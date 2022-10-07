ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Boomer & Gio fired up for Max Scherzer starting Game 1

By Boomer Gio, Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yeVc_0iQMPTIz00

The Mets got Max Scherzer this off-season to form a one-two punch with Jacob deGrom that they hoped would be unbeatable in the postseason – and on Friday night, the one is Scherzer, who gets the ball for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.

Boomer and Gio are both Mets fans, and they’re all in on Mad Max getting the ball in Game 1.

“There’s three guys I trust to show up every single time – he didn’t against the Braves, but Max Scherzer is one of those,” Gio said on Friday’s show. “That’s why I think him pitching in Game 1 is phenomenal, because I trust him to show up and do his job, and that’s why I want him on the mound.”

Forget about the regular season, too, for Scherzer’s Mets bio begins again tonight in Gio’s mind.

“This is going to write his Mets history; it won’t be his oblique injury, or coming back and throwing six perfect innings,” Gio said. “It’s tonight, his Mets history starts right now.”

Boomer is just as fired up.

“I can’t wait to see what he does tonight; this is the bulldog, the $43 million man, who has to go toe-to-toe with Yu Darvish and a good Padres lineup,” Boomer said. “All I can tell you is they have to keep the ball in the park, and he’s all about that first pitch strike, so I’m hoping San Diego comes out swinging on the first pitch.”

And the Mets, too.

“I’m hoping there’s a lot of short at-bats, not a lot of drawn-out at-bats early on,” Boomer said. “I want this game to move, I want our guys to be excited, and hopefully, our offense is going to show up.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Yu Darvish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Mad Max#Boomer Gio#Game 1#Braves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy