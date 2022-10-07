ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 detainees say a D.C. jail is so awful that they'd like a transfer to Guantanamo

By Jaclyn Diaz
 4 days ago
Dozens of individuals held in Washington, D.C.'s jail on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol have submitted a handwritten letter to a federal court demanding to be moved to Guantanamo Bay. The detainees say they are living in inhumane conditions.

The seven-page letter reviewed by NPR is signed by 34 defendants, and was submitted as part of a response to the government for its denial of alleged Capitol rioter Ryan Nichols' pretrial release. Nichols is facing multiple charges related to his alleged participation in the insurrection.

The individuals who signed off on the letter include David Dempsey, who allegedly used a chemical spray as well as a crutch and a metal pole to attack police officers guarding the Capitol building, and Ronald Sandlin, who is accused of assaulting police on two separate occasions inside the Capitol.

The detainees list several issues. The conditions allegedly include no religious services or visitations, "black mold" and "worms" on the jail's walls and in food, abuse by guards, and vaccine requirements for visits and other services. They also say their clothing sent to laundry is returned covered in "brown stains, pubic hair and or reeking of ripe urine." And they say they've lost eyesight and hair because of "malnourishment.

In contrast, the letter says that Guantanamo Bay "actually provides nutritional meals, routine sunlight exposure, top notch medical care, is respectful of religious requirements, has centers for exercise/entertainment for its detainees despite the fact that those residents are malicious terrorists."

The Department of Corrections for Washington didn't immediately respond to NPR's request for comment on the allegations.

In November 2021, the District entered into an agreement with the federal government to improve conditions at the D.C. jail, according to a local report. This followed federal inspections that showed serious issues at the jail and the led to the removal of 400 inmates to another facility.

Wade Boyd
4d ago

The facility in Washington DC is run and operated by the DC Department of Corrections. It is not affiliated with federal or state government. If the people don’t want roaches and rats joining them for meals and at bed time they should stop committing their crimes in DC.

John
4d ago

Funny how none of these Magots cared about jail/prison conditions until some of their own go there. They have had horrible conditions forever. Just another example, one of the thousands out there, of Republican hypocrisy.

papa roc
4d ago

grant them their wish. Gitmo is a nice Caribbean location with plenty of sunshine and palm trees. on a quiet day they can sit around and listen to the waves of the Caribbean crash. they can enjoy military cuisine on their paid vacation with cockroaches, centipedes and land crabs. nah, keep them in the DC jail. I'm glad they hate their living conditions. your getting what you deserve.

CNN

McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
POTUS
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
Black Enterprise

US Army Soldier Is Kicked Out After FBI Says He Joined To Be Better at Killing Black People

A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
Law & Crime

‘I’ve Already Ordered Snipers and a Bomb’: Texas Woman Allegedly Claiming to Be ‘Evelyn Salt’ Charged Over ‘Disjointed and Bizarre’ Voicemails Left for Judge Overseeing Mar-a-Lago Case

A Texas woman was recently arrested for allegedly making death threats against the judge overseeing the courtroom battle between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. Tiffani Gish, a Houston-area resident, stands accused of one count each of influencing...
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Business Insider

Trump's legal team says that vendors don't want to work with them for special-master review because 'seasoned IT professionals' can't handle the government's 11,000 files and strict deadlines

Following the Mar-a-Lago raid, Trump asked for (and was granted) a special master to review government docs. In a new filing, his attorneys argued that vendors don't want to work with them because of the volume of documents. In the filing, they said that "seasoned IT professionals" can't meet the...
