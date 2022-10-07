Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Man stabbed in restaurant parking lot in Wayne, Pennsylvania
Police say the suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the surrounding community.
Dog stolen from North Philly animal shelter, ACCT Philly says
The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia said a dog was stolen from its North Philadelphia shelter Monday afternoon. The dog, named Withers, was taken right out of a kennel.
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
fox29.com
Philadelphia man sought in connection with fight, stabbing at Plymouth Twp. Wawa, officials say
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is recovering after he was stabbed during a fight outside a Wawa in Plymouth Township. Plymouth Township Police Department officials say the incident took place in the parking lot of a Wawa on Ridge Pike, in Plymouth Township Saturday morning, just before 9 a.m.
Man gunned down in Norristown, Pa. was not the intended target: Police
Police say multiple people were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.
Philly Man Wanted For Stabbing Victim Outside Montco Wawa Store: Police
A Philadelphia man is wanted by police in Montgomery County for stabbing a victim outside a Wawa store on Saturday, Oct. 8. It all went down around 8:50 a.m. at the store located on the 1300 block of E. Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township, local police said. Ivan Davonte Stephens...
2 Cars Hit By Gunfire On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report
Two cars were struck by gunfire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, CBS News reported. A car was struck by gunfire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on I-95, the outlet said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, another vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95. The driver was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, the outlet said.
29 catalytic converters stolen from grocery delivery trucks in SW Philadelphia
Giant officials say the facility is now operating at reduced capacity.
sanatogapost.com
Firefighters Dispatched Sunday to Walnut Ridge
SANATOGA PA – Volunteers from the Sanatoga and Ringing Hill fire companies were called Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022) at 4:40 p.m. by Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to what began as grill fire in a unit of the 900 block of Walnut Ridge Estates, Buchert Road. It turned into something more.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down in ‘Execution-Style' Killing in Driveway
A man was killed in an "execution-style" shooting in the driveway of a home in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield section early Tuesday, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to North 52nd and Berks streets around 12:30 a.m. to find the man bleeding from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.
2 charged for allegedly carjacking vehicle with child inside from Roxborough gas station
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has charged two suspects for allegedly carjacking a vehicle from a Roxborough gas station while a child was still inside.
Thieves steal catalytic converters from fleet of Giant delivery trucks in Southwest Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thieves stripped catalytic converters from a fleet of Giant supermarket delivery trucks. It happened at the company's customer fulfillment center on Island Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.Sources tell Eyewitness News the thieves stole the emission device, which is made from expensive metals, from all 30 trucks.There's no word on when Giant discovered the thefts.The company says police are investigating.
Police release surveillance video of bike shop robbery in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help finding two burglars. Just released surveillance video shows one of them breaking into a bike shop on the 3900 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton neighborhood.The burglary happened last month.Police say one of the criminals took the cash register containing several hundred dollars and the other acted as a lookout.
Temple News
Xylazine overdose rates increasing in Philadelphia
Ninety percent of heroin tested by the City of Philadelphia in 2021 included xylazine, a horse tranquilizer, said Dr. Joseph D’Orazio, professor of clinical emergency medicine at Temple. Xylazine is a veterinary sedative used for surgical procedures and is often found in illicit opioids, the most common being fentanyl...
2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
23-year-old shot on Broad Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the area of Windrim and Broad Street in Philadelphia. According to police, on Tuesday, officers arrived to a shots-fired call to find the 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his right arm. The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed as being in stable condition. Police released a surveillance video that shows three young males exiting a store in the 5000 Block of South Broad Street. After exiting the store, one of the male suspects drew a semi-automatic The post 23-year-old shot on Broad Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 51, killed in central Pa. crash involving tractor-trailer: police
One person was killed in an overnight Tuesday crash at a Lancaster County intersection, authorities said. West Lampeter Township police said a tractor-trailer and a Chevy Trail Blazer crashed around 12:52 a.m. at Route 272 South (Willow Street Pike) and 741 (Long Lane). The Trail Blazer was reportedly headed south on Route 272 and the tractor-trailer west on Route 741.
Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park found in piles
An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday. The sculptures, made out of sticks, branches and twine, were knocked over and in piles on the ground in Allaire State Park. It’s unclear how they were destroyed.
Amid rise in burglaries, police call for Center City businesses to fortify security
Philadelphia police are warning Center City businesses about a recent spike in commercial burglaries, thefts and vandalism. They want business owners to bolster security on their properties.
City of Philadelphia changes gun violence grant process following payment delays
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Some gun violence prevention groups say they’re having an easier time accessing grant funding from the City of Philadelphia than they were earlier this year.
