and Plexiglas.

Judd was pioneering artist known for his writings and for works that he termed “specific objects,” which he had fabricated according to his precise instructions. He has historically been considered a Minimalist, a label he rejected.

The work at the center of the lawsuit, Untitled (1991), derives from the artist’s “Menziken” series, for which he produced a group of wall-mounted aluminum boxes made with translucent Plexiglas panes.

In court documents , the Judd Foundation claims that in 2015, it had consigned the work to Kukje and Tina Kim, which are affiliated with each other and are owned by members of the same family, in order for it to be sold. In March of that year, the dealers showed the work in a joint booth at the Frieze New York art fair.

The Judd Foundation claims that between 2015 and 2018, while the work was in the dealers’ possession, it sustained “irreversible” damage due to being mishandling. According to the lawsuit, the anodized aluminum surface on each of the “Menziken” sculptures made by Judd requires “very careful handling, and if mishandled can mark easily.”

The complaint continues, “Any fingerprints on the anodized aluminum surface must be removed quickly or over time the oils in the fingerprints can react with the surface and leave permanent, disfiguring, irreversible marks.”

When the work was returned to the foundation in 2018, conservators discovered the fingerprints. According to the court filing, the gallery failed to disclose the presence of the fingerprints in a condition report to the foundation.

A representative for Tina Kim Gallery did not immediately respond to ARTnews ‘s request for comment.

According to a consignment agreement in 2017, the work was priced at $850,000. The dealers were never able to secure a buyer for it, and the parties ended the sale agreement in 2018. The foundation had insured the work for that price and the company paid out to the foundation $680,000, a bulk of its fair market value. The foundation is seeking an additional $170,000 from the galleries to cover the cost of the damage, as they consider it unsellable now.

The Judd Foundation initially filed the suit in a Texas federal court. A judge dismissed the suit in August on grounds that it was outside of the state’s jurisdiction.

More from ARTnews.com
Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Long-Unseen Painting of Jamaican Man Is Identified as Rare Richmond Barthé Work

A painting of a Jamaican man that has been hidden away from public view for years has been identified as a work by Richmond Barthé, a key figure within African American art history. The painting, titled Seated Man in a Landscape, dates back to the 1950s, during a period when Barthé was based in Jamaica. But art historians did not know that he was the author of the work because the attribution was “incorrectly transcribed,” according to the National Trust, the U.K. organization that announced the new research done on the painting. The National Trust plans to put the piece on view...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like  Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Landmarked Manhattan Townhouse Owned by Artist Donald Baechler Hits the Market

A historic, Greek Revival-style townhouse in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood that was home to late New York artist Donald Baechler has hit the market for $6.1 million. The 21-foot-wide townhouse was one of a row of red-brick townhouses built in 1849-50 on West 24th Street and designated historic landmarks in 1970 for their architectural and historic value. Baechler, a painter and sculptor, bought it in 2007 for $4.45 million, property records show.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Marfa, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Marfa, TX
Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Marfa, TX
Government
ARTnews

Photographer Sonia Handelman Meyer Dies at 102, Data Shows Huge NFT Drop, and More: Morning Links for September 29, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HAMMER TIME. The big-ticket fall auctions of modern and contemporary art in New York are approaching, and today Sotheby’s uncorked news of one of its choice offerings: 90 works from the collection of David Solinger, the lawyer and Whitney Museum president who died in 1996. It is estimated to haul in $100 million. Angelica Villa has the story in ARTnews. The material, which is being sold by Solinger’s family, includes a 1927 Pablo Picasso portrait of his muse Marie-Thérèse Walter (top estimate: $20 million) and a 1950 Willem de Kooning ($25 million). Also present are pieces by Jean Dubuffet, Joan Miró, and many more. Here’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Prominent Egyptologist Claims He Has Discovered the Lost Mummy of Queen Nefertiti

A prominent Egyptologist has boldly claimed to have solved one archaeology’s greatest mysteries: the location of Queen Nefertiti’s mummified remains.  Zahi Hawass, the previous Minister of State for Antiquities Affairs in Egypt, is part of the Egypt-led team that undertook a high-profile excavation in Luxor’s Valley of the Kings that allegedly uncovered amulets once owned by King Tut. The team announced last December that they had also unearthed several unnamed mummies, one of which Hawass believes is the famed ruler. “We already have DNA from the 18th dynasty mummies, from Akhenaten to Amenhotep II or III, and there are two unnamed mummies labeled KV21a...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

A 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture of Hercules Was Unearthed in an Ancient Greek City

