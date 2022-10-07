After troubled pilot program, city moving forward with plan to respond to mental health emergencies without police

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has increased penalties for illegal dumping and launched a reward program for citizen tipsters to combat the practice. Ordinance 33857, passed last week, increases fines to at least $500 for people caught illegally dumping tires, trash or debris. It also demands community service hours from perpetrators -- at least six 7-hour days for the first offense, 10 days for the second offense and 20 days for the third offense, along with up to 180 days in jail.

