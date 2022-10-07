After troubled pilot program, city moving forward with plan to respond to mental health emergencies without police

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
WDSU
NOPD questions police monitor report on officer response to a complaint of a public official
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is questioning an independent investigation by the Office of Independent Police Monitoring found its officers mishandled a complaint against a city official. This all centers around allegations Belden Batiste made last year against Jay Banks, who was a city council member at that time. Batiste...
fox8live.com
New Orleans increases fines for illegal dumping, enlists citizens to help with enforcement
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has increased penalties for illegal dumping and launched a reward program for citizen tipsters to combat the practice. Ordinance 33857, passed last week, increases fines to at least $500 for people caught illegally dumping tires, trash or debris. It also demands community service hours from perpetrators -- at least six 7-hour days for the first offense, 10 days for the second offense and 20 days for the third offense, along with up to 180 days in jail.
NOLA.com
Six Flags deal on shaky ground; developer Troy Henry says officials want too much control
One year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Bayou Phoenix had won the right redevelop the former Six Flags amusement park site in New Orleans East, lease negotiations to give the group control over the site appear to be on shaky ground. Troy Henry, the local businessman who is the...
fox8live.com
NOPD leaving nearly 6 in 10 homicide cases uncleared as grieving mother waits for justice
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Seven months after her 15-year-old son was fatally shot, a frustrated New Orleans mother still has more questions than answers as she presses detectives for progress on the case. Rodkeys “Keezy” Petty was gunned down March 17 in the 4600 block of Lafon Drive, in the...
Ferguson says New Orleans has reached ‘pivotal moment’ in crime trends
On Tuesday, the New Orleans Police Department will hold a press conference to highlight the recent arrests they have made. Watch the press conference here.
NOLA.com
A veteran cop stood by during a French Quarter rape. He said he wasn't trained to intervene.
The former Algiers deputy constable who stood by during a report of a nearby rape in progress in the French Quarter in July was a 20-year veteran of law enforcement who suggested that rushing to the scene would have gone against his training, newly released records show. The records identify...
Newell on Orleans Parish Sheriff's management of jail: 'This is a trainwreck'
On the Newell Normand Show this week, he compared Sheriff Hutson’s progressive stumbles in office to those of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. It just seems there is something new every week.
NOPD: Man shot in Lower Ninth Ward
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the victim suffered a body wound. The victim was taken to the hospital via a private vehicle.
Army Corps questions cumulative environmental and health impact of Greenfield’s proposed grain elevator project in letter rejecting “cultural resources survey”
A letter in which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rejected the cultural resources survey a consulting firm submitted on behalf of Greenfield Louisiana LLC – the company that’s seeking to construct a grain elevator in a majority-Black, River Parish community – also raised concerns about the project’s potential contributions to the area’s aggregate health and environmental conditions, The Lens has learned.
19-year-old shot at New Orleans East home after answering the door
According to the police, the incident happened at a residence in the 7000 block of Crowder Blvd.
wwno.org
New Orleans gets failing grade for affordable housing, according to report
For the third year in a row, New Orleans received a failing grade for the state of affordable housing in the city. That assessment comes from HousingNOLA, a coalition of public, private and nonprofit organizations that formed in 2015 to craft a 10-year plan for addressing the future of housing affordability in New Orleans and grades the city on its progress each year.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Bicyclist killed in traffic fatality
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that left a bicyclist dead Monday morning. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive around 1:15 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was traveling northbound in the...
City of New Orleans shares new details about postponed road projects
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans shared new details with WWL-TV Saturday afternoon as to why two major roadwork projects were postponed last week. The first project would have closed South Carrollton between Earhart Blvd. and Fig Street on Monday, Oct. 3, but that morning the City sent out a notice that the project was postponed.
NOLA.com
LCMC to buy Tulane hospitals in $150M deal, narrowing New Orleans' pool of health care players
LCMC Health plans to acquire three Tulane hospitals from the national chain HCA Healthcare, significantly increasing its footprint in the New Orleans area from six to nine hospitals in a $150 million deal, the system announced Monday. Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie and Lakeview...
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
WDSU
St. Bernard firefighters investigate Chalmette fire
CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Parish firefighters are investigating a fire that happened Monday in Chalmette. The fire was reported Monday night around 8 p.m. off Evangeline Drive. Fire crews said they found smoke coming from the front door of a two-story duplex. All residents were out of the...
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare Costs
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: An elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, Windsor Court Hotel offers the quintessential four-star New Orleans experience. Choose from 316 luxury guest rooms and suites, boasting a recent $15 million renovation. Enjoy the comforts of a private balcony or bay window overlooking the Mississippi River or city skyline views. Onsite amenities at the pet-friendly palace include an on-the-go eatery, fine dining fare – from afternoon tea to weekend brunch, a classic cocktail lounge featuring live jazz, a 65-foot saltwater pool with a cabana-style bar, and a full-service, luxury spa.
NOLA.com
Plans to redeploy NOPD cops and hire civilian workers underway; city goes a week without a murder
Two weeks ago, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced the New Orleans Police Department would redeploy 75 officers to patrol shifts and create up to 75 civilian jobs to tackle a violent crime surge and police manpower shortage that have left the city reeling. More uniformed cops hit the streets Sept. 25,...
gentillymessenger.com
Police blotter: Shooting on Elysian Fields, stabbing on Chef Menteur
Two men were wounded in Gentilly neighborhoods, one in a stabbing on Chef Menteur and another in a shooting on Elysian Fields, the New Orleans Police Department reported. The stabbing occurred early Tuesday (Oct. 11) during an argument in the 4600 block of Chef Menteur Highway. At about 1:45 a.m., one of the men pulled out knife and stabbed his adversary.
NOLA.com
Man, woman robbed in Lower Garden District by women they mistook for rideshare drivers, police say
Two suspects robbed a man and a woman early Monday morning after they got in the suspects' car, mistaking it for a rideshare. The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lower Garden District, police say. The 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man got in a red Ford Explorer they thought was their rideshare vehicle. The two women in the car drove them to the 1000 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and forced them to give them their bank cards and PIN numbers, police said. Police did not say whether the suspects were armed. The victims fled.
The Lens
