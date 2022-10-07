Boomer & Gio fired up for Max Scherzer starting Game 1

The Mets got Max Scherzer this off-season to form a one-two punch with Jacob deGrom that they hoped would be unbeatable in the postseason – and on Friday night, the one is Scherzer, who gets the ball for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.

Boomer and Gio are both Mets fans, and they’re all in on Mad Max getting the ball in Game 1.

“There’s three guys I trust to show up every single time – he didn’t against the Braves, but Max Scherzer is one of those,” Gio said on Friday’s show. “That’s why I think him pitching in Game 1 is phenomenal, because I trust him to show up and do his job, and that’s why I want him on the mound.”

Forget about the regular season, too, for Scherzer’s Mets bio begins again tonight in Gio’s mind.

“This is going to write his Mets history; it won’t be his oblique injury, or coming back and throwing six perfect innings,” Gio said. “It’s tonight, his Mets history starts right now.”

Boomer is just as fired up.

“I can’t wait to see what he does tonight; this is the bulldog, the $43 million man, who has to go toe-to-toe with Yu Darvish and a good Padres lineup,” Boomer said. “All I can tell you is they have to keep the ball in the park, and he’s all about that first pitch strike, so I’m hoping San Diego comes out swinging on the first pitch.”

And the Mets, too.

“I’m hoping there’s a lot of short at-bats, not a lot of drawn-out at-bats early on,” Boomer said. “I want this game to move, I want our guys to be excited, and hopefully, our offense is going to show up.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Listen live to WFAN via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch