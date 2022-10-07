Olivia de Bortoli sits down with the cast of ‘Dead for a Dollar’

Olivia de Bortoli sat down for an in-person talk with the cast of “Dead for a Dollar.” Willem Dafoe and Benjamin Bratt reminisced about working together 30 years ago, and Christoph Waltz said the film taught him more about actual history rather than just how Americans or Europeans portray it.

“Dead for a Dollar” is available now on demand and on digital.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 7, 2022.

