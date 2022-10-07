ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Brendan Fraser to be honored with American Riviera Award at 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Renowned actor Brendan Fraser will receive the prestigious American Riviera Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival for his performance in the upcoming A24 film, "The Whale." The post Brendan Fraser to be honored with American Riviera Award at 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
Sightlines

Dance review: Ballet Austin’s ‘Taming of the Shrew’

Launching its 2022-23 season at the Long Center, Ballet Austin offers a remount of “The Taming of the Shrew,” choreographed by Stephen Mills and originally commissioned by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2004. The production offered both a chance to see one of...
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Deborah Roberts sues another artist, gallery for copyright infringement

Deborah Roberts, an Austin-based internationally recognized artist, has filed suit against artist Lynthia Edwards and her Brooklyn gallerist Richard Beavers, and his eponymous gallery, for copyright infringement. The civil complaint was filed Aug. 1 in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Specifically the complaint alleges...
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

The Line-up: Nine October exhibitions to see

The best and freshest of what to see in Austin galleries this month. Through Oct. 23, Northern-Southern, E. Fifth St. between Brazos & San Jacinto streets, northern-southern.com. New art by Brad Tucker is cheerfully complex, savvy, optimistic, funny, reflective, and beautiful. It no longer matters what they are; they resemble...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Jews#Night Film#Ethiopian#Israeli#German#Jewish#The Red Army
Sightlines

Theater review: Jarrott Productions’ ‘The Pact’

Jarrott Production’s “The Pact” is a new dark comedy from Austin playwright Max Langert, directed by Will Gibson Douglas at the Vortex through Oct. 15. The play opens as a drama following a family of five, but the characters quickly turn the story toward the ridiculous. As...
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Making space in the ballet repertoire for non-European cultures

With a life in ballet, dancer and choreographer Alexa Capareda has long found fascination with the narratives of story ballets. Most specifically, she finds fascinating how tales from around the world bear commonalities, from the animal characters that take on human qualities to the morals, lessons, and values such stories impart.
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Sightlines

Austin, TX
88
Followers
459
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

A magazine of new arts and culture. Austin-based, wide open.

 https://sightlinesmag.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy