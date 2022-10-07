Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Austin Film Festival to host premiere of ‘Sam & Kate,’ starring Hoffman and Spacek
The Austin Film Festival announced Thursday that it will host the world premiere of “Sam & Kate,” directed by Darren Le Gallo and starring Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman, as well as their adult children, Schuyler Fisk and Jake Hoffman. The director as well as the stars will...
Austin arts groups granted more than $1 million from the Texas Commission on the Arts
In its first round of funding for fiscal year 2023, the Texas Commission on the Arts approved 943 grants totaling over $11.6 million to nonprofits and units of government in 120 Texas cities. Grants to Austin-based organizations totaled just over $1,057,700. Austin organizations receiving more than $10,000 include:. American Short...
Landmarks announces fourth season of ‘Listening with Landmarks’ playlist series
Landmarks, the public art program of The University of Texas at Austin, announced today the fourth season of ‘Listening with Landmarks,’ its digital initiative featuring playlists curated by prominent Austin musicians and music personalities. Crafted in response to works from Landmarks’ collection, the playlists cut across musical genres.
Brendan Fraser to be honored with American Riviera Award at 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Renowned actor Brendan Fraser will receive the prestigious American Riviera Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival for his performance in the upcoming A24 film, "The Whale." The post Brendan Fraser to be honored with American Riviera Award at 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Dance review: Ballet Austin’s ‘Taming of the Shrew’
Launching its 2022-23 season at the Long Center, Ballet Austin offers a remount of “The Taming of the Shrew,” choreographed by Stephen Mills and originally commissioned by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2004. The production offered both a chance to see one of...
For its 20th anniversary, the Austin Studio Tour will feature 520 Austin artists, collaboratives, and arts spaces
This year Big Medium celebrates 20 years and 29 iterations of the Austin Studio Tour, the now combined East and West Austin Studio Tours. From Nov. 5-20, a massive 520 artists, collaboratives, art spaces and pop-up happenings will be featured. The tour started in 2002 with just 28 East Austin...
Deborah Roberts sues another artist, gallery for copyright infringement
Deborah Roberts, an Austin-based internationally recognized artist, has filed suit against artist Lynthia Edwards and her Brooklyn gallerist Richard Beavers, and his eponymous gallery, for copyright infringement. The civil complaint was filed Aug. 1 in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Specifically the complaint alleges...
The Line-up: Nine October exhibitions to see
The best and freshest of what to see in Austin galleries this month. Through Oct. 23, Northern-Southern, E. Fifth St. between Brazos & San Jacinto streets, northern-southern.com. New art by Brad Tucker is cheerfully complex, savvy, optimistic, funny, reflective, and beautiful. It no longer matters what they are; they resemble...
Theater review: Jarrott Productions’ ‘The Pact’
Jarrott Production’s “The Pact” is a new dark comedy from Austin playwright Max Langert, directed by Will Gibson Douglas at the Vortex through Oct. 15. The play opens as a drama following a family of five, but the characters quickly turn the story toward the ridiculous. As...
Making space in the ballet repertoire for non-European cultures
With a life in ballet, dancer and choreographer Alexa Capareda has long found fascination with the narratives of story ballets. Most specifically, she finds fascinating how tales from around the world bear commonalities, from the animal characters that take on human qualities to the morals, lessons, and values such stories impart.
ABOUT
A magazine of new arts and culture. Austin-based, wide open.https://sightlinesmag.org/
