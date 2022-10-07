Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Eurovision: Liverpool Mayor criticises “grossly inflated” accommodation prices
The Mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotheram, has criticised “grossly inflated” accommodation prices in the city for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Last week, Liverpool was announced as the host city for Eurovision 2023, beating Glasgow to stage the contest on behalf of Ukraine, who organisers deemed unable to host the event due to their ongoing war with Russia.
NME
Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge, announce new music and world tour
Blink-182 have reunited with Tom DeLonge for a huge world tour, and are due to release a new single this week. The song ‘Edging’ is set to arrive on Friday (October 14), and it marked the first time in a decade that DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker had been in a studio together (pre-save/pre-add here).
NME
Lizzo on ableist lyric accusations: “I never heard it used as a slur against disabled people”
Lizzo has opened up about the use of an ableist slur in one of her songs, explaining that she’d never heard it used in an offensive context before. The singer was criticised after her song ‘Grrrls’ – featured on her latest album ‘Special’ – included a slang abbreviation of ‘spastic’, a word use primarily to describe cerebral palsy, with derogatory connotations going at least as far back as the 1980s in the UK.
NME
Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding
To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Westlife add second ‘The Wild Dreams’ concert date in Singapore after first date sells out
Westlife have announced a second concert in Singapore as part of their ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour after the first date sold out. Westlife announce Singapore tour date in 2023 following F1 Grand Prix concert performance. “Singapore, we can’t believe our show on 16th February is already SOLD OUT!”,...
Will Australia get a ‘Coronation Day’ public holiday? Excitement builds that Aussies could get a day off for King Charles’ big day
Australia could get another public holiday to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III. Buckingham Palace has confirmed the newly crowned King’s coronation will be held May 6 next year, eight months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. When the late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953,...
NME
Natalie Imbruglia says she was “so body dysmorphic” filming ‘Torn’ video
Natalie Imbruglia has opened up about her struggles on the set of her ‘Torn’ video, admitting that she refused to wear a dress in the clip her ’90s hit because she was “so body dysmorphic and insecure”. The music video for the Australian singer’s 1997...
NME
Liam Gallagher highlights mental health in poignant ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ video
Liam Gallagher has shared a poignant new video for ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ and teamed up with mental health charity Talk Club. The new video was announced over the weekend, with Gallagher explaining how he’d teamed up with Talk Club for the release of the ‘C’mon, You Know’ track. Talk Club is an organisation that works to help support male mental health. It was founded by Ben Akers after he lost his childhood best friend, Steve Yates, to suicide in 2014.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TikTok is profiting from livestreams where Syrian refugees beg for money, BBC investigation finds
The BBC visited a Syrian camp where people and their children begged on TikTok. Streams earned up to $1,000 hourly, but the refugees got far less.
NME
‘In Liz we Trust?’ is a new satirical game about the Prime Minister
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has joined the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog and Mario as she stars in her own fast-paced platform game, In Liz We Trust?. Alongside the launch of titles such as FIFA 23, Overwatch 2 and The Last of Us Part 1, In Liz We Trust? has joined the recently released lists. The 8-bit platformer sees Truss stealing coins from British homes and delivering them to the City of London.
FIFA・
NME
Hammersmith Apollo evacuated for bomb threat at Iranian singer’s concert
London’s Eventim Apollo venue in Hammersmith was evacuated last night following a bomb threat during an Iranian singer’s concert. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said they received an anonymous call “making a threat towards a music venue” at 8pm on Sunday night (October 9) while Dariush Eghbali was performing.
NME
The Warehouse Project warn ravers of ‘Blue Punisher’ MDMA pills
The Warehouse Project in Manchester has issued a warning to ravers about a batch of MDMA pills called ‘Blue Punisher’. The extra strength, bright blue ecstasy pills are currently in circulation around Manchester and are stamped with a logo from Marvel’s The Punisher. The drugs were seized...
Comments / 0