Bakersfield teen killed after hitting a utility pole on South Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An 18-year-old from Bakersfield was killed Thursday morning after the car he was driving struck a utility pole on South Union Avenue near McKee Road. The accident happened around 6 a.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was heading north on South Union Avenue "at a high rate of speed" when he veered from the road and struck the utility pole before then hitting a tree. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old passenger was transported to Kern Medical with "minor to moderate" injuries.

The identities of the driver and passenger have not been released at this time.

It is not known if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.