Excelsior Springs, MO

Excelsior Springs police search home after reported kidnapping

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A suspect is in custody as officers investigate a woman’s report of a kidnapping and sexual assault.

Excelsior Springs police received a report about a woman going door-to-door screaming for help Friday morning.

“The original call was that, she had a rope around her neck,” Lt. Ryan Dowdy, Excelsior Springs Police, said.

Police identify off-duty Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence shooting

Officers contacted the woman at a home near Old Orchard Street and Don Shelton Boulevard. An ambulance took her to a hospital.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is helping the Excelsior Springs Police Department with the investigation. According to the county’s office , police obtained a warrant and began searching the property.

The woman told officers she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted. The woman said she was able to escape, but she may not have been the only woman there.

“She made mention of other victims but there’s no signs of them at this time that we have found. So, while we work at this scene and process through all of this we are also trying to corroborate some of her story and make sure that if there is other victims that we try and reach out to them or their family,” Lt. Dowdy said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24CJwg_0iQMP4ZJ00
    Law enforcement respond to a home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault on Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo by Monica Castro/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JjFZR_0iQMP4ZJ00
    Law enforcement respond to a home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault on Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo by Monica Castro/FOX4)

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX4 for more information.

