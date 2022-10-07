ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Welcome to new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers

We are happy to introduce our new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers. Edmonds’ longest-standing jewelry store will be here to help you craft a unique custom piece, repair a beloved item, or find the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. They are located in downtown Edmonds right next to the Edmonds Theater on Main Street. First started by Geraldine and Robert Comstock in 1978, Comstock is now a three- generation business.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Anna Hauksdottir: Celebration of life Oct. 23 at Edmonds Yacht Club

Anna was born January 9 1933 in Signyjarstodum, Halsahr, Borg Iceland. She was born in a traditional Icelandic sod house on the family farm near Reykholt. When she was a child the family moved to Akureyri in the north of Iceland where her parents build a house near downtown Akureyri. There, she was raised there with her two younger brothers and sister, Stephan, Snorri, and Astridur. Later Stephan and Astridur would move to the Seattle area.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Positions open on Edmonds Diversity Commission

Edmonds residents interested in working on issues, programs and activities associated with the diverse demographics of the community and enhancing an environment of mutual respect and understanding are encouraged to apply to fill open positions on theEdmonds Diversity Commission. The purpose of the Edmonds Diversity Commission is to promote an...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds scenic: Saturday at sunset

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

South County Fire to host Fire Prevention Week open house Oct. 15

South County Fire will celebrate Fire Prevention Week with a fire station open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Martha Lake Fire Station 21, 16819 13th Ave. W, Lynnwood. This free event includes activities for all ages:. Meet your firefighters. See a fire engine up...
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to locate missing man

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating 76-year-old John Andrew Painter. He was last seen on a walk around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in 12700 block of Alexander Road in Everett. Painter suffers from dementia and frequently uses public transit. Family members are concerned for his safety due to his medical conditions and the length of time he has been missing.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

