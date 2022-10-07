Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Louis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. LOUIS COUNTY At 846 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Buyck, or 20 miles northwest of Lake Vermilion, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Buyck around 850 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crane Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 837 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Orr, or 18 miles northwest of Lake Vermilion, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...A trained weather spotter reported golfball size hail near Gheen at 8:35 PM. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Buyck around 850 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crane Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Northern Aitkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Northern Aitkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Aitkin, southwestern St. Louis and northwestern Carlton Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 926 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tamarack, or 8 miles southeast of Big Sandy Lake, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Aitkin, southwestern St. Louis and northwestern Carlton Counties, including the following locations... Wright and Savanna Portage State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Day; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Corson, Day, Dewey, Edmunds by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Corson; Day; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of strong and gusty winds, low humidity, and cured fine fuels could result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of central and north central South Dakota.
