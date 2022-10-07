ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

One Tank Trip: Okes Family Farms

COOL RIDGE, WV (WOAY) – Corn, squash, and lots of pumpkins, it’s harvest time here in the Mountain State and also the kick-off to the Halloween season. And that means, lots of one-tank trips to the local pumpkin patch. Fortunately, there just so happens to be a 200-acre patch right down the road in Cool Ridge, West Virginia.
COOL RIDGE, WV
New River Health Fayette County complex now receiving patients, anticipates a grand opening in December

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The new New River Health facility has finally opened up its doors to patients. After the former K-Mart at the Fayette Landing shopping center was purchased by New River Health back in 2019, they were not anticipating having to wait so long. When Covid-19 hit, the facility had to endure an extensive delay in its design process.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Some approve of the Hope Scholarship reversal, others do not

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The West Virginia Hope Scholarship program — an educational savings account for families that provide funding for private education — is yet again deemed constitutional. After the Kanawha County Circuit Court ruled that the scholarship was unconstitutional back in July, the ruling was...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Princeton police seeking public assistance searching for missing woman

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – State police and Princeton authorities seek the community’s help finding Angela Marie Cecil-Lawrence. Witnesses report last seeing her in the Princeton area on October 2. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, contact West Virginia State Police at 304-425-2101.
PRINCETON, WV
Suspect in Chili Night shooting in police custody

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Following the shots fired report at the Chili Night festival on October 8; Detectives have identified and arrested the suspected shooter. Authorities arrested Colton Eric Adkins of Macarthur, WV, charging him with five counts of Wanton Endangerment involving a firearm. Officers arrested Adkins following a...
BECKLEY, WV