Hercules’s head was discovered first, then an arm and leg. The marble bits of his body were scattered in the ruins of a Greek building and pieced together, limb by limb, by a team of archeologist until they were certain: this was a 2,000-year-old sculpture of classical mythology’s most famous demigod. Experts from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were excavating the ancient city of Philippi, located north of the present-day city of Kavala, when they made the discovery. The sculpture technically represents the Roman interpretation of the hero, Hercules, as opposed to the original Greek figure, Heracles. “The club, which has been found in fragments, and...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Maine Man Finds 700-Year-Old Medieval Manuscript Page at Estate Sale for $75

24-year-old Will Sideri stumbled upon a page from a Medieval manuscript at an estate sale in Maine early this month and bought it for $75. Experts recently verified the page and said could be valued around $10,000, reported the Associated Press last week. Sideri had taken a class on medieval manuscripts while at Colby College. When he saw the framed page with a yellow sticker that read “1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75.,” he texted his former professor, Megan Cook, an image of the piece. Cook, who studied Medieval texts, was able to confirm, along with another academic, that Sideri...
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
David Zwirner
Person
Damien Hirst
Person
Donald Judd
ARTnews

Archaeologists Discovered 7,000-Year-Old Structure Older Than Stonehenge or Pyramids of Giza

Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have discovered a 7,000-year-old circular structure measuring approximately 180 feet in diameter, Radio Prague International reported earlier this month. The structure, known as a roundel, dates to the Neolithic period and archaeologists believe it was constructed between 4900 B.C.E. and 4600 B.C.E. The roundel, and others like it in Europe, are considered to be the oldest massive structures in Europe. For comparison, construction on Stonehenge is believed to started around 3100 B.C.E., while the famed Pyramids of Giza are thought to have been erected around 2600 B.C.E. at the earliest. That makes the roundel at least 1,000...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico

Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Notorious art thieves who stole $100M painting in 1985 - while one chatted up security guard - are revealed to be NYC teachers... who are now DEAD: FBI discover valuable works of art in their home and more than $1M in their bank account

An FBI investigation into a pair of retired teachers whose New Mexico home held a stolen $100 million De Kooning painting revealed they had other valuable works in their house and enjoyed lavish trips around the world. It has long been speculated that the late Rita and Jerry Alter were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Dealers#Art Gallery#Art Market#The Judd Foundation#Manhattan Supreme Court#Kukje Gallery
ARTnews

3,000-Year-Old Sarcophagus of King Ramses II’s Treasurer Found in Egypt

The huge granite sarcophagus of King Ramses II’s treasurer, Ptah-em-wia, was discovered by archaelogists at Saqqara, an ancient necropolis roughly 20 miles south of Cairo. The surface of the coffin was complete with inscriptions dedicated to the late treasurer, which helped researchers confirm identification. The inscriptions detailed his closeness to Ramses II and included emblems of deities such as the sky goddess Nut to protect the deceased. The burial chamber and sarcophagus, which have remained undisturbed for thousands of years, could provide a greater understanding of Egyptian rule after the death of King Tutankhamun. Ramses II is believed to have ruled during the...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more

An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
ARTS
Business Insider

Take a look inside the most expensive home in the country, a penthouse in New York City's Central Park Tower that just listed for $250 million

A $250 million NYC penthouse just hit the market, becoming the most expensive home in the US. At 1,416 feet above the city, it's the world's tallest residence, located within the luxury skyscraper Central Park Tower on Billionaires' Row. Take a look inside the apartment, which boasts 17,545 square feet...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
ARTnews

Remnants of Nearly 2,000-Year-Old Hercules Statue Unearthed in Greek Excavation

Remnants of a statue depicting Hercules that derives from ancient Roman times was unearthed during an excavation of an archeological site in Greece, according to a report by Greek City Times. The larger-than-life statue of a young Hercules, dated to the 2nd century C.E., was uncovered at a site formerly known to be the ancient city of Philippi, located the country’s northern region by researchers at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AuTH). The team was led by Natalia Poulos, a professor at AuTH, in collaboration with her colleagues there Anastasios Tantsis and Emeritus Professor Aristotle Menzos; 24 students (18 undergraduates, 3 postgraduates...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man

Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Chinese Vase Sells for Incredible $9M, Nearly 4,000 Times Its $2,000 Estimate

A Chinese vase that was originally expected to fetch €2,000 ($2,000) far exceeded its initial estimate at an auction in France this week, selling for €9 million ($8,980,000). The sale of decorative arts took place at French Osenat auction house based in Fontainebleau. The anonymous seller inherited the Chinese ‘Tianqiuping’ style vase, which has a blue and white floral patterning typical of the period, from her mother’s estate after the artifact was passed down through her family members based in France. The seller, who was not present for the sale, was not in possession of the vase before it was shipped from...
ECONOMY
ARTnews

ARTnews

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy