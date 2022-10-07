Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Sounds of the '60s Music Event benefitting Food Bank to be held October 29
ELKHART, Ind. - A music event benefitting the Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be held on October 29 at the Omega Event Center in Elkhart. The Sounds of the '60s Music Event is a fundraiser for the Food Bank and the Trey Gray Foundation for Huntington's Disease. Guests are...
abc57.com
Free Dia de los Muertos concert at the Morris October 30
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert for Dia de los Muertos at 3 p.m. on October 30. The concert features mariachi opera singer Vanessa Alonzo and traditional Mexican trio, Trio Chapultepec, alongside the South Bend orchestra. A community celebration will take place...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
abc57.com
Residents encouraged to participate in Plymouth Forward survey
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - Plymouth residents are encouraged to help city leaders develop the next Comprehensive Plan for 2040 by filling out the Plymouth Forward input survey. The Comprehensive Plan reflects the long-term vision of Plymouth residents. It also addresses problems the city faces and what solutions work best for the community.
abc57.com
Elkhart High School hosts Track or Treat October 30
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart High School is hosting a Track or Treat event at Rice Field on October 30. The event will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the high school's Freshman Division building, located at 1 Blazer Boulevard in Elkhart. While this is a free event, food from...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Addie and Ruger
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress and Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with a King German Shepherds siblings that are looking for a new home. Addie and Ruger are brother and sister who want to live together. Both are fun loving, high energy dogs that love to play.
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
WNDU
Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation
The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Updated: 46 minutes ago. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for October 10 - 17
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs getting larger LED video board, new auxiliary board
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs announced new LED displays will be installed at Four Winds Field for the 2023 season. The main video display will be approximately 38 feet high by 75 feet wide and will use 1.1 million pixels. The original display was 23 feet high by 54 feet wide.
abc57.com
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
abc57.com
Bremen man drowns while kite surfing on Lake Michigan
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man died after kite surfing on Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 5:23 p.m. Central Standard Time, La Porte County dispatch got a 911 call about a man who nearly drowned while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach.
Times-Union Newspaper
Culver’s 2nd Location In Warsaw Opens To Line Of Customers
They came for the ButterBurgers. They came for the frozen custard ice cream. And they came Monday morning to be one of the first 100 paying customers at the new Culver’s at 2455 Jalynn St., Warsaw, to get a free pint of frozen custard a month for a year.
WANE-TV
Indiana man dies kite surfing on Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) A man taking kite surfing lessons Saturday on Lake Michigan died Monday from a cardiac arrest due to drowning according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. The incident took place near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City. An investigation determined that...
abc57.com
Domestic violence survivor shedding light on local resources
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind., --- October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a local domestic violence survivor is now working to spread the word about resources available in LaGrange County and across Michiana. “Realizing that what happened to me wasn’t in vein and that I should use it to take...
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Itchy skin, bruises, flat feet
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Kara): What do you recommend for dry, itchy skin? I moisturize multiple times a day and it doesn’t seem to help.”
Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?
**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
abc57.com
Section of Johnston Street closed October 11-15
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of Johnston Street will be closed starting on Tuesday, according to the City of Goshen. The road will be closed west of Woodridge Court while crews install a new sewer tap for a nearby assisted living site development. The area will be closed through Saturday.
hometownnewsnow.com
Arson Not Ruled Out in Old Factory Blaze
(La Porte, IN) - Police are helping to investigate a fire that destroyed a huge old factory building in LaPorte. LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said the cause of the October 5 blaze was still not known but reasons not to rule out arson as a possibility still exist. While there was no gas or electric service to the old American Rubber Products plant at 315 Brighton Street, there were reports of people breaking in and possibly living in the structure over the years.
Cass County man wins $500K on scratch off lottery ticket
(CBS DETROIT) - A Cass County man won $500,000 after stopping to purchase a scratch off lottery ticket during one of his lunch breaks.The 24-year-old, who chose to stay anonymous, purchased the ticket at Short Stop Convenience Store, located at 100-102 East Sherwood Street in Decatur."I stopped at the store on my lunch break and bought a Cashword ticket while I was there," said the player. "When I got back to work, I started scratching the ticket and revealed three words. I left my ticket on my desk, and when I got back to my office later that afternoon, I started scratching it again. I kept revealing more and more words and when I was done scratching, I realized I had 10 words for a $500,000 prize."The lucky player said when he got home from work he had his mom look at the ticket to make sure he was reading it right, as he couldn't believe it.He recently claimed his prize and says that with his winnings he plans to pay bills and then save the rest. Each $10 Cashword ticket offers people a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000.
