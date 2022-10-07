ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Are there fentanyl cartels in Topeka?

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UbWHP_0iQMPrIJ00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Fentanyl cartels are in the Topeka area flooding the area with the highly addictive drug, according to Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

“The cartel is now here in Shawnee County working hand in glove with the cartel in Mexico,” Marshall told 27 News morning anchor Tiffany Littler.

Marshall said the border crisis is allowing for fentanyl surges in Kansas. H is working with law enforcement to stop drug trafficking at the border. He recently visited the border with local sheriffs for a firsthand look at the situation.

Public Information Officer for the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Andree Swanson said it was an oversimplification of a complex issue to say there are cartels in Topeka.

“All drug trafficking in the United States can be traced through a distribution network that will go back to Mexico,” Swanson told 27 News. “It is simplifying it to say there are cartels in Topeka.”

1 taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. car crash in Topeka

Although, Swanson added that there is a presence in Kansas that has direct connections to cartels. Because of Kansas’ location in the U.S., the state is a transportation hub for drugs and money for the north and northeast. Often the drugs that come into the state are headed for other areas of the country.

According to Swanson, fentanyl is often cut into other drugs like cocaine, making it cheap to make and thus maximizing profits.

KSNT 27 News reached out to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office through emails and phone calls but has not heard back from them. The Topeka Police Department would not comment about a cartel presence in the Capital City.

Shawnee Co. crash follows call to 911, 1 taken to hospital

The Drug Enforcement Agency said China is the leading source of fentanyl powder and chemicals that go into making the drug. While a spokesperson with the DEA said the United States has done a good job banning these chemicals from coming into the U.S., they can’t stop it all.

According to the D.E.A., the flow of fentanyl into the United States will continue to be diversified. India is quickly emerging as a provider of fentanyl powder.

While Mexico and China are the primary sources of fentanyl, the flow includes routes from Canada and is even shipped using traditional U.S. Mail services, according to the D.E.A.

“Sen. Marshall will continue to work with local law enforcement and loved ones of Kansans poisoned by fentanyl in his efforts to stop the drug cartels who are wreaking havoc throughout the Sunflower State,” said Will Bensur, Marshall’s press secretary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

KC-area business owners charged with wiring drug money to Mexico

KANSAS CITY – The owners of three money wiring businesses in the Kansas City metropolitan area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin, and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life

When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Sheriff recognized for saving life at Kansas state park

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – An Osage County Sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for his quick actions which helped save a person’s life. Deputy Richard Hamm was presented with a Life Saving Award by Sheriff Chris Wells on Monday for his actions on Aug. 20, 2022. The sheriff’s office received a report of a person who […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle

Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

2 people hit by car in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Two people were severely injured after being hit by a car Monday night, according to Sgt. Doiron with the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene at 29th and Armstrong, close to Villa West Dr., around 8 p.m. last night. The scene has since been cleared. The two […]
TOPEKA, KS
ksal.com

Avian Flu Returns to Kansas

Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely with USDA–APHIS on a...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Manhattan teen arrested after ditching bag allegedly containing marijuana, gun

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen has been sent to a juvenile facility after a bag he threw as running from police allegedly contained marijuana and a firearm. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Marc Oliver, 17, of Manhattan, was arrested around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, on a criminal warrant for use of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Cartel#Fentanyl#Mexico#Drug Trafficking#Dea
WIBW

Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Christmas tree shortage raises prices in Kansas

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – It might not even be Halloween yet, but that doesn’t mean you should let a Grinch tell you it’s too early to start thinking about Christmas. However, this year shoppers can expect to spend more on a Christmas tree, if they can find one at all. One local shop is already working […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

West Kansas crash injures unsecured children

THOMAS COUNTY (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without stopping, hitting […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
China
WIBW

Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car going the wrong way caused a crash on I-70 in western Shawnee Co. late Tuesday morning. The accident was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Auburn Rd. Officials on-scene tell 13 NEWS that an elderly gentleman was driving the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a homicide in the Capital City over the weekend has been identified. The Topeka Police Department says that it has identified the victim of a Saturday morning homicide as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. Officials were called to a home in the 200...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two arrested in Aggieville after officers witness attempted brawl

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men in Aggieville, neither of legal age, were arrested after officers witnessed them attempt to fight and found they had been consuming alcohol. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officers witnessed a fight break out between two men in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Police impersonation scam active in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is warning local residents about scammers pretending to be members of law enforcement. According to the TPD, a new scam is active in the Capital City where people will receive a call from 785-368-9551, the police department’s phone number. The caller claims to be Sergeant Marr and says […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Shawnee County Republicans dodge only Kansas House forum before election

TOPEKA — Republican candidates were a no-show at a Topeka forum meant to help voters elect House members, disappointing event organizers and enraging Democratic Rep. Vic Miller. At the Oct. 4 forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County and other organizations, all 11 House candidates were invited. The five Republicans and […] The post Shawnee County Republicans dodge only Kansas House forum before election appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Returns to Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Traffic slows along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after Kia hits semi

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was slowed along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after a Kia drifted off the interstate and hit a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy