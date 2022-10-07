Former Clearwater ICE Detainee Faces Criminal Charge, Civil Suit

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Omar Touqan, 33, a 2019 arrested illegal immigrant who was transient in Clearwater and released to ICE detention, has been charged with obscene telephone calls by the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office.

Following the February 2022 filing in Hillsborough County’s courts, Touqan was sued on September 27 by a former employer for a “campaign of harassment” including death threats.

Cell Fix, Inc., the plaintiff in the civil case, alleges that Touqan has executed severe retaliatory action against the company since being terminated shortly after being hired in February 2020.

Cell Fix states in its lawsuit that Touqan has harassed the company’s officers, employees, and agents, as well as customers.

One female employee, after extensive harassment by phone and social media, quit her job several times, according to the lawsuit.

Law enforcement became involved on numerous occasions which involved Touqan threatening death and bodily harm.

Other employees have allegedly suffered phone and social media harassment including profane language, death threats, and demonstrations that Touqan had illegitimately acquired personal information on them.

Allegations also include Touqan disparaging the company’s officers and owners to employees by phone and social media, claiming the company’s leadership is comprised of “cheaters, crooks and thieves.” Touqan allegedly threatened to kill one of the company’s officers.

The lawsuit also states that Touqan “has sent direct messages to one of the officers of Plaintiff stating that he possesses and will use what he characterizes as ‘very crucial information that can destroy you, your family and your business.’”

Touqan is also alleged to have permanently “blacklisted” 200 cell phones, some of which were products for sale and others that were owned by Cell Fix customers. The act of “blacklisting” renders a cell phone inoperable by using specific software that is normally utilized for legitimate purposes, such as after a report of a lost or stolen phone.

Cell Fix states monetary damages were suffered when customers returned to the company to surrender the useless phones or secure a replacement. The company laments its reputation and goodwill have been irrevocably damaged.

Cell Fix claims in its suit it has demanded Touqan to cease and desist his unlawful acts but claims Touqan still continues his injurious conduct.

Cell Fix’s attorney in the case is Dustin D. Deese of McIntyre, Thanasides, Bringgold, Elliot, Grimaldi, Guido, and Matthews law firm located in Tampa.

Deese was sent an arrest photo of Touqan, requesting Cell Fix to confirm the image was that of their former employee. Deese confirmed that it was and indicated that harassment by Touqan still continues as of October 6.

In the State Attorney’s charge, Touqan placed obscene telephone calls to an unnamed individual from May to November 2021. Filed in February 2022, numerous delays have occurred in the courts. The charge is classified as a second-degree misdemeanor.

Touqan’s last known address is in Twin Lakes of Tampa, according to official records.

