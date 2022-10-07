ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

2 Cars Hit By Gunfire On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report

Two cars were struck by gunfire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, CBS News reported. A car was struck by gunfire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on I-95, the outlet said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, another vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95. The driver was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, the outlet said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Firefighters Dispatched Sunday to Walnut Ridge

SANATOGA PA – Volunteers from the Sanatoga and Ringing Hill fire companies were called Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022) at 4:40 p.m. by Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to what began as grill fire in a unit of the 900 block of Walnut Ridge Estates, Buchert Road. It turned into something more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down in 'Execution-Style' Killing in Driveway

A man was killed in an "execution-style" shooting in the driveway of a home in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield section early Tuesday, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to North 52nd and Berks streets around 12:30 a.m. to find the man bleeding from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Thieves steal catalytic converters from fleet of Giant delivery trucks in Southwest Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thieves stripped catalytic converters from a fleet of Giant supermarket delivery trucks. It happened at the company's customer fulfillment center on Island Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.Sources tell Eyewitness News the thieves stole the emission device, which is made from expensive metals, from all 30 trucks.There's no word on when Giant discovered the thefts.The company says police are investigating.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release surveillance video of bike shop robbery in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help finding two burglars. Just released surveillance video shows one of them breaking into a bike shop on the 3900 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton neighborhood.The burglary happened last month.Police say one of the criminals took the cash register containing several hundred dollars and the other acted as a lookout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Xylazine overdose rates increasing in Philadelphia

Ninety percent of heroin tested by the City of Philadelphia in 2021 included xylazine, a horse tranquilizer, said Dr. Joseph D’Orazio, professor of clinical emergency medicine at Temple. Xylazine is a veterinary sedative used for surgical procedures and is often found in illicit opioids, the most common being fentanyl...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Shore News Network

23-year-old shot on Broad Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the area of Windrim and Broad Street in Philadelphia.  According to police, on Tuesday, officers arrived to a shots-fired call to find the 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his right arm. The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed as being in stable condition. Police released a surveillance video that shows three young males exiting a store in the 5000 Block of South Broad Street.  After exiting the store, one of the male suspects drew a semi-automatic The post 23-year-old shot on Broad Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park found in piles

An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday. The sculptures, made out of sticks, branches and twine, were knocked over and in piles on the ground in Allaire State Park. It’s unclear how they were destroyed.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

