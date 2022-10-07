ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Police arrest Abingdon man after allegedly finding 100s of grams of suspected fentanyl

By Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A three-month investigation led to a drug bust that reportedly uncovered multiple pounds of various drugs, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Friday.

Johnson City kidnap, rape suspect’s bond increased to $500K

Authorities say that the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force issued a warrant to search the home and vehicle of Donald Allen Edwards, of Abingdon, along with two storage units. Police arrested him at the scene, charging him with assault on a federal law enforcement officer. The details surrounding the alleged assault are unknown at this time.

Drugs allegedly seized (WCSO)
Firearms allegedly seized (WCSO)

The searches allegedly uncovered large amounts of various drugs, including the following:

  • 419 grams of suspected fentanyl and heroin powder
  • 1,600 pressed pills of suspected fentanyl
  • 23 pounds of marijuana
  • 81 grams of cocaine
  • Nine semi-automatic pistols
  • Four semi-automatic rifles
  • Three Suppressors
  • One revolver

Edwards remains at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority without bond. Further narcotics trafficking and firearm charges are pending.

The case remains under investigation by the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force, which consists of members of the Virginia State Police (VSP); Washington, Russell and Smyth County Sheriff’s Offices; Town of Lebanon Police Department; City of Bristol Police Department and the DEA. The Southwest Virginia Multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Force, which has members of the VSP; Wise, Lee and Scott County Sheriff’s Offices; and City of Norton Police Department.

No further details are available at this time.

