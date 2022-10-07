ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KU coach Bill Self will pump up Chiefs fans on Arrowhead Stadium drum deck

By Makenzie Koch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The face of Kansas basketball is headed to Arrowhead Stadium.

KU basketball coach Bill Self will act as the drum honoree for Monday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fans can find Self on the GEHA Deck, pumping up Chiefs fans and banging on the massive drum.

Monday night’s game comes just days before Self and his team will kick off their upcoming season with Late Night in the Phog .

KU planning major upgrades to football stadium, new facilities

At the annual KU event on Oct. 14, the Jayhawks men’s basketball team will unveil its 2022 National Championship banner, and returning players will receive their championship rings.

KU men’s basketball kicks off its season with an exhibition game against Pittsburg State in November.

The Chiefs-Raiders game is also just two days after no. 19 KU football takes on no. 17 TCU in a battle of undefeated teams. ESPN’s College GameDay is in Lawrence for the sellout game.

