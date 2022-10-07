Pat McAfee welcomed with ‘Rock Chalk’ chant in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Legendary NFL punter Pat McAfee is in Lawrence ahead of College GameDay and was welcomed by the Kansas Jayhawks Spirit Squad in classic Jayhawk fashion .

McAfee tuned in to host “ The Pat McAfee Show ” remotely from the College GameDay set near the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and as he introduced the crowd of Jayhawks fans in the background, they broke out in the famed “Rock Chalk” chant.

The former Indianapolis Colts specialist joined the College GameDay crew at the beginning of the season and brought his over-the-top energy to college campuses as they prepare for their nationally aired matchups.

For the first time in College GameDay history, the crew set up shop in Lawrence for a football game as the No. 19 Jayhawks are off to an electrifying 5-0 start, earning them an AP Top 25 ranking for the first time since 2009.

Since his retirement and transition to hosting “The Pat McAfee Show,” McAfee has amassed nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers.

