INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The sheriff said a suspect is in custody after five people were killed in the “largest single murder in Spartanburg County.”. The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department responded to an emergency call on Bobo Drive around 7:46 p.m. on Sunday.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO