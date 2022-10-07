Effective: 2022-10-11 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 837 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Orr, or 18 miles northwest of Lake Vermilion, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...A trained weather spotter reported golfball size hail near Gheen at 8:35 PM. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Buyck around 850 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crane Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO