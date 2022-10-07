ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Eurovision: Liverpool Mayor criticises “grossly inflated” accommodation prices

The Mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotheram, has criticised “grossly inflated” accommodation prices in the city for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Last week, Liverpool was announced as the host city for Eurovision 2023, beating Glasgow to stage the contest on behalf of Ukraine, who organisers deemed unable to host the event due to their ongoing war with Russia.
WORLD
NME

Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge, announce new music and world tour

Blink-182 have reunited with Tom DeLonge for a huge world tour, and are due to release a new single this week. The song ‘Edging’ is set to arrive on Friday (October 14), and it marked the first time in a decade that DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker had been in a studio together (pre-save/pre-add here).
MUSIC
NME

Lizzo on ableist lyric accusations: “I never heard it used as a slur against disabled people”

Lizzo has opened up about the use of an ableist slur in one of her songs, explaining that she’d never heard it used in an offensive context before. The singer was criticised after her song ‘Grrrls’ – featured on her latest album ‘Special’ – included a slang abbreviation of ‘spastic’, a word use primarily to describe cerebral palsy, with derogatory connotations going at least as far back as the 1980s in the UK.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding

To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Norton
NME

Liam Gallagher highlights mental health in poignant ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ video

Liam Gallagher has shared a poignant new video for ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ and teamed up with mental health charity Talk Club. The new video was announced over the weekend, with Gallagher explaining how he’d teamed up with Talk Club for the release of the ‘C’mon, You Know’ track. Talk Club is an organisation that works to help support male mental health. It was founded by Ben Akers after he lost his childhood best friend, Steve Yates, to suicide in 2014.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurovision Song Contest#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Birmingham City#Uk#Bbc One#Bbc#The M S Bank Arena
NME

‘In Liz we Trust?’ is a new satirical game about the Prime Minister

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has joined the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog and Mario as she stars in her own fast-paced platform game, In Liz We Trust?. Alongside the launch of titles such as FIFA 23, Overwatch 2 and The Last of Us Part 1, In Liz We Trust? has joined the recently released lists. The 8-bit platformer sees Truss stealing coins from British homes and delivering them to the City of London.
FIFA
NME

Hammersmith Apollo evacuated for bomb threat at Iranian singer’s concert

London’s Eventim Apollo venue in Hammersmith was evacuated last night following a bomb threat during an Iranian singer’s concert. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said they received an anonymous call “making a threat towards a music venue” at 8pm on Sunday night (October 9) while Dariush Eghbali was performing.
WORLD
NME

The Warehouse Project warn ravers of ‘Blue Punisher’ MDMA pills

The Warehouse Project in Manchester has issued a warning to ravers about a batch of MDMA pills called ‘Blue Punisher’. The extra strength, bright blue ecstasy pills are currently in circulation around Manchester and are stamped with a logo from Marvel’s The Punisher. The drugs were seized...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy