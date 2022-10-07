ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens, SC

Pickens city council member, mayor pro tem accused of sexual conduct with a minor

By Alessandra Young, Bill Bates
 4 days ago

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member and mayor pro tem was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor Friday.

Donald Edward McKinney, 75, was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor – 2nd degree after the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to investigate.

According to the arrest warrant on May 20th, McKinney groped and performed oral sex on a teenager.

Probable cause based on SLED investigation, forensic interview, and statements.

McKinney was released on Oct 7 from the Pickens County Detention Center on bond.

According to the City of Pickens, S.C. Administrator Charlene Carter, the City of Pickens was not involved in the investigation. The City’s statement is as follows:

“As a public municipal local government, we support victims, justice, and the presumption of innocence. The City of Pickens was notified of the charges filed against Mr. McKinney. The city was not involved in the investigation. We support the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) ongoing investigation and the legal resolution into this matter.”

SLED says the case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

