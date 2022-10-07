PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the area of Windrim and Broad Street in Philadelphia. According to police, on Tuesday, officers arrived to a shots-fired call to find the 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his right arm. The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed as being in stable condition. Police released a surveillance video that shows three young males exiting a store in the 5000 Block of South Broad Street. After exiting the store, one of the male suspects drew a semi-automatic The post 23-year-old shot on Broad Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO