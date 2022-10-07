OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The new New River Health facility has finally opened up its doors to patients. After the former K-Mart at the Fayette Landing shopping center was purchased by New River Health back in 2019, they were not anticipating having to wait so long. When Covid-19 hit, the facility had to endure an extensive delay in its design process.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO